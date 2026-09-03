Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market to Reach USD 698.80 Million by 2035 at 6.55% CAGR

Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Overview

The Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market is expanding as veterinary practices increasingly adopt precision drug-delivery technologies for companion animals and livestock. Rising pet healthcare expenditure, growing demand for advanced veterinary care, increasing specialty-clinic networks, technological advancements in smart infusion pumps, and greater focus on dosing accuracy and animal welfare are supporting market growth.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market was valued at USD 370.50 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 394.78 Million in 2026 to USD 698.80 Million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.55% during 2026–2035. North America led the market with 41.60% share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 14.50%. Large-Volume Infusion Pumps accounted for approximately 50.15% of the market in 2025, Companion Animals represented 59.50% of revenue, and Veterinary Hospitals held 62.30% share among end users.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ICU Medical Inc.

Heska Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology

Digicare Biomedical Technology

Jorgensen Laboratories

DRE Veterinary

Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment

Burtons Medical Equipment

Grady Medical Systems

The market is being shaped by pet humanization, rising veterinary expenditure, specialty-clinic expansion, smart-pump technology migration, chronic-disease prevalence in companion animals, and increasing regulatory attention to dosing accuracy. Legacy gravity-drip systems are increasingly being replaced by microprocessor-controlled volumetric and syringe platforms with drug libraries, connectivity, and real-time alerts. AI-enabled flow-rate adjustment and cloud-connected monitoring are also emerging as important areas of innovation.

The Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market can be segmented by Pump Type into Large-Volume Infusion Pumps and Syringe Infusion Pumps. By Animal Type, it includes Companion Animals, Livestock, and Others. By End User, it covers Veterinary Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and other veterinary-care settings. By Region, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The growing need for accurate and reliable veterinary fluid and drug delivery is creating opportunities for infusion-pump manufacturers, animal-health technology companies, veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, distributors, and veterinary healthcare providers. AI-driven closed-loop infusion systems, telehealth-enabled remote monitoring, portable field pumps, pump-as-a-service models, and drug-library analytics can support market differentiation and expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Smart infusion pumps with embedded drug libraries and connectivity features are gaining adoption as veterinary professionals seek greater dosing accuracy and patient safety.

AI-enabled flow-rate adjustment technologies are emerging to support automated dosing based on patient weight, species, and real-time vital signs.

Specialty veterinary clinics are expanding their infusion capabilities as oncology, cardiology, nephrology, and emergency-care services grow.

Cloud-connected pump monitoring is creating opportunities for remote oversight of pump status, occlusion alerts, and drug-consumption data.

Portable and ruggedized infusion pumps are gaining attention for equine, livestock, rural, and field veterinary applications.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across large-volume infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, smart pumps, portable systems, and connected veterinary infusion technologies.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across pump type, animal type, end user, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading veterinary medical-device, animal-health, infusion technology, and veterinary equipment companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, pet healthcare expenditure, specialty-clinic expansion, smart-pump adoption, animal health trends, regulatory developments, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market will be shaped by rising pet healthcare expenditure, specialty veterinary care, smart-pump technology, AI-enabled dosing, telehealth connectivity, and expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure. Large-Volume Infusion Pumps should remain the dominant pump category with approximately 50.15% share, while Syringe Infusion Pumps are positioned for faster growth at a projected CAGR of 9.40%. Companion Animals should remain the largest animal category with 59.50% share, while Livestock segments are expected to expand as veterinary protocols modernize. Veterinary Hospitals should continue to represent the largest end-user segment with 62.30% share, while Specialty Clinics are projected to grow at the fastest end-user CAGR of 11.35%. North America should retain market leadership with 41.60% share, while Asia-Pacific should remain the fastest-growing region at a projected CAGR of 14.50%. Market Research Future projects the market to reach USD 698.80 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.55%.

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