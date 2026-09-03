Blood Group Typing Tool Market to Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2035 at 4.6% CAGR

Blood Group Typing Tool Market Overview

The Blood Group Typing Tool Market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing demand for blood transfusions, organ transplants, diagnostic procedures, and improved transfusion safety. The market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2025 to USD 3.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the global market, with a valuation of USD 880 million in 2024 and a projected value of USD 1.39 billion by 2035. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong emphasis on precise blood typing and transfusion safety. The Reagents segment represents the largest product category, valued at USD 900 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2035.

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Key Companies in the Blood Group Typing Tool Market

Helena Laboratories

Roche

bioMérieux

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Abbott Laboratories

Seegene

Merck KGaA

Grifols

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Genetex

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

MilliporeSigma

The Blood Group Typing Tool Market is being driven by growing demand for transfusion services, increasing prevalence of blood disorders, rising awareness of blood safety, technological advancements in diagnostic testing, and government support for healthcare initiatives. Automation, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are improving testing efficiency, accuracy, and reliability while reducing the potential for human error.

The market is segmented by Product Type, Testing Method, End User, Application, and Region. Product types include Reagents, Instruments, Consumables, and Software. Testing methods comprise Serological Testing, Molecular Testing, and Microarray Testing. End users include Hospitals, Blood Banks, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Research Institutions, while applications cover Blood Transfusion, Organ Transplantation, Paternity Testing, and Forensic Science.

Significant opportunities exist through the development of advanced molecular typing technologies, AI-enabled blood typing systems, improved data integration, and point-of-care solutions. Expansion into emerging markets, strategic partnerships with healthcare providers, and integration with electronic health records and laboratory information management systems can further improve accessibility and operational efficiency.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Beckman Coulter announced in March 2025 the acquisition of Genetex’s blood typing division to accelerate automated blood group typing solutions across European transfusion centers.

Abbott Laboratories announced a partnership with Sysmex Corporation in April 2025 to co-develop and commercialize expanded molecular blood typing panels for transfusion medicine.

Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new high-throughput blood group typing assay in January 2025 designed to accelerate ABO/Rh typing in large-scale blood banks.

Automation is gaining traction as laboratories seek greater operational efficiency and more consistent blood typing results.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are emerging as important technologies for improving blood typing accuracy and workflow efficiency.

Molecular and microarray-based testing technologies are creating opportunities for more advanced blood group identification.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth as healthcare investment, awareness of blood safety, and demand for transfusion services increase.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size and projected growth of the global Blood Group Typing Tool Market.

Analyze key growth drivers including transfusion demand, blood disorders, diagnostic advancements, and blood safety awareness.

Evaluate opportunities across product types, testing methods, end users, applications, and regional markets.

Assess the competitive landscape and strategies of leading blood group typing technology providers.

Understand the impact of automation, artificial intelligence, molecular testing, and digitalization on the market.

Identify emerging opportunities in point-of-care testing, data integration, personalized medicine, and developing healthcare markets.

Future Outlook:

The Blood Group Typing Tool Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035 as demand for safe blood transfusions, organ transplantation, and accurate diagnostic testing continues to increase. North America is expected to remain the leading regional market, while Asia-Pacific offers strong expansion potential. Continued innovation in automated systems, molecular typing, AI-enabled workflows, point-of-care solutions, and healthcare data integration is expected to shape the industry’s future. With the market projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.6%, opportunities remain strong for companies developing accurate, efficient, and technologically advanced blood typing solutions.

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