External Male Catheter Market to Reach USD 2 Billion by 2035 at 6.6% CAGR

External Male Catheter Market Overview

The External Male Catheter Market is witnessing steady growth as demand for non-invasive urinary management solutions increases among patients with urinary incontinence and other bladder-control conditions. The market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The market is being supported by the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence, an aging population, increasing awareness of external catheter solutions, and the rising adoption of home-based healthcare. Improvements in catheter materials, adhesive technologies, comfort, skin protection, and product design are also contributing to greater acceptance among patients and caregivers.

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Key Companies in the External Male Catheter Market

Coloplast

B. Braun

Hollister

ConvaTec

Teleflex

Medline Industries

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

BD

C.R. Bard

Wellspect HealthCare

Manfred Sauer

Urocare Products

Dentsply Sirona

The External Male Catheter Market is being driven by increasing urinary incontinence among aging populations, growing demand for non-invasive urinary management, and greater emphasis on patient comfort and quality of life. The expansion of home healthcare and the availability of discreet, easy-to-use products are further supporting market adoption.

The market is segmented by Product Type, Material, Application, End User, and Distribution Channel. By Product Type, it includes Standard External Male Catheters, Self-Adhesive External Male Catheters, and Adjustable External Male Catheters. By Material, the market covers Latex, Silicone, and Other Materials. Applications include Urinary Incontinence, Post-Surgical Care, and Other Urinary Conditions, while end users comprise Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Long-Term Care Facilities, and Specialty Clinics. Distribution channels include Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Medical Supply Distributors.

Significant opportunities exist through the development of skin-friendly adhesives, silicone-based products, improved anatomical designs, and discreet catheter systems. Manufacturers can also benefit from expanding home healthcare services, increasing e-commerce adoption, and growing demand for products that reduce leakage, skin irritation, and discomfort during extended use.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is strengthening demand for convenient external male catheter solutions.

Silicone-based catheter products are gaining attention because of their flexibility, biocompatibility, and potential for improved patient comfort.

Self-adhesive and adjustable catheter designs are supporting easier application and improved stability during use.

Home healthcare is becoming an increasingly important setting for external male catheter adoption.

Growing awareness of non-invasive urinary management options is encouraging patients to consider external catheter solutions.

Online distribution channels are expanding access to urinary care products and improving purchasing convenience.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on skin-friendly materials and adhesive technologies to reduce irritation and improve wearability.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size, growth trajectory, and forecast for the global External Male Catheter Market.

Analyze key growth drivers including urinary incontinence prevalence, population aging, home healthcare adoption, and patient awareness.

Evaluate opportunities across product types, materials, applications, end users, distribution channels, and regional markets.

Assess the competitive landscape and strategies of leading external male catheter manufacturers.

Understand the growing importance of silicone materials, self-adhesive designs, and patient-centric catheter technologies.

Identify growth opportunities associated with home healthcare, e-commerce, and emerging healthcare markets.

Future Outlook:

The External Male Catheter Market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2035 as urinary incontinence becomes increasingly prevalent and patients seek comfortable, discreet, and non-invasive urinary management solutions. Expanding home healthcare services, improvements in catheter materials and adhesive technologies, and growing awareness of patient-centered urinary care are expected to support market development. With the market projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.6%, continued innovation in product design, skin protection, comfort, and home-based use is expected to shape the future of the market.

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