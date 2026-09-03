Digital Transformation in the Japan Car Rental Market

Recent analysis from Market Research Future indicates that the Japan Car Rental Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by digital transformation, a rise in tourism, and a focus on sustainable mobility solutions. Valued at USD 9.17 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% . Key players such as Enterprise Holdings, Hertz Global Holdings, and Sixt SE are adapting to a market increasingly shaped by mobile app bookings, eco-friendly vehicle options, and the influence of shared mobility services.

The Japan car rental market is witnessing a significant shift towards digital platforms, enhancing customer convenience and streamlining the rental process. The increasing popularity of shared mobility services is also influencing traditional rental practices, prompting companies to adapt their offerings. The leisure/tourism segment holds the largest market share, driven by robust domestic travel, while the corporate rental segment is the fastest-growing, reflecting increased business travel and corporate mobility needs. Online booking is the dominant channel, but offline booking is growing, particularly among consumers who value personalized service.

Sustainability is a key trend in the Japan Car Rental Market, with a noticeable increase in demand for eco-friendly vehicles. Rental companies are expanding their fleets to include hybrid and electric options in response to consumer preferences and government initiatives promoting greener transport. The SUV segment holds the largest share, while the luxury segment is the fastest-growing, driven by an influx of international tourists and affluent travelers. As Japan continues to urbanize and travel demand increases, the Japan Car Rental Market is poised for sustained growth, driven by technology and evolving consumer preferences.

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