Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market to Reach USD 32.93 Billion by 2035 at 5.85% CAGR

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Overview

The global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market is experiencing steady growth driven by the expanding population of patients with multivessel coronary artery disease, aging demographics, continued demand for complete revascularization, and advances in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted cardiac surgery. Growing investment in cardiac surgery infrastructure and outcome-focused healthcare models is further supporting market development.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market was valued at USD 18.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 19.74 billion in 2026 to USD 32.93 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period of 2026–2035. North America accounted for approximately 39.0% of the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 7.6%. On-pump CABG represented 58.2% of procedural revenue, Heart Positioners and Tissue Stabilizers accounted for 28.5% of product and service sales, and Hospitals held a 68.4% share among end users.

Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Free Sample Report Now!

Request a Free Sample Report

Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market include:

Medtronic plc

Getinge AB

LivaNova PLC

Terumo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Incorporated

Edwards Lifesciences

Boston Scientific

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Intuitive Surgical

The Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market is being shaped by the transition toward minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures, improvements in endoscopic vessel harvesting, multi-arterial grafting, and advances in perfusion and stabilization technologies. Hospitals are increasingly investing in surgical platforms that can shorten recovery times and improve procedural efficiency, while outcome-linked reimbursement models are encouraging providers to focus on complete revascularization and long-term patient outcomes.

The Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market can be segmented by Procedure Type, Product and Services, Graft/Conduit Material, Surgery Complexity, and End User. By procedure type, the market includes On-Pump CABG, Off-Pump CABG, and Minimally Invasive & Robotic CABG. Product and services include Heart Positioners & Tissue Stabilizers, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machines, Endoscopic Vessel-Harvesting Systems, and Cannulae & Perfusion Accessories. Graft materials comprise Saphenous Vein Grafts, Internal Mammary Artery Grafts, Radial Artery Grafts, and Synthetic & Bio-Engineered Grafts, while end users include Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Specialty Centers.

The market presents significant opportunities through robotic total arterial revascularization, emerging-market cardiac surgery infrastructure, bio-engineered vascular grafts, outcome-linked service contracts, and AI-driven surgical planning. Expanding cardiac surgery capacity in China, India, and other emerging markets is creating additional opportunities for medical device manufacturers, while personalized graft selection and computational surgical planning could improve procedural outcomes and support premium technology adoption.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Minimally invasive and robotic-assisted CABG procedures are emerging as the fastest-growing procedure category, projected to expand at a 10.1% CAGR through 2035 as hospitals invest in advanced surgical platforms.

Endoscopic vessel-harvesting systems are gaining traction with an 8.8% CAGR as providers seek to reduce wound complications and accelerate patient recovery.

Synthetic and bio-engineered grafts represent an important high-growth opportunity, with the segment projected to expand at a 9.3% CAGR as researchers develop off-the-shelf vascular conduits.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market at a 7.6% CAGR, supported by rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, government-backed hospital development, and expanding cardiac surgery infrastructure.

AI-driven surgical planning and personalized graft selection are gaining importance as computational models and machine learning are increasingly applied to coronary anatomy, graft configuration, and predicted graft patency.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size, growth trajectory, and forecast outlook for the global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market through 2035.

Analyze the leading procedure, product and service, conduit material, surgery complexity, end-user, and regional segments shaping market demand.

Evaluate emerging opportunities in robotic CABG, minimally invasive surgery, endoscopic vessel harvesting, and bio-engineered graft technologies.

Identify technological developments involving surgical robotics, AI-based planning, advanced stabilization, perfusion systems, and next-generation vascular grafts.

Assess competitive dynamics, regional opportunities, reimbursement trends, and strategic developments among leading Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market participants.

Future Outlook:

The Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035 as aging populations, multivessel coronary artery disease, advanced cardiac surgery infrastructure, and technological innovation continue to support demand. On-Pump CABG will remain the dominant procedure type with a 58.2% share in 2025, while Minimally Invasive & Robotic CABG is projected to be the fastest-growing procedure category at a 10.1% CAGR. Heart Positioners & Tissue Stabilizers will remain the largest product category with a 28.5% share, while Endoscopic Vessel-Harvesting Systems are forecast to grow at an 8.8% CAGR. Saphenous Vein Grafts will remain the most widely used conduit with a 66.1% share, whereas Synthetic & Bio-Engineered Grafts will be the fastest-growing conduit category at a 9.3% CAGR. Triple Bypass procedures will remain the leading surgery-complexity category with a 32.7% share, while Quadruple-and-Higher Bypass is projected to grow at a 10.0% CAGR. Hospitals will continue to dominate end use with a 68.4% share, while Ambulatory Surgical Centers are expected to expand at an 8.1% CAGR. North America will retain its leading position with 39.0% of global revenue, while Asia-Pacific will remain the fastest-growing region at 7.6% CAGR. Overall, the global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market is projected to increase from USD 18.65 billion in 2025 to USD 32.93 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.85%.

➤➤Explore Our Latest Related Reports: