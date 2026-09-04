Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2035 at 5.9% CAGR

Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market Overview

The Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market is expanding as awareness of celiac disease increases and healthcare providers place greater emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis. Rising prevalence of celiac disease, growing awareness of gluten intolerance, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and increasing demand for rapid and non-invasive testing solutions are supporting market growth.

According to the WiseGuyReports market report published in June 2026, the global Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 800 Million in 2024 and 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,500 Million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during 2026–2035. North America held the largest regional position, valued at USD 320 Million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 620 Million by 2035. Serological Tests represented the largest test type segment, valued at USD 400 Million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 750 Million by 2035.

Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Free Sample Report Now!

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request?id=609931

Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Quest Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories

Meridian Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Grifols

Genetic Technologies

Hologic

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin

Cepheid

Mount Sinai Health System

The market is being shaped by increasing awareness of celiac disease, rising diagnosis rates, advancements in serological and genetic testing, and growing demand for faster and more accurate diagnostic solutions. Technological developments are supporting the adoption of rapid, non-invasive, point-of-care, and at-home testing methods. Personalized medicine and genomic technologies are also gaining importance as healthcare providers seek more precise approaches to disease detection and management.

The Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market can be segmented by Test Type into Serological Tests, Genetic Tests, and Biopsy. By End User, it includes Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Home Care Settings. By Sample Type, it covers Blood Samples, Tissue Samples, and Others. By Methodology, it includes Laboratory Testing, Point-of-Care Testing, and At-Home Testing. Regionally, the market covers North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growing need for early and accurate celiac disease detection is creating opportunities for diagnostic companies, laboratory service providers, healthcare organizations, biotechnology firms, and technology developers. Development of non-invasive testing methods, AI-driven diagnostics, molecular testing, point-of-care solutions, and at-home testing can improve accessibility and support market expansion. Educational initiatives and partnerships between diagnostic companies and healthcare providers can further increase awareness and testing adoption.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Advanced serological testing technologies are improving the speed, accuracy, and scalability of celiac disease diagnostics.

Genetic testing is gaining traction as a complementary diagnostic approach for identifying individuals with a predisposition to celiac disease.

Point-of-care and at-home testing solutions are emerging as convenient options for improving access to diagnostic services.

AI-driven diagnostic technologies are creating opportunities to enhance testing accuracy and support more personalized approaches.

Research into biomarkers and genomic technologies is supporting the development of more precise diagnostic solutions.

Increasing awareness and education regarding celiac disease are encouraging earlier diagnosis and expanding demand for testing services.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across serological tests, genetic tests, and biopsy diagnostics.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across test type, end user, sample type, methodology, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading diagnostics, laboratory, biotechnology, and healthcare companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, diagnostic technology advancements, disease awareness, testing adoption, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market will be shaped by rising disease awareness, increasing diagnosis rates, technological advancements, and growing demand for convenient and non-invasive testing solutions. Serological Tests should remain the leading test type, with the segment projected to increase from USD 400 Million in 2024 to USD 750 Million by 2035. North America is expected to retain its leadership position, with the regional market projected to grow from USD 320 Million in 2024 to USD 620 Million by 2035. Asia Pacific is positioned for attractive growth as healthcare infrastructure, awareness, and diagnostic access improve. The global Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

➤➤Explore Our Latest Related Reports: