EPC Engineering Procurement and Construction Market Powers Global Infrastructure Development

According to Market Research Future, the epc engineering procurement and construction market is experiencing significant growth, driven by massive infrastructure investments, the global energy transition, and increasing demand for integrated project delivery solutions. The EPC market serves diverse sectors, including oil and gas, power generation, chemicals, infrastructure, and manufacturing. As governments and private enterprises prioritize large-scale development projects, the demand for comprehensive EPC services continues to expand.

Understanding EPC Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Services

EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) is a comprehensive project delivery model where a single contractor assumes full responsibility for the design, procurement, and construction of a project. The engineering phase involves detailed design, feasibility studies, and project planning. The procurement phase involves sourcing materials, equipment, and services from reliable suppliers at competitive prices, ensuring timely delivery of quality resources and minimizing project delays . Recent shifts toward digital procurement tools and supplier relationship management are further enhancing efficiency, allowing EPC firms to respond quickly to market changes and regulatory demands .

The construction segment is experiencing robust activity, especially with governments prioritizing infrastructure development such as highways, railways, and renewable energy facilities. Many projects delayed during the pandemic are now moving into execution phases, fueling demand for EPC services . In the offshore oil and gas sector, EPC contract awards are anticipated to total USD 54 billion in 2025, marking a 1% increase year-over-year .

Digital transformation in EPC can lead to cost reductions of up to 15% and time savings of 20% to 30%. Companies are investing heavily in digital technologies to enhance project management, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. They are expanding their service offerings to include sustainable and green construction solutions, aligning with global environmental goals .

Key Application Sectors and Industry Drivers

The oil and gas sector contributes significantly to the EPC market through investments in exploration and production projects. EPC firms help by designing, engineering, procuring, and constructing infrastructure like drilling rigs, production platforms, pipelines, and processing facilities. In May 2025, TotalEnergies stated its intention to resume operations on its LNG project in Mozambique by the middle of 2025 after a four-year pause over security concerns .

The power sector, including renewable energy installations, is rapidly expanding with global shifts toward cleaner energy. In May 2025, ReNew Energy Global Plc announced it would invest over INR 22,000 crore (USD 2.5 billion) to establish one of India’s biggest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, with a 2.8 GW generation capacity . These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the EPC market, with significant investments and strategic projects shaping the future of both traditional and renewable energy sectors .

The chemicals and petrochemicals sector is another major market for EPC services, with companies investing in new production facilities and capacity expansions. The infrastructure sector, including roads, railways, bridges, airports, and ports, represents a significant growth area driven by government initiatives worldwide .

Regional Market Dynamics

Asia Pacific occupies a large share of the EPC market, powered by massive infrastructure investments in China, India, and Southeast Asia. China’s continued focus on mega projects, including high-speed rail and renewable energy plants, fuels demand. In October 2024, China launched a new renewable energy plan aiming to boost annual renewable consumption to 1 billion tons of standard coal equivalent by 2025 .

China and India together account for over 40% of global demand. China’s EPC industry is witnessing rapid capacity expansion, technology-led upgrading, and demand reorientation, with accelerated investment across value chain segments reshaping competitive dynamics. The USD 1.5 trillion chemical industry remains a primary engine of GDP growth, with a government-mandated target of 5% average annual growth in industrial added value .

India remains a significant outlier with a projected 6.6% GDP growth in 2026, driving a surge in EPC demand. By 2030, China and India together are projected to account for 40% of global middle-class consumption, up from less than 10% in 2010, indicating long-term expansion in consumption-driven EPC applications .

North America follows with strong growth in power and industrial EPC projects, supported by technological advancements and energy sector investments. The U.S. has seen a surge in EPC activity, especially in power generation, where the Inflation Reduction Act has fueled renewable energy projects worth billions . Canada is investing in upgrading its aging infrastructure and clean energy projects, further boosting the EPC sector .

Future Outlook

The EPC engineering procurement and construction market is poised for continued growth, driven by infrastructure investments and the energy transition. Digital transformation and sustainable construction solutions offer significant opportunities. As global economies continue to invest in development and clean energy, the EPC market is expected to achieve substantial growth.

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