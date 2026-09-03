Veterinary Service Market to Reach USD 75.02 Billion by 2035 at 2.83% CAGR

Veterinary Service Market Overview

The global Veterinary Service Market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness of animal health and welfare, greater spending on preventive care, and advancements in veterinary technology. Growing adoption of telemedicine, digital health records, advanced diagnostics, and specialized veterinary services is further transforming how animal healthcare is delivered.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Veterinary Service Market was valued at USD 55.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 56.75 billion in 2025 to USD 75.02 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 2.83% during the forecast period of 2025–2035. North America accounted for approximately 45% of the global market, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market. Consultation services represented the dominant service type, Companion Animals were the largest animal category, Pet Owners represented the leading end-user group, and In-Clinic Services dominated delivery modes.

Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Free Sample Report Now!

Request a Free Sample Report

Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Veterinary Service Market include:

Mars Petcare

Veterinary Clinics of America

Banfield Pet Hospital

VCA Animal Hospitals

PetSmart

Zoetis

IDEXX Laboratories

Covetrus

Greencross Vets

Animart

The Veterinary Service Market is being shaped by the shift toward preventive animal healthcare, increasing pet humanization, and the integration of digital technologies into veterinary practices. Telemedicine and electronic health records are improving accessibility and communication, while advanced diagnostic technologies are supporting more efficient and informed treatment. Rising pet insurance adoption and increasing attention to animal welfare are also encouraging greater utilization of veterinary services.

The Veterinary Service Market can be segmented by Service Type, Animal Type, End User, and Delivery Mode. By service type, the market includes Consultation, Surgery, Diagnostics, Vaccination, and Emergency Care. By animal type, it comprises Companion Animals, Livestock, Equine, and Exotic Animals. End users include Pet Owners, Farmers, Veterinary Clinics, Research Institutions, and Animal Shelters, while delivery modes include In-Clinic Services, Mobile Veterinary Services, Telemedicine, and Emergency Services.

The market presents significant opportunities through telemedicine platforms, subscription-based pet wellness programs, mobile veterinary units, advanced diagnostics, and technology-enabled preventive care. Emerging markets also offer substantial potential as pet ownership, urbanization, animal health awareness, and veterinary infrastructure continue to increase.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Preventive care is becoming increasingly important as pet owners prioritize routine check-ups, vaccinations, wellness programs, and early detection rather than relying primarily on reactive treatment.

Telemedicine is emerging as a rapidly expanding delivery model by improving access to veterinary consultations and follow-up care, particularly for pet owners in remote or underserved locations.

Companion Animals remain the dominant animal category, supported by increasing pet ownership, greater spending on pet health, and the growing perception of pets as family members.

Emergency Care is the fastest-growing service type as pet owners increasingly seek rapid treatment for accidents, sudden illnesses, and other urgent conditions.

Technology integration is accelerating across veterinary practices through electronic health records, digital communication, advanced imaging, and other tools designed to improve service efficiency and treatment outcomes.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size, growth trajectory, and forecast outlook for the global Veterinary Service Market through 2035.

Analyze the leading service type, animal type, end-user, delivery-mode, and regional segments shaping market demand.

Evaluate emerging opportunities in preventive care, telemedicine, mobile veterinary services, pet wellness, and advanced diagnostics.

Identify technological developments transforming veterinary service delivery, accessibility, and operational efficiency.

Assess competitive dynamics, industry developments, regional opportunities, and strategic growth prospects among leading veterinary service providers.

Future Outlook:

The Veterinary Service Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035 as pet ownership, preventive healthcare awareness, animal welfare priorities, and veterinary technology adoption continue to expand. Consultation services will remain the dominant service type, while Emergency Care is expected to be the fastest-growing category as demand for rapid-response veterinary treatment increases. Companion Animals will continue to represent the largest animal type, with the segment projected to grow from USD 22.08 billion to USD 30.0 billion, while Livestock is identified as the fastest-growing animal category. Pet Owners will remain the dominant end-user segment, whereas Farmers are expected to experience strong growth as livestock health and productivity become increasingly important. In-Clinic Services will continue to dominate delivery modes, while Telemedicine will remain an important high-growth opportunity. North America will retain its leadership with approximately 45% of global market share, while Asia-Pacific will remain the fastest-growing regional market. Overall, the global Veterinary Service Market is projected to increase from USD 55.19 billion in 2024 to USD 75.02 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 2.83%.

➤➤Explore Our Latest Related Reports: