South Korea Renewable Methanol Market Set to Hit USD 300 Million by 2034 at 21.5% CAGR

According to 24ChemicalResearch latest industry analysis, the South Korea Renewable Methanol market was valued at USD 65 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 300 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. The market’s expansion is fueled by South Korea’s decarbonisation targets, investment in green hydrogen and carbon capture, waste-to-methanol projects, supportive policies, and integration with automotive and maritime sectors.

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Renewable methanol, a green chemical derived from biomass, carbon dioxide, or green hydrogen, is emerging as a cornerstone of South Korea’s decarbonisation strategy. According to the report, “Renewable methanol delivers a scalable pathway for South Korea to transition industrial processes and maritime fleets toward low-carbon operations. Enhanced policy incentives, coupled with advancing electrolysis and carbon capture technologies, are tightening the cost gap with fossil-based methanol.”

What Is Driving the South Korea Renewable Methanol Market?

The South Korea Renewable Methanol market is experiencing exceptional growth driven by three primary factors that are reshaping the industry landscape and creating new opportunities for market participants.

Government Initiative and Feedstock Redirection

South Korea’s aspiration to reduce national greenhouse-gas intensity by 40% by 2030, coupled with a mandated rise in renewable feedstock utilization, has catalyzed the emergence of renewably produced methanol. The Maritime and Offshore Energy Development Agency has shifted subsidies from fossil to bio-derived feedstocks, encouraging commercial plants to adopt renewable methanol pathways and expanding overall supply. By replacing diesel across the national fleet, import dependence drops and transport emissions fall, especially in a country that relies on more than 70% fuel imports. Because methanol can be produced from diverse domestic biomass—agricultural residues to algae—the country gains a diversified supply base that cushions against price volatility. Major conglomerates—POSCO, LG Chem, SK Innovation—are scaling up renewable methanol facilities, while Samsung Engineering is developing a 100,000-tonne plant.

Incentive Architecture and Cost Realignment

South Korea’s revised renewable fuel standard elevates the required renewable fraction for methanol, steering producers toward domestic agri-by-products rather than imported methanol. The National Tax Service launched a full-rate tax credit for capital expenditures over 80 billion won on renewable methanol plants. Additionally, a recent carbon pricing scheme assigns 6,500 won per tonne of CO₂ for fossil-fuel methanol, rendering bio-methanol competitive. These incentives, combined with low-interest financing from the Korea Development Bank, have driven the levelised cost of methanol down from 4.3 USD/kg to under 3.5 USD/kg over the next five years. Adoption of hybrid gasification-methanol conversion reactors is a linchpin for cost containment. PSA modules for CO₂ removal have cut unit cost by 12% over the past three years, solidifying the feedstock-conversion chain against volatile CO₂ pricing.

Regulatory Momentum Driving Methanol Adoption

South Korea’s renewable methanol sector has expanded from a modest USD 54.8 million in 2024 to a projected USD 83 million by 2030, a 7.2% annual growth trajectory that aligns with the country’s carbon-neutrality pledge for 2050. The key catalyst behind this rise is the government’s legislative push, with the 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution demanding a 40% cut in emissions relative to 2018 levels. This policy framework has crystallised a market environment where large industrial players—SK Innovation, POSCO, LG Chem, Samsung Engineering—align their capital budgets to invest in green hydrogen infrastructure and waste-to-methanol facilities. Consequently, renewable methanol is no longer a niche project; it has become a core ingredient in the larger hydrogen economy strategy, positioning the country to meet its Paris-aligned targets while offering a creditable, low-carbon feedstock for its chemical and transport sectors.

Market Segmentation Insights

The South Korea Renewable Methanol market exhibits diverse segmentation patterns across product types, applications, end-users, feedstocks, and production technologies, each revealing distinct competitive dynamics and investment opportunities.

By Product Type

Waste Sourced Bio-Methanol is emerging as the most compelling segment in South Korea, driven by the country’s advanced waste-management infrastructure and strong governmental encouragement of circular economy initiatives, which collectively lower feedstock uncertainty and enhance sustainability credentials. By-Product Sourced Bio-Methanol serves applications where industrial by-products are available as feedstock.

By Application

Gasoline Blending sustains the strongest traction, supported by national biofuel mandates and the chemical industry’s demand for renewable oxygenates such as MTBE, ensuring a robust adoption curve across the transportation sector and fuel-sector ancillary markets. MTBE, DME, Bio-diesel, and other uses collectively contribute to the market’s diversity, with the transportation and fuel sector providing an expanding outlet for blended fuels and maritime bunkering solutions.

Regional Market Analysis

Gyeonggi Province remains the epicentre of renewable methanol activity, largely because it serves as the commercial spine that connects Seoul to the capital’s most advanced industrial clusters. The province’s dense petrochemical corridor hosts the world’s largest series of green-hydrogen pilots, giving local producers a consistent feed-stock supply. Additionally, the proximity to Incheon International Port streamlines the import of feed-stocks such as municipal waste and the export of finished methanol, fostering a self-sustaining supply chain that rivals more remote industrial corridors. The integrated presence of leading conglomerates helps create a partial lock-in effect; shared logistics hubs and joint research facilities reduce initial capital constraints and elevate the region’s competitive edge. Key highlights include concentration of green-hydrogen pilots within petrochemical clusters, strategic investment in waste-to-methanol pilot projects, dense linkages to Incheon Port reducing logistical cost, early collaboration networks between conglomerates improving deployment speed, and strong alignment with national carbon-neutrality policy priorities. The deployment of a 140-km hydrogen pipeline network underpins the ability of local processors to source feed-stocks at scale, which in turn amplifies methanol consumption by nearby chemical plants.

Jeolla Province and Gangwon Region possess the greatest opportunity for scaling renewable methanol operations. In Jeolla, the convergence of extensive agricultural output and emerging energy-crop programs under the rural revitalisation initiative positions the province as a potential high-yield feed-stock source. The Gangwon region’s top-grade forest waste supply offers a dedicated niche for gasification-based methanol production, with zoning rules that favour low-carbon pilots. The South Gyeongsang corridor, leveraging its established maritime infrastructure, is primed to harness waste-to-methanol for maritime bunkering, allowing a gradual self-sufficiency for ship operators from 2029. The push for localized bio-fuel bunkering in Ulsan, together with the continuously expanding pipeline network downstream to Busan, transforms the province from a refinery base into a distribution powerhouse that can accommodate sizeable methanol volumes.

Report Summary

The South Korea Renewable Methanol market is poised for exceptional growth over the 2026-2034 period, driven by expanding applications in chemical feedstock synthesis, maritime bunkering, and power-to-X integration. The industry is witnessing significant transformation as manufacturers increasingly focus on waste-to-methanol platforms, green hydrogen integration, and catalytic synthesis to meet evolving regulatory requirements and sustainability targets.

Key Report Highlights:

The South Korea Renewable Methanol Market was valued at USD 65 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 300 million by 2034.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.5% during the 2026–2034 forecast period.

Gyeonggi Province remains the epicentre of renewable methanol activity, with green hydrogen pilots and petrochemical clusters driving production.

Gasoline Blending sustains the strongest traction, supported by national biofuel mandates and demand for renewable oxygenates.

Waste Sourced Bio-Methanol leads the product type segment, driven by advanced waste-management infrastructure and circular economy initiatives.

The competitive landscape includes major industry participants such as POSCO, LG Chem, SK Innovation, GS Caltex, S-Oil, Hyundai Oilbank, Lotte Chemical, and Hanwha Solutions, with vertically integrated conglomerates commanding the bulk of production capacity.

The report provides comprehensive insights into market size, growth forecasts, emerging technologies, regional trends, competitive analysis, key growth opportunities, and strategic developments shaping the South Korea Renewable Methanol Market through 2034.

Frequently Asked Questions South Korea Renewable Methanol Market

Q: What is the current size of the South Korea Renewable Methanol market?

A: According to 24ChemicalResearch, the South Korea Renewable Methanol market was valued at USD 65 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 300 million by 2034.

Q: Which region dominates the South Korea Renewable Methanol market?

A: Gyeonggi Province remains the epicentre, with green hydrogen pilots and petrochemical clusters, while Jeolla and Gangwon emerge as feedstock-rich growth hubs.

Q: What are the key growth drivers of the South Korea Renewable Methanol market?

A: The primary growth drivers include government initiative and feedstock redirection, incentive architecture and cost realignment, and regulatory momentum driving methanol adoption.

Q: Which segment leads the market by product type?

A: Waste Sourced Bio-Methanol leads the product type segment, driven by advanced waste-management infrastructure and strong governmental encouragement of circular economy initiatives.

Q: Who are the leading companies in this market?

A: Key players include POSCO, LG Chem, SK Innovation, GS Caltex, S-Oil, Hyundai Oilbank, Lotte Chemical, and Hanwha Solutions, with vertically integrated conglomerates commanding the bulk of production capacity.

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