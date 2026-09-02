US Carbon Monoxide Market: A Steady Industrial Powerhouse Driving Metal, Chemical

Market Overview

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless, and highly reactive gas that serves as an indispensable industrial feedstock across a vast spectrum of manufacturing sectors. While often associated with its hazardous environmental and health impacts, CO’s role as a critical chemical intermediate makes it a cornerstone of modern industry. As the most basic building block for chemical synthesis, it fuels the production of essential compounds like methanol, acetic acid, and phosgene that underpin the pharmaceuticals, textiles, and plastics industries. Beyond these chemical applications, carbon monoxide is fundamental to metallurgy, serving as a reducing agent in metal extraction and purification. It also enables high-tech manufacturing, with high-purity grades facilitating semiconductor production through chemical vapor deposition. The US carbon monoxide market captures this essential demand, supporting a robust ecosystem of industrial gas producers serving metal fabrication, chemical manufacturing, ore processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics industries across the nation.

Market Size & Forecast

The United States carbon monoxide market is on a steady growth trajectory, underpinned by the country’s advanced industrial infrastructure and expanding manufacturing activities. According to Market Research Future analysis, the US carbon monoxide market is projected to grow from USD 480.0 million in 2024 to USD 693.0 million by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.39% during the forecast period 2025–2035.

Other industry analyses provide complementary perspectives on the market’s scale. The US carbon monoxide market was valued at USD 0.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 0.97 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.50%. Estimates vary, with some reports suggesting a 2024 valuation of USD 464.6 million. The North American market, led by the United States, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The US market’s steady growth reflects the country’s position as a global leader in chemical manufacturing, metal fabrication, and high-tech electronics production.

Market Trends & Insights

High-purity carbon monoxide for electronics manufacturing is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments within the US market. The electronics sector utilizes high-purity CO for the deposition of thin films during the production of semiconductors and integrated circuits. Increasing demand for electronic-grade, high-purity carbon monoxide to produce sensitive components is expected to propel market growth. As the semiconductor industry expands and requires ever-purer precursor gases, this segment is likely to continue its rapid ascent.

The chemical manufacturing sector continues to dominate the application landscape, driven by the widespread use of CO as a feedstock in the production of methanol, acetic acid, and specialty chemicals. The global chemical manufacturing segment accounted for a 54.7% share in 2025. US-based chemical producers rely heavily on carbon monoxide as a critical building block, ensuring its steady demand across pharmaceutical, plastics, and textile supply chains.

Metal and ore processing remains a foundational driver. As a reducing agent in the extraction and purification of metals, carbon monoxide is essential in blast furnaces for iron and steel production. The country’s metal mine production has increased by 3% from 2019 levels, with gold, copper, iron ore, and zinc being major outputs. Growing mining and metal ore exploration activities are strengthening the market.

Stringent safety regulations are shaping the industry. The hazardous nature of carbon monoxide has prompted governments to impose strict regulations, potentially restraining demand in certain applications. However, these regulations have also spurred innovation in safer production and monitoring technologies, including syngas as an emerging alternative.

Market Drivers

Expanding metal fabrication and steel production serve as primary drivers of the US carbon monoxide market. Carbon monoxide plays a critical role in metal fabrication, acting as a reducing agent in blast furnaces where it reacts with iron ore to produce iron. The country’s strong manufacturing base in construction, automotive, and heavy machinery ensures consistent demand.

Rising demand for chemicals is another key growth engine. CO serves as a feedstock for the synthesis of essential chemicals like methanol, acetic acid, and phosgene. The chemical industry’s continual expansion, driven by pharmaceutical and material science advancements, underpins sustained CO consumption.

Growth in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing is a significant emerging driver. High-purity carbon monoxide is increasingly used in chemical vapor deposition techniques for integrated circuit production. As the US seeks to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing, demand for electronic-grade CO is expected to rise.

Ore processing and mining activities further fuel market expansion. Carbon monoxide is utilized in the reduction of metal ores, essential for extracting precious metals such as copper, gold, and silver. Active mining and metal exploration sectors bolster the market.

Market Challenges

Stringent government regulations pose a significant restraint on the US carbon monoxide market. Exposure to carbon monoxide for a prolonged period has resulted in human fatalities, prompting strict safety regulations. Such stringent requirements can limit the scope of applications and increase compliance costs.

Supply chain disruptions are a moderate risk due to the feedstock-dependent nature of CO production. The availability of hydrocarbon feedstocks, gas separation equipment, and specialized storage creates vulnerabilities. Energy price volatility and transportation restrictions can affect supply for chemical and metal producers.

Health and environmental concerns regarding CO’s toxicity continue to shape market dynamics. While industrial demand remains robust, the hazardous perception of carbon monoxide may lead to continued regulatory pressure and investment in alternative technologies.

Segment Analysis

By application, the market is segmented into metal fabrication, chemicals, ore processing and extraction, pharma and biotechnology, and electronics.

Chemicals dominate the application landscape, accounting for a significant share driven by the use of CO as a feedstock for methanol, acetic acid, and phosgene production. The chemical manufacturing segment is expected to maintain its lead as industrial production expands.

Metal fabrication is the second-largest segment, as CO is indispensable in steel production and metal purification. With the metals and steel output of the U.S. projected to increase, this segment will remain a steady contributor.

Ore processing and extraction represents a crucial segment for the mining industry. CO’s role in reducing metal ores into pure metals supports the extraction of copper, gold, and silver.

Electronics is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the demand for high-purity electronic-grade carbon monoxide in semiconductor manufacturing. The increasing need for integrated circuits and advanced electronic devices is fueling this segment. Pharma and biotechnology, while a smaller segment, present promising avenues for therapeutic applications.

Regional Insights

North America, led by the United States, remains the largest market for carbon monoxide, driven by stringent environmental regulations and advanced industrial applications. The US carbon monoxide market was valued at USD 0.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.02 billion in 2026. The country houses several major industrial gas manufacturers, including Air Products, Linde, and Air Liquide, ensuring a robust production base. The Asia-Pacific region, in contrast, is emerging as the fastest-growing market, fueled by rapid industrialization and increasing demand for chemical and metal products. The US market benefits from its highly regulated environment, advanced industrial infrastructure, and leadership in chemical manufacturing and high-tech electronics.

Competitive Landscape

The US carbon monoxide market features a competitive landscape dominated by a handful of global industrial gas leaders and specialized chemical producers. Key players include Air Products and Chemicals Inc (US), Linde plc (IE), Praxair Technology Inc (US), Matheson Tri-Gas Inc (US), Messer Group GmbH (DE), Air Liquide S.A. (FR), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (JP), and Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (JP).

Air Products and Chemicals Inc is a major player in the US industrial gas sector, with strong capabilities in syngas and high-purity gas production. Linde plc and Praxair Technology Inc maintain extensive production and distribution networks across North America. Matheson Tri-Gas Inc is a significant supplier of specialty and high-purity gases for the electronics and pharmaceutical sectors. Air Liquide S.A. brings a global footprint and advanced technological expertise in gas separation and purification.

The competitive environment is characterized by a focus on technological innovation, supply chain reliability, and sustainability initiatives. Companies are investing in efficient production methods such as partial oxidation and steam reforming, while also exploring clean energy pathways like syngas and carbon capture. Strategic differentiation increasingly centers on high-purity product offerings, supply chain resilience, and compliance with stringent safety regulations.

Future Outlook

The US carbon monoxide market is expected to maintain its steady growth trajectory through 2035, supported by robust demand from chemical synthesis, metal fabrication, and the rapidly expanding electronics sector. The market is projected to reach USD 693 million by 2035. Investment opportunities lie in the production of high-purity electronic-grade CO for the semiconductor industry, as well as in the development of syngas applications and carbon capture utilization technologies.

Structural transformation is underway as the industry pivots toward sustainable production methods and higher-value, high-purity applications. The global shift toward cleaner energy and chemical production is likely to influence CO production methods, with partial oxidation and coal gasification remaining dominant. Regulatory frameworks will continue to shape the market, pushing for innovations in emission control and worker safety. By 2035, the US carbon monoxide market is expected to achieve steady growth, supported by the indispensable role of carbon monoxide in modern manufacturing. Companies that successfully navigate regulatory complexity, supply chain challenges, and competitive dynamics while investing in high-purity and sustainable solutions will capture disproportionate value in the decade ahead.