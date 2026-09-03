Artificial Lung Devices Market to Reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2035 at 7.1% CAGR

Artificial Lung Devices Market Overview

The Artificial Lung Devices Market is expanding as the prevalence of respiratory diseases increases and healthcare providers seek advanced technologies for respiratory support and critical care. Technological advancements, a growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for home healthcare solutions, and improvements in biocompatible materials are supporting market growth.

According to the WiseGuyReports report, the global Artificial Lung Devices Market was valued at USD 2.10 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 2.30 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.50 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during 2025–2035. North America led the market with a value of approximately USD 1.20 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2035. The market is being supported by increasing respiratory disease prevalence, technological innovation, and expanding applications across hospitals and home care settings.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Artificial Lung Devices Market include:

Xenios AG

Cleveland Heart

Terumo

Sorin Group

Getinge

Abbott Laboratories

Fresenius Medical Care

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Medical

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

LivaNova

Omni Life Science

The market is being shaped by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, growing demand for advanced respiratory support, rising healthcare investments, and technological advances in artificial lung devices. Invasive Ventilation represents a major product category, with its market value projected to increase from USD 700 Million in 2024 to USD 1.40 Billion by 2035. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation is also gaining importance for patients requiring advanced life support, while non-invasive ventilation and oxygenators continue to support respiratory-care applications.

The Artificial Lung Devices Market can be segmented by Product Type into Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation, and Oxygenators. By Application, it includes Cardiopulmonary Bypass, Respiratory Failure, Pulmonary Embolism, and Severe Pneumonia. By End User, it covers Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, and Home Care Settings. By Technology, it includes Hybrid Technology, Artificial Intelligence Assisted, and Traditional Technology. By Region, the market includes North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growing need for advanced respiratory support is creating opportunities for medical-device manufacturers, hospitals, specialized clinics, home healthcare providers, biotechnology companies, and technology developers. Wearable artificial lung technologies, AI-assisted monitoring, miniaturized devices, biocompatible materials, remote patient monitoring, and expanded home-care applications can support market differentiation and expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Miniaturization of artificial lung technologies is creating opportunities for more portable respiratory support and improved patient mobility.

Artificial intelligence-assisted monitoring is gaining attention for real-time patient assessment, device optimization, and early identification of potential complications.

ECMO technology continues to advance as healthcare providers seek improved extracorporeal life-support capabilities for severe respiratory failure.

Biocompatible materials are being developed to improve device performance, durability, and compatibility with the human body.

Home healthcare applications are expanding as manufacturers explore portable respiratory-support solutions that can reduce dependence on hospital-based care.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Artificial Lung Devices Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, invasive ventilation, non-invasive ventilation, oxygenators, and emerging artificial lung technologies.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across product type, application, end user, technology, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading artificial lung, respiratory-care, medical-device, and critical-care technology companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, respiratory disease trends, geriatric population growth, healthcare investments, technological advancements, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Artificial Lung Devices Market will be shaped by increasing respiratory disease prevalence, technological advancements, miniaturization, AI-assisted monitoring, growing healthcare expenditure, and expanding home healthcare applications. Invasive Ventilation should remain a major product category, with its market projected to reach USD 1.40 Billion by 2035 from USD 700 Million in 2024. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation should continue gaining importance in critical-care applications, while non-invasive ventilation and oxygenators provide opportunities for continued innovation. Hospitals should remain the primary end-user environment, while Specialized Clinics and Home Care Settings are expected to expand as respiratory support becomes more accessible outside traditional hospital settings. North America should retain market leadership, with its market value projected to increase from USD 1.20 Billion in 2024 to USD 2.40 Billion by 2035. Market Research Future is not the source for this report; WiseGuyReports projects the global Artificial Lung Devices Market to reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

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