Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Growth, Trends & Forecast Analysis to 2035

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Overview

The Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market focuses on pharmaceutical products used for the prevention and treatment of peptic ulcers, including gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and other acid-related gastrointestinal conditions. These drugs work through different mechanisms, including reducing gastric acid production, neutralizing stomach acid, protecting the gastrointestinal mucosa, and supporting the eradication of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), one of the major causes of peptic ulcer disease. The market includes proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), potassium-competitive acid blockers (PCABs), H2-receptor antagonists, antacids, mucosal protective agents, and combination therapies.

The growing prevalence of H. pylori infection, increasing use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), aging populations, expanding healthcare access, and the development of next-generation acid-suppression therapies are supporting the growth of the Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market. According to Market Research Future, the market was valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.74 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2445

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of H. pylori Infection

The widespread prevalence of H. pylori infection is a major factor driving demand for peptic ulcer drugs. H. pylori is strongly associated with gastric and duodenal ulcers, and increasing screening and diagnosis are helping identify patients who require eradication therapy. Growing healthcare awareness and public-health initiatives are further supporting demand for effective treatment regimens.

Rising Use of NSAIDs

NSAIDs are widely used to manage pain, inflammation, arthritis, and other chronic conditions. However, prolonged NSAID use can damage the gastrointestinal lining and increase the risk of ulcers. The growing use of these medicines, particularly among older adults, is creating sustained demand for acid-suppression drugs and ulcer-prevention therapies.

Growing Aging Population

Older adults are more susceptible to gastrointestinal disorders and are more likely to use medications such as NSAIDs and antiplatelet therapies. The expanding elderly population worldwide is therefore contributing to the need for peptic ulcer prevention and treatment.

Development of Next-Generation Acid-Suppression Therapies

The emergence of potassium-competitive acid blockers (PCABs) is creating new opportunities in the market. PCABs provide rapid and sustained acid suppression and are increasingly being evaluated and adopted for H. pylori eradication and acid-related disorders. Market Research Future identifies PCABs as the fastest-growing drug-class segment, with an estimated CAGR of 9.83% through 2035.

Increasing Healthcare Awareness and Diagnosis

Improved awareness of gastrointestinal disorders and greater access to diagnostic testing are encouraging earlier detection and treatment of peptic ulcers. Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is also improving access to prescription medications and specialist care.

Market Challenges

Generic Competition and Price Pressure

Traditional proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole, pantoprazole, and other established therapies face intense competition from generic manufacturers. The availability of low-cost generic medicines can reduce