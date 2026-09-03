Electrifying the Fairways in the Canada Golf Cart Market

Recent research from Market Research Future reveals that the Canada Golf Cart Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rise of electric models, technological integration, and the expansion of golf tourism. Valued at USD 84.88 million in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 149.37 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% . Key players like Club Car, Yamaha, and E-Z-GO are navigating a market increasingly defined by sustainability and innovation.

The Canada golf cart market is propelled by a growing preference for eco-friendly transportation. Electric golf carts are dominant, benefiting from lower operating costs and reduced environmental impact, aligning with Canada’s sustainability goals and government incentives for EV adoption. The number of golf courses in Canada has risen by approximately 5% in the last five years, creating direct demand for carts. The golf course application holds the largest share, while commercial services, such as rentals for events and large facilities, are the fastest-growing segment.

Technological integration is a key trend in the Canada Golf Cart Market. Features like GPS navigation, advanced battery systems, and enhanced safety are becoming increasingly prevalent, attracting a broader customer base. Golf tourism is also a significant driver, with golf courses investing in modern fleets to enhance visitor experiences. As environmental awareness grows and golf participation increases, the Canada Golf Cart Market is poised for robust growth, with a strong focus on electric and technologically advanced models.

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