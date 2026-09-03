The Chinese Bicycle Market is Pedalling Towards a Greener, High-Tech Future

Recent research from Market Research Future highlights that the China Bicycle Market is a global leader, experiencing significant growth driven by urban cycling initiatives, the surge in electric bicycle adoption, and a focus on sustainability and eco-consciousness. The market is projected to grow from USD 12.98 billion in 2025 to USD 23.55 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.14% . China’s bicycle output reached 110.8 million units in 2025, an 11.3% increase year-on-year, underscoring its dominant position in global production . Key players such as Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, and Merida Industry Co. Ltd are navigating this rapidly evolving landscape .

The Chinese bicycle market is being reshaped by powerful trends. Urban cycling initiatives are gaining traction, with cities investing in dedicated bike lanes and parking to promote cycling as a primary mode of transport, reducing congestion and improving air quality . The electric bicycle segment is the largest and most dynamic, with a trade-in policy and new national safety standards accelerating the adoption of modern, high-quality e-bikes, leading to over 12.5 million electric bicycles sold via the scheme in 2025 . The rise of e-bikes appeals to a broad demographic, offering efficient and eco-friendly commuting . Sustainability and eco-consciousness are influencing consumer preferences, with increasing demand for environmentally friendly bicycles . The government’s support for cycling infrastructure and rising health awareness are key drivers, as more citizens integrate cycling into their daily routines .

The Chinese bicycle market is not just about volume; it is also about innovation and quality. The total operating revenue of the bicycle industry rose by 9% in 2025, with profits increasing sharply, indicating a move towards higher-value products . Expanded application scenarios, such as amateur cycling clubs (over 80,000) and numerous races, have stimulated segmented market demand . China also exported nearly 48.94 million bicycles and USD 3.63 billion in components in 2025, showing its global reach . With a focus on green, intelligent, and high-end development, China is setting the pace for the global bicycle industry’s future .

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