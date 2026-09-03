The UK Bicycle Market Pedals Back to Growth with E-Bikes and Sustainability

Recent research from Market Research Future highlights that the UK Bicycle Market is showing signs of recovery, returning to growth after several challenging years, fueled by a resurgence in recreational cycling and the sustained popularity of e-bikes. The total UK cycling market is estimated to have reached just under £1.9 billion in 2025, growing 5% year-on-year, marking the first annual growth since 2020 . The market is dominated by key players such as Giant Manufacturing Co., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, and Merida Industry Co. Ltd .

The UK bicycle market’s recovery is broad-based, with sales volumes increasing across all core categories. Mechanical bikes saw a 6% increase, parts and accessories grew by 1%, and services saw an 8% rise . The e-bike category showed strong value growth (+10%), driven by higher-value models like electric mountain bikes, even though volume growth remained modest . The market is being propelled by several key drivers. Favourable weather in 2025 contributed to a revival in mainstream recreational and family cycling . The rise of e-bikes continues to appeal to a broader audience seeking convenience and efficiency for commuting and leisure, representing the fastest-growing segment . Sustainability is a key focus, with consumers prioritizing eco-friendly transport, and digital sales channels are expanding rapidly, reflecting changing consumer purchasing behaviours . Additionally, rising fuel costs and urban mobility initiatives are influencing consumers towards cycling, making it a practical and cost-effective alternative .

The UK bicycle market is also seeing a positive signal for long-term health with a recovery in children’s cycling . The market’s future growth will be driven by the expansion of e-commerce platforms, the development of smart bicycle technology, and partnerships with local governments for bike-sharing programs. As the sector adapts to changing consumer demands and approaches a turning point, the outlook for the UK bicycle market is one of cautious optimism and continued innovation .

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