Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2035

Liquid Biopsy Market Overview

The Liquid Biopsy Market covers diagnostic technologies and testing solutions that analyze biomarkers present in biological fluids, particularly blood, to identify and monitor diseases without relying exclusively on conventional tissue biopsies. Liquid biopsy has become an important area of precision medicine because it can support cancer detection, molecular profiling, treatment monitoring, and disease surveillance through minimally invasive sampling. The market is being supported by advances in next-generation sequencing, digital PCR, circulating tumor cell analysis, and personalized healthcare. According to WiseGuyReports, the market was valued at approximately USD 9.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 11.6% during 2026–2035.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

The growing incidence of cancer worldwide is strengthening demand for advanced diagnostic and monitoring technologies. Liquid biopsy can provide molecular information from blood and other biological samples, creating opportunities for applications such as cancer detection, treatment selection, and monitoring of disease progression.

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostics

Healthcare providers and patients are increasingly interested in diagnostic approaches that reduce the physical burden associated with conventional tissue sampling. Liquid biopsy requires comparatively less invasive sample collection and can potentially be repeated during treatment, making it attractive for longitudinal disease monitoring.

Expansion of Precision Medicine

The continued shift toward personalized healthcare is creating favorable conditions for liquid biopsy adoption. Molecular information obtained through liquid biopsy can help characterize disease-related alterations and support treatment strategies tailored to individual patient profiles.

Advancements in Sequencing and Molecular Technologies

Rapid development in next-generation sequencing, digital PCR, and circulating tumor cell technologies is improving the capabilities of liquid biopsy platforms. Greater analytical sensitivity and more sophisticated molecular profiling are expanding potential clinical and research applications.

Increasing Investment in Cancer Research

Pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic developers, biotechnology organizations, and research institutions are investing in biomarker discovery and advanced cancer diagnostics. These investments are supporting the development of liquid biopsy assays for early detection, therapy selection, treatment response assessment, and minimal residual disease monitoring.

Market Challenges

Sensitivity and Specificity Limitations

Detecting very small quantities of circulating tumor DNA, circulating tumor cells, or other biomarkers can be technically challenging. Improving analytical sensitivity while maintaining reliable specificity remains an important area of development.

High Technology and Testing Costs

Advanced sequencing platforms, specialized reagents, laboratory equipment, and data-analysis systems can require substantial investment. High costs may limit access to sophisticated liquid biopsy testing, particularly in resource-constrained healthcare systems.

Regulatory and Reimbursement Barriers

Liquid biopsy technologies intended for clinical use must satisfy regulatory and validation requirements. Differences in reimbursement policies and clinical adoption standards across countries can also influence commercialization and accessibility.

Need for Clinical Validation

Although liquid biopsy has demonstrated considerable potential, broader clinical adoption requires strong evidence demonstrating analytical validity, clinical utility, and meaningful patient outcomes across different diseases and patient populations.

Data Interpretation Complexity

Liquid biopsy can generate large quantities of genomic and molecular information. The interpretation of complex datasets requires sophisticated bioinformatics, standardized workflows, and appropriately trained professionals, creating additional challenges for healthcare organizations.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report on Liquid Biopsy Market:

Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report

Market Segmentation

By Application

Oncology: The largest application area, where liquid biopsy is being explored for cancer detection, molecular profiling, treatment selection, and monitoring of disease progression.

Prenatal Testing: Liquid biopsy-related technologies can analyze circulating genetic material for non-invasive prenatal testing applications.

Infectious Diseases: Molecular analysis of biological samples is being investigated for detecting and monitoring infectious conditions.

Transplantation: Liquid biopsy approaches can support research into transplant monitoring and the identification of molecular changes associated with graft health.

By Sample Type

Blood: Blood is the leading sample type because it can be collected relatively easily and contains circulating nucleic acids, tumor cells, and other disease-associated biomarkers.

Urine: Urine provides a convenient non-invasive sampling option and is being explored for biomarker analysis across various disease areas.

