Smart Locks Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by 2031

The rapid evolution of connected home technology is transforming the way consumers, businesses, property managers, and institutions approach physical security. Smart locking solutions are moving beyond simple keyless entry to become integrated access-management devices capable of supporting biometric authentication, smartphone control, temporary credentials, remote monitoring, automation, and interoperability with broader connected ecosystems. Rising awareness of security, demand for convenient access, and increasing deployment of IoT-enabled infrastructure are creating significant opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers.

At the center of this transformation, the Smart Locks Market is gaining momentum as users increasingly expect security products to deliver both protection and convenience. Modern solutions can connect through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Thread, Zigbee, and emerging interoperability standards while supporting PIN codes, fingerprints, mobile credentials, NFC, voice assistants, and other authentication methods. Industry developments during 2026 indicate that smart access is increasingly becoming an integrated part of the connected-home experience rather than a standalone security product.

Get a Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001308

Smart Locks Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2031

The global Smart Locks Market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2031, supported by smart-home adoption, connected building development, digital access management, and continuous product innovation. Recent industry estimates consistently point toward substantial expansion during the forecast period, although published estimates vary by methodology, segmentation, and base year. Mordor Intelligence, for example, forecasts strong growth through 2031, while other recent research also identifies North America as a leading regional contributor and Asia-Pacific as an important high-growth region.

Key market outlook by 2031:

Market Size: Expected to expand substantially as connected security becomes mainstream across residential and commercial applications.

Expected to expand substantially as connected security becomes mainstream across residential and commercial applications. Market Share: North America is positioned as a leading regional contributor, supported by established smart-home adoption and connected security infrastructure.

North America is positioned as a leading regional contributor, supported by established smart-home adoption and connected security infrastructure. Market Trends: Matter, Thread, biometric authentication, mobile credentials, UWB, AI-enabled recognition, and multi-platform integration are emerging as major technology trends.

Matter, Thread, biometric authentication, mobile credentials, UWB, AI-enabled recognition, and multi-platform integration are emerging as major technology trends. Market Analysis: Residential demand remains a core opportunity, while commercial offices, hospitality, healthcare, rental properties, and institutional facilities are broadening the addressable customer base.

Residential demand remains a core opportunity, while commercial offices, hospitality, healthcare, rental properties, and institutional facilities are broadening the addressable customer base. Market Forecast: Growth through 2031 is expected to remain supported by rising demand for remote access, automated security, interoperability, and digitally managed credentials.

Technology Innovation Reshaping Smart Access

One of the most important developments is the shift toward interoperability. Matter and Thread are helping reduce compatibility barriers between smart locks and connected-home platforms. Manufacturers are increasingly designing products that can operate across ecosystems instead of forcing consumers to remain within a single technology environment.

Product launches in 2026 demonstrate how quickly this trend is developing. Aqara introduced its U400 smart lock with UWB technology at CES 2026, enabling hands-free unlocking based on precise device-location capabilities. Schlage subsequently launched the Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt with UWB-based hands-free access and Matter over Thread connectivity.

Samsung has also expanded the digital access ecosystem by introducing Digital Home Key through Samsung Wallet. Built around the Aliro standard, the service enables compatible Galaxy users to unlock supported smart door locks using their smartphones, with security features supported by Samsung Knox.

More recently, TCL announced upgraded smart lock products featuring Matter over Thread, palm-vein recognition, AI-powered fingerprint recognition, and local privacy controls. These launches illustrate an industry-wide movement toward combining stronger authentication, interoperability, privacy, and convenience in a single access solution.

Global and Regional Analysis

North America continues to represent a significant opportunity because of its mature smart-home ecosystem, high consumer awareness, established access-control infrastructure, and strong demand for connected security products. The region is also benefiting from premium product adoption, smartphone-based access, and increasing integration between residential security and broader home-automation platforms. Recent industry research places North America among the leading regional markets.

Europe is witnessing increasing interest in retrofit-friendly solutions, especially where consumers want to modernize existing doors without replacing complete locking systems. Compatibility with different cylinder formats and interoperability standards is becoming particularly important as manufacturers seek to address diverse housing structures across European countries.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain an important growth engine, supported by urbanization, expanding residential construction, increasing smartphone penetration, growing awareness of digital security, and the development of smart-building infrastructure. India is particularly noteworthy, with recent research identifying increasing adoption across residential and commercial applications and growing interest in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, biometric authentication, and IoT-enabled access.

Key Players

The competitive environment includes established access-control companies, residential security brands, smart-home specialists, and technology-focused manufacturers.

✓ ASSA ABLOY

✓ Allegion plc

✓ dormakaba Group

✓ Fortune Brands Innovations

✓ Honeywell International Inc.

✓ SALTO WECOSYSTEM

✓ Aqara

✓ Schlage

✓ Kwikset

✓ Samsung Electronics

✓ TCL

✓ Nuki

Competition is increasingly centered on interoperability, biometric accuracy, battery performance, cybersecurity, installation simplicity, and integration with digital-home platforms. Companies are also differentiating through UWB, Matter, Thread, AI-enabled authentication, and privacy-focused local processing.

Market Trends Creating New Opportunities

The next phase of the Smart Locks Market is expected to be shaped by the convergence of physical security and digital identity. Smartphone-based credentials are becoming more practical, while biometric technologies are expanding beyond traditional fingerprint readers toward facial, palm-vein, and other contactless authentication approaches.

Another important trend is improved energy efficiency. Manufacturers are exploring lower-power wireless connectivity, longer battery life, energy harvesting, and smarter power management to reduce maintenance requirements. At the same time, property managers and hospitality providers are increasingly attracted to remotely managed credentials because temporary digital access can simplify guest entry, employee access, and tenant management.

Cybersecurity will remain equally important. As locks become connected devices, manufacturers must address software vulnerabilities, credential protection, secure updates, privacy, and offline functionality. Products that combine strong physical protection with secure digital architecture are likely to gain greater consumer and enterprise confidence.

Get the Premium Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001308

Future Outlook

The Smart Locks Market is moving toward a future in which doors become intelligent access points within connected environments. Through 2031, manufacturers are expected to prioritize seamless interoperability, stronger biometrics, UWB-enabled hands-free access, AI-assisted authentication, improved battery performance, and secure digital credentials. As consumers and organizations increasingly value convenience without compromising security, smart locks are positioned to evolve from premium connected devices into mainstream components of modern homes, buildings, hospitality properties, and commercial facilities. The combination of technological innovation, expanding smart-home ecosystems, and growing demand for flexible access management is expected to sustain the industry’s long-term momentum.