Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Statistics , Key Players by 2031

The Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market is becoming increasingly important as organizations generate, store, and process growing volumes of digital information. Businesses across industries are moving workloads, applications, and data to cloud environments, creating a greater need for reliable solutions that can protect information against accidental deletion, hardware failures, cyberattacks, system disruptions, and other data-loss events.

According to The Insight Partners, The Cloud Backup And Recovery Software Market size is expected to reach US$ 23.89 million by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.9% during 2025-2031.

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Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Overview

The Cloud backup and recovery software enables organizations to create copies of critical data and store them in cloud-based environments. These solutions are designed to simplify data protection, improve recovery capabilities, and support business continuity without requiring organizations to maintain extensive physical backup infrastructure.

The growing dependence on digital systems has made data availability a strategic business requirement. A disruption affecting databases, applications, files, or other critical information can interrupt operations and result in financial and reputational losses. Cloud-based backup platforms provide organizations with scalable storage and recovery capabilities while supporting geographically distributed data protection.

Rising Data Generation and Storage Needs

One of the primary factors driving the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market is the rapid growth of enterprise data. Digital transformation, Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, cloud applications, remote work environments, and data-intensive business processes are contributing to higher volumes of information.

Organizations need backup infrastructure capable of handling expanding datasets without significantly increasing operational complexity. Cloud backup solutions can provide scalable storage and automated protection, making them attractive to companies that need to accommodate changing data requirements.

As enterprises increasingly depend on data for analytics, customer engagement, operations, and decision-making, protecting that information has become an essential component of IT strategy. The Insight Partners identifies rising data generation and storage requirements as a major growth driver for the market.

Growing Cybersecurity Threats

The increasing frequency of cyberattacks and data breaches is another significant market driver. Ransomware, malware, unauthorized access, and other cyber threats can compromise business data and disrupt critical systems.

Backup and recovery software provides organizations with an additional layer of resilience by maintaining protected copies of important information. Offsite cloud backups can also reduce exposure to localized hardware failures and certain physical disruptions.

Organizations are consequently placing greater emphasis on business continuity and recovery capabilities. Data protection regulations and privacy requirements are further encouraging businesses to establish systematic approaches to protecting and restoring critical information.

Shift Toward Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

The increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures is creating new requirements for backup and recovery software. Many organizations no longer operate exclusively within a single IT environment. Instead, they combine on-premises systems with private and public cloud services.

Hybrid approaches can provide greater control over sensitive information while allowing organizations to benefit from cloud scalability and flexibility. Multi-cloud strategies can also help organizations diversify infrastructure and reduce dependence on a single provider.

This environment increases demand for backup platforms capable of protecting data across multiple locations and cloud platforms. Vendors are therefore focusing on interoperability, centralized management, automation, and seamless recovery across diverse infrastructure.

Automation and Artificial Intelligence Integration

Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging as important technology trends within the market. Traditional backup operations can require considerable manual administration, particularly in complex enterprise environments. Automated tools can simplify scheduling, monitoring, policy enforcement, and recovery processes.

AI-powered capabilities can further support predictive analysis, risk identification, anomaly detection, and optimization of backup strategies. These capabilities can help organizations identify potential problems earlier and improve the efficiency of data protection operations.

The integration of AI and automation is expected to make cloud backup and recovery platforms more proactive, intelligent, and responsive while reducing manual intervention and the possibility of human error.

Opportunities in the SME Segment

Small and medium-sized businesses represent an important growth opportunity. Many SMEs recognize the importance of protecting business data but may have limited budgets, technical expertise, and IT infrastructure.

Cloud-based solutions can provide an alternative to maintaining dedicated physical backup infrastructure. Subscription-based models and scalable cloud platforms can allow smaller organizations to deploy data protection capabilities according to their requirements.

As SMEs increasingly adopt cloud applications and digital business processes, demand for simple, affordable, secure, and easy-to-manage backup solutions is expected to increase.

Market Segmentation

The Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market is analyzed across several important segments.

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model:

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Application:

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Others

These segments demonstrate the broad applicability of cloud backup and recovery technologies across organizations and industries.

Regional Market Analysis

The global market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America remains an important market because of its advanced digital infrastructure, high levels of cloud adoption, and strong focus on cybersecurity and data protection.

The United States represents a key market, supported by rising data generation and storage requirements and growing cybersecurity risks. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific offers considerable growth opportunities as enterprises across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption.

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are expected to provide additional opportunities as organizations modernize their IT environments and strengthen data protection capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

The Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market includes established technology providers competing through product innovation, cloud integration, security capabilities, partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets.

Actifio Inc.

Commvault

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Veritas Technologies LLC

Veeam Software

These companies are developing solutions designed to support different cloud architectures, organizational requirements, and recovery scenarios. Competition is expected to increase as customers seek integrated data protection, cybersecurity, automation, and disaster recovery capabilities.

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Future Outlook

The Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market is positioned for strong expansion through 2031. The projected increase from US$ 8.50 million in 2024 to US$ 23.89 million by 2031 reflects the growing importance of cloud-based data protection. The market is expected to register a 15.9% CAGR during 2025–2031.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

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Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

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