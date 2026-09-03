Anti-Ageing Products Services And Devices Market to Reach USD 95 Billion by 2035 at 5.6% CAGR

Anti-Ageing Products Services And Devices Market Overview

The Anti-Ageing Products Services And Devices Market is witnessing steady growth as consumers increasingly focus on skin health, youthful appearance, wellness, and preventive ageing solutions. The market was valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 55.5 billion in 2025 to USD 95 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the leading regional market, valued at USD 22 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 37 billion by 2035. Skincare Products represent the largest product category, with the segment valued at USD 26 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 45 billion by 2035. Devices are also gaining importance, with the segment projected to grow from USD 9 billion in 2024 to USD 15 billion by 2035.

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Key Companies in the Anti-Ageing Products Services And Devices Market

Revance Therapeutics

Coty

SkinMedica

Allergan

Mary Kay

L’Oreal

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf

Galderma

Avon Products

Estée Lauder

Shiseido

Johnson & Johnson

Revlon

Unilever

Neutrogena

The Anti-Ageing Products Services And Devices Market is being driven by the rising ageing population, increasing disposable incomes, growing awareness of skin health, demand for natural ingredients, and technological advancements. Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized solutions that address specific ageing concerns, while innovations such as AI-driven skincare diagnostics and personalized formulations are creating new opportunities across the industry.

The market is segmented by Product Type, End User, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region. By Product Type, it includes Skincare Products, Cosmetic Procedures, Devices, Nutraceuticals, and Hair Care Products. End users comprise Men, Women, and Unisex categories, while age groups include 18-30, 31-45, 46-60, and 61 and above. Distribution channels include Online Retail, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, and Department Stores.

Significant opportunities exist through personalized skincare regimens, sustainable anti-ageing products, home-use anti-ageing devices, advanced cosmetic procedures, and the integration of wellness and nutrition. The expansion of digital commerce and the adoption of AI-enabled personalization can further help companies deliver products and services tailored to individual consumer needs.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

AI-driven skincare diagnostics are gaining traction as consumers seek personalized recommendations based on individual skin characteristics and ageing concerns.

Personalized formulations are becoming increasingly important as brands focus on customized anti-ageing regimens.

Device-based solutions, including LED therapy masks and microneedling devices, are gaining popularity among consumers seeking convenient treatment options.

At-home anti-ageing devices are expanding the market by providing consumers with alternatives to professional treatment settings.

Demand for natural ingredients is increasing as consumers become more conscious of product composition and skin health.

The growing ageing population is supporting demand for skincare products, cosmetic procedures, devices, nutraceuticals, and hair-care solutions.

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate.

Online retail is becoming increasingly important for anti-ageing products as e-commerce improves product accessibility and consumer convenience.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size and projected growth of the global Anti-Ageing Products Services And Devices Market.

Analyze key growth drivers including the ageing population, disposable income, natural ingredients, technological innovation, and growing skin-health awareness.

Evaluate opportunities across product types, end users, age groups, distribution channels, and regional markets.

Assess the competitive landscape and strategies of leading anti-ageing product, service, and device companies.

Understand the impact of AI-driven personalization and advanced skincare technologies on market development.

Identify opportunities in home-use devices, personalized skincare, sustainable products, cosmetic procedures, and wellness integration.

Future Outlook:

The Anti-Ageing Products Services And Devices Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035 as ageing populations, rising disposable incomes, and growing consumer awareness of skin health continue to increase demand. North America is expected to retain its leading position, while Asia-Pacific offers significant expansion potential due to its growing consumer base and increasing awareness of anti-ageing solutions. Continued innovation in personalized skincare, AI-driven diagnostics, home-use devices, advanced cosmetic procedures, natural formulations, and wellness-focused products is expected to shape the market’s future. With the market projected to reach USD 95 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.6%, opportunities remain strong across both traditional and technology-enabled anti-ageing solutions.

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