Tissue: Tissue remains an important reference and diagnostic sample, while liquid biopsy technologies are increasingly being developed as complementary or less-invasive alternatives.

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing: NGS enables broad genomic analysis and identification of multiple molecular alterations from liquid biopsy samples.

Digital PCR: Digital PCR offers highly sensitive molecular quantification and is useful for detecting and measuring low-abundance genetic targets.

Circulating Tumor Cell Technology: CTC technologies focus on identifying and analyzing tumor cells circulating in the bloodstream for cancer research and monitoring.

By End Use

Hospitals: Hospitals are adopting advanced molecular diagnostic approaches to support cancer diagnosis, treatment planning, and disease monitoring.

Clinical Laboratories: Clinical laboratories provide specialized testing services and play an important role in processing and interpreting liquid biopsy samples.

Research Institutions: Universities and research organizations contribute to technology development, biomarker discovery, clinical studies, and validation of emerging liquid biopsy applications.

By Region

North America: Strong healthcare infrastructure, extensive cancer research, and high investment in precision medicine support regional market leadership.

Europe: Regulatory development, established healthcare systems, and growing interest in personalized oncology contribute to market expansion.

South America: Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing interest in advanced diagnostic technologies create emerging opportunities.

Asia-Pacific: Rising healthcare expenditure, increasing cancer prevalence, and expanding biotechnology capabilities are expected to support strong market growth.

Middle East & Africa: Improvements in healthcare access and diagnostic infrastructure are expected to gradually increase adoption.

Regional Insights

North America: North America is expected to maintain a leading position in the Liquid Biopsy Market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong biotechnology capabilities, and significant investment in precision medicine and cancer diagnostics. WiseGuyReports identifies the region as the dominant market, with its value projected to increase substantially through 2035.

Europe: Europe is experiencing continued development as healthcare providers and research organizations increase their focus on personalized medicine, non-invasive diagnostics, and molecular oncology. Supportive research environments and established pharmaceutical industries are contributing to regional opportunities.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be an important growth region as healthcare expenditure rises, biotechnology infrastructure expands, and awareness of early cancer detection increases. Growing investments in genomic research are also creating opportunities for liquid biopsy technologies.

South America: South American markets are gradually expanding as healthcare systems improve and advanced diagnostic technologies become more accessible. However, economic conditions and differences in healthcare infrastructure can influence adoption rates.

Middle East & Africa: The region is expected to develop progressively as diagnostic capabilities, healthcare infrastructure, and access to advanced molecular testing improve.

Key Players

Exact Sciences Corporation

Biocept, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

NantHealth, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ANGLE plc

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

GRAIL, LLC

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

WiseGuyReports identifies companies including Exact Sciences, Biocept, Illumina, Roche, Freenome, GRAIL, and Guardant Health among the key participants in the global market.

Future Outlook

The Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to continue expanding as molecular diagnostics, precision oncology, and minimally invasive testing become increasingly important within modern healthcare. The growing use of circulating tumor DNA, circulating tumor cells, and other molecular biomarkers is creating opportunities for applications extending from cancer detection to treatment monitoring and disease surveillance.

Technological improvements in next-generation sequencing and digital PCR are expected to enhance the sensitivity, speed, and analytical capabilities of liquid biopsy testing. The increasing integration of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics may also improve interpretation of complex molecular datasets and support more personalized clinical decision-making.

The oncology segment is expected to remain a major contributor to market development, while prenatal testing, infectious diseases, and transplantation provide additional areas for technological expansion. WiseGuyReports projects the global market to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2025 to USD 29.7 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

As diagnostic companies, pharmaceutical organizations, biotechnology firms, and research institutions continue investing in biomarker discovery and non-invasive testing, the Liquid Biopsy Market is positioned to create further opportunities across precision medicine, cancer diagnostics, therapeutic monitoring, and advanced molecular research.

Related Reports