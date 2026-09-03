Structural Heart Devices Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2035

Structural Heart Devices Market Overview

The Structural Heart Devices Market focuses on medical devices and technologies used to diagnose and treat structural abnormalities of the heart, particularly conditions affecting the heart valves and other cardiac structures. Structural heart devices include transcatheter aortic valve replacement systems, mitral valve repair devices, left atrial appendage closure devices, transcatheter pulmonary valves, occluders, and other specialized intervention systems. These technologies are increasingly important in the management of conditions such as aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, heart failure, and other structural heart disorders. According to Market Research Future, the global Structural Heart Devices Market was valued at USD 14.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 33.00 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6385

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Structural Heart Diseases:

The rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases and heart valve disorders is a major factor driving demand for structural heart devices. Conditions such as aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, and other valve-related disorders are becoming increasingly common, particularly among older adults. The growing patient population requiring valve repair, replacement, and closure procedures is supporting market expansion.

Growing Aging Population:

The increasing number of elderly individuals worldwide is contributing significantly to the demand for structural heart interventions. Age-related degeneration of heart valves, particularly aortic stenosis, is more common among older populations. As life expectancy continues to increase, the need for advanced cardiac treatment options is expected to grow.

Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures:

The shift from conventional open-heart surgery toward minimally invasive and catheter-based procedures is one of the most important drivers of the market. Transcatheter procedures can reduce surgical trauma, recovery time, and hospital stays for appropriate patients. Increasing adoption of transcatheter aortic valve replacement and catheter-based mitral and tricuspid interventions is creating new growth opportunities.

Technological Advancements in Structural Heart Devices:

Continuous innovation in valve platforms, delivery systems, imaging technologies, repositionable devices, and catheter-based repair systems is improving procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. Next-generation self-expanding and repositionable valve technologies are helping expand the applicability of structural heart interventions.

Expanding Reimbursement and Healthcare Access:

Increasing reimbursement coverage for transcatheter procedures is helping improve access to structural heart treatments. Expanded coverage for selected low-risk transcatheter valve procedures, particularly in developed healthcare markets, is supporting procedure volumes and market growth.

Growing Awareness and Early Diagnosis:

Greater awareness of cardiovascular diseases and improvements in cardiac screening and diagnostic technologies are enabling earlier identification of structural heart conditions. Earlier diagnosis can increase the likelihood of timely intervention and contribute to demand for advanced structural heart devices.

Market Challenges

High Cost of Structural Heart Procedures:

Structural heart interventions often require sophisticated devices, specialized catheterization laboratories, advanced imaging systems, and highly trained medical teams. The high cost of equipment and procedures can restrict access, particularly in developing and emerging economies.

Shortage of Skilled Cardiac Specialists:

Structural heart procedures require specialized expertise from interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, imaging specialists, anesthesiologists, and other healthcare professionals. A shortage of trained specialists and limited procedural capacity in some regions can constrain market growth.

High Capital Investment for Advanced Facilities:

Hospitals need specialized hybrid operating rooms, catheterization laboratories, imaging equipment, and other infrastructure to perform complex structural heart procedures. The significant capital investment required can make it difficult for smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities to establish structural heart programs.

Regulatory and Clinical Challenges:

Structural heart devices are highly regulated medical products that require extensive testing and clinical evidence before receiving regulatory approval. Complex regulatory pathways and requirements for demonstrating safety, efficacy, and long-term performance can increase development timelines and costs.

Concerns Regarding Long-Term Device Durability:

Long-term durability remains an important consideration for certain transcatheter and bioprosthetic devices, particularly as structural heart therapies expand to younger and lower-risk patient populations. Continued clinical follow-up and long-term outcome data are important for broader adoption.

Competition from Surgical Treatment Options:

Although minimally invasive technologies are growing rapidly, conventional surgical valve replacement and repair remain important treatment options. Physicians may select surgical procedures depending on patient age, anatomy, disease severity, surgical risk, and expected long-term outcomes.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report on Structural Heart Devices Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/structural-heart-devices-market-6385

Market Segmentation

By Device Type:

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR):

TAVR systems are designed to replace diseased aortic valves through a catheter-based approach. The segment represents a major component of the structural heart devices market due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatment for aortic stenosis.

Mitral Valve Repair Devices:

Mitral valve repair devices are used to treat mitral regurgitation and other mitral valve disorders. Catheter-based edge-to-edge repair technologies are expanding treatment options for patients who may be unsuitable for conventional surgery.

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices:

These devices are used to close the left atrial appendage in appropriate patients, particularly those with atrial fibrillation who require stroke-risk management. Technological advancements are supporting the adoption of minimally invasive closure procedures.

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve:

Transcatheter pulmonary valve systems are designed to treat selected pulmonary valve disorders and provide an alternative to repeat surgical intervention for appropriate patients.

Other Structural Heart Devices:

This segment includes occluders, delivery systems, annuloplasty and support rings, and other specialized devices used for structural heart repair and closure procedures.

By Procedure Type:

Minimally Invasive Procedures:

Minimally invasive procedures are becoming increasingly popular because they can reduce surgical trauma and recovery time. The growing use of transcatheter technologies is supporting this segment.

Surgical Procedures:

Traditional surgical procedures remain important for complex structural heart conditions and for patients who require open-heart valve replacement or repair.

Percutaneous Procedures:

Percutaneous interventions allow physicians to treat selected structural heart conditions through catheter-based access. Improvements in device design and imaging are expanding the range of conditions that can be treated using these approaches.

By Indication:

Aortic Stenosis:

Aortic stenosis is a major indication for structural heart devices, particularly transcatheter aortic valve replacement systems. Increasing prevalence among older adults is supporting demand for treatment.

Mitral Regurgitation:

Mitral regurgitation is another significant indication, with increasing adoption of catheter-based mitral valve repair technologies providing treatment options for high-risk patients.

Heart Failure:

Certain structural heart interventions may be used in the management of patients with heart failure associated with underlying structural abnormalities.

Pulmonary Valve Stenosis:

Pulmonary valve stenosis represents a smaller but important application area for transcatheter pulmonary valve technologies.

By End User:

Hospitals:

Hospitals represent the primary end-user segment because they provide the advanced infrastructure, multidisciplinary teams, imaging capabilities, and surgical facilities required for structural heart interventions.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers:

Ambulatory surgical centers are emerging as an important setting for selected structural heart procedures. Growth in same-day discharge protocols and efforts to reduce healthcare costs are supporting this segment.

Cardiology Clinics:

Specialized cardiology clinics contribute to the diagnosis, assessment, follow-up, and management of patients with structural heart conditions.

Regional Insights

North America:

North America represents a leading region in the Structural Heart Devices Market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high procedure volumes, strong adoption of minimally invasive cardiac technologies, and favorable reimbursement conditions. The U.S. is a major contributor to regional growth because of its large cardiovascular disease patient population and extensive availability of advanced cardiac treatment facilities. According to Market Research Future, North America accounted for approximately 42.2% of the global market in 2025.

Europe:

Europe is a significant market supported by an aging population, established healthcare systems, increasing adoption of transcatheter procedures, and strong clinical research capabilities. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are important contributors to regional demand for structural heart technologies.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period. Rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness of minimally invasive cardiac procedures are creating significant opportunities. India and China are expected to contribute substantially to regional growth. Market Research Future identifies Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of approximately 11.75%.

South America:

The South American market is supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of cardiovascular diseases, and increasing availability of advanced cardiac procedures. Brazil and other major economies are expected to provide growth opportunities for structural heart device manufacturers.

Middle East & Africa:

The Middle East and Africa represent emerging markets for structural heart devices. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in specialized cardiac care, and rising awareness of cardiovascular treatment options are expected to support future market development.

Key Players

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

LivaNova

These companies are active across various areas of structural heart technology, including transcatheter valve replacement, valve repair, closure devices, delivery systems, and other cardiovascular intervention technologies.

Future Outlook

The Structural Heart Devices Market is expected to experience sustained growth as cardiovascular disease prevalence increases, the global population ages, and healthcare systems increasingly adopt minimally invasive treatment approaches. Market Research Future projects the market to grow from USD 15.96 billion in 2026 to USD 33.00 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 8.40%.

The development of next-generation transcatheter valve platforms, repositionable and self-expanding devices, improved delivery systems, advanced cardiac imaging, and AI-assisted procedural planning is expected to further transform structural heart interventions. The expansion of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid procedures is also likely to create new growth opportunities.

In addition, increasing adoption of outpatient and ambulatory structural heart procedures may help reduce treatment costs and hospital stays. Emerging markets, particularly across Asia-Pacific, are expected to provide significant opportunities as healthcare infrastructure improves and access to advanced cardiovascular treatments expands.

Overall, continued technological innovation, broader reimbursement coverage, increasing physician expertise, and growing patient demand for less invasive treatment options are expected to remain key factors shaping the future of the Structural Heart Devices Market.

Gain valuable insights through comprehensive industry analysis:

Medical Robotics Market Forecast

3D Bioprinting Market Outlook

Microfluidic Devices Market Analysis

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Distribution

Bispecific Antibodies Market Size