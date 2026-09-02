South America EV Charging Infrastructure Market Forecast 2025-2035

The South America electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is poised for substantial growth driven by government initiatives and rising electric vehicle adoption. The South America EV Charging Infrastructure Market is projected to grow from USD 9.01 Billion in 2025 to USD 32.0 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 13.66% during the forecast period (2025–2035). Key trends include Brazil remaining the largest market, showcasing robust government support and investment. Mexico is emerging as the fastest-growing region, propelled by increasing urbanization and infrastructure development. Public charging stations dominate the market, while private charging stations are rapidly gaining traction due to rising consumer demand. Key market drivers include government incentives and the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

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