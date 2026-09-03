The UK Automotive Aftermarket Drives Forward with Innovation and Investment

Recent research from Market Research Future highlights that the UK Automotive Aftermarket Market is a robust and evolving sector, crucial to the British economy and adapting to technological shifts in the automotive industry. Valued at USD 19.19 billion in 2025, the market is projected to grow to USD 27.04 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.49% . Key players like AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly Automotive, NAPA Auto Parts, LKQ Corporation, and Genuine Parts Company are navigating a landscape defined by the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), digital transformation, and a focus on sustainability .

The UK automotive aftermarket is demonstrating resilience and a commitment to the future. The sector contributes £62.2 billion to the economy and supports 339,000 jobs . Significantly, a new survey reveals that 81.2% of workshops have invested in skills and tooling to service electric vehicles, and 77.6% are equipped for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) . This investment is critical as the UK moves towards its net-zero goals and the number of EVs on the road increases . However, the industry calls for government support through capital investment relief and access to apprenticeship levy funds to maintain this momentum and ensure a skilled workforce . The SMMT Aftermarket Report emphasizes the need for regulatory updates, including MOT reforms to include ADAS and enhanced emissions testing, to reflect modern vehicle technologies .

Key trends shaping the UK Automotive Aftermarket include the rise of electric vehicle services, with workshops preparing for the influx of new technology . Sustainability and eco-friendly products are becoming increasingly prioritized by both consumers and businesses. Digital transformation is enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency, with e-commerce platforms for parts and service bookings gaining traction. The increasing vehicle age and rising consumer awareness of vehicle maintenance are also key drivers . As the UK transitions to safer, greener cars, the aftermarket is investing heavily in the skills, tools, and technology required to keep them on the road, ensuring a robust and innovative future .

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