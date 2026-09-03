HVDC Cable Market: Enabling Efficient Long-Distance Power Transmission

As per Market Research Future, the hvdc cable market is a critical segment of the power transmission industry, providing the essential connectivity for high-voltage direct current transmission systems. HVDC cables, which transmit electricity over long distances with lower losses than AC transmission, are essential for renewable energy integration, grid interconnection, and long-distance power transfer. The market is driven by renewable energy deployment, grid modernization, and the need for efficient transmission.

The HVDC cable market is characterized by diverse types, voltage levels, and applications. The market includes overhead HVDC cables, underground HVDC cables, and submarine HVDC cables. Submarine cables accounted for the smallest share in 2025, yet are projected to post a 10.5% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, outpacing underground and overhead lines as offshore wind build-outs multiply. Underground cables retained a 50.1% share in 2025 thanks to urban feeders in cities where land constraints block overhead lines. Overhead networks dominate China’s interior backbone because per-kilometer costs run 40% to 60% lower. The market serves utility, renewable energy, and industrial applications.

The HVDC cable market is driven by renewable energy integration and the need for long-distance transmission. Renewable generation is often located far from load centers, requiring efficient transmission. HVDC provides the capability to transmit large amounts of power over long distances with low losses. The market is also driven by grid interconnection projects and the repowering of aging AC interconnectors with HVDC links. National super-grid initiatives in Asia and the Middle East support market growth. The market benefits from infrastructure investment and technology development.

Asia-Pacific led the HVDC cables market with 42.5% revenue in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to 2031. China commissioned the 2,090 km Baihetan–Jiangsu ±800 kV line in 2025 and plans three more ultra-high-voltage projects by 2031. India’s green-energy corridor tendered 6 GW of capacity in 2025. The HVDC cable market features key players including Prysmian, Nexans, and Sumitomo Electric. The HVDC cable market outlook is positive, with renewable integration and grid interconnection supporting demand. Technology advances will continue. HVDC cables are important for efficient power transmission.

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