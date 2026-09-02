Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Set to Expand with Rising Demand for Noninvasive Imaging

The global diagnostic ultrasound devices market is demonstrating steady expansion as healthcare providers increasingly seek advanced, non-invasive imaging modalities for diagnostic applications. Technological refinement is supporting the development and adoption of ultrasound devices, while growing demand for non-invasive imaging continues to strengthen the market. Across global healthcare systems, diagnostic ultrasound devices remain an important imaging option, contributing to the market’s continued development. With ongoing advancements in ultrasound technology and increasing demand for diagnostic imaging, the global market is positioned for sustained growth during the forecast period.

According to The Insight Partners, the Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market was valued at US$ 12.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 17.72 billion by 2034. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.73% from 2026 to 2034. This growth reflects the continuing importance of diagnostic ultrasound devices in healthcare and the impact of technological refinement on the development of non-invasive imaging solutions.

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Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Size:

The diagnostic ultrasound devices market size highlights a consistent growth trajectory throughout the forecast period. From US$ 12.75 billion in 2025, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 17.72 billion by 2034. This increase represents the expanding value of diagnostic ultrasound technologies as demand for non-invasive imaging modalities continues to develop. The projected market growth also demonstrates the role of technological refinement in supporting the diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. As imaging technologies continue to advance, diagnostic ultrasound devices are positioned to remain relevant within the broader diagnostic imaging landscape.

Key Factors Supporting Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Imaging:

The growing demand for non-invasive imaging modalities is a significant factor supporting the diagnostic ultrasound devices market. Ultrasound technology provides an imaging approach that aligns with the increasing healthcare focus on diagnostic procedures that minimize invasive intervention. This demand contributes to the continued adoption and development of diagnostic ultrasound devices.

Technological Refinement:

Technological refinement is another important factor influencing the diagnostic ultrasound devices market growth. Continued improvements in ultrasound technology are supporting the evolution of diagnostic imaging devices. These developments are helping strengthen the role of ultrasound in modern diagnostic applications and contributing to the market’s long-term expansion.

Expanding Diagnostic Imaging Requirements:

The need for effective diagnostic imaging continues to support the use of ultrasound devices across healthcare environments. As diagnostic requirements increase, healthcare providers require imaging technologies capable of supporting clinical evaluation. Diagnostic ultrasound devices are therefore expected to maintain their importance as the market advances through 2034.

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market Trends:

The market is being shaped by several notable trends, particularly technological refinement and the increasing preference for non-invasive imaging. These trends are contributing to the steady development of diagnostic ultrasound devices and supporting their continued relevance in diagnostic healthcare.

Technological progress is helping improve the capabilities of ultrasound devices, while demand for non-invasive modalities is creating continued opportunities for market expansion. Together, these factors are contributing to the projected growth of the diagnostic ultrasound devices market during 2026 to 2034.

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Top Key Players:

The diagnostic ultrasound devices market includes leading companies involved in the development and supply of ultrasound technologies. Key players include:

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Mindray

Esaote SpA

Hologic, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

These companies contribute to the competitive landscape through their involvement in diagnostic ultrasound technologies and continued focus on advancing imaging capabilities.

Future Outlook of the Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market:

The future of the diagnostic ultrasound devices market remains positive, with the industry expected to continue its steady expansion through 2034. The market’s projected increase from US$ 12.75 billion in 2025 to US$ 17.72 billion by 2034, along with a CAGR of 3.73% from 2026 to 2034, indicates sustained development. The combination of technological refinement and increasing demand for non-invasive imaging modalities is expected to remain central to market growth. As healthcare providers continue to emphasize effective diagnostic imaging, ultrasound devices are likely to maintain an important position within diagnostic healthcare. The market outlook therefore points toward continued opportunities for technology development, adoption, and expansion. With steady growth projected over the forecast period, diagnostic ultrasound devices are expected to remain a significant component of the evolving diagnostic imaging market.

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The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients get solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

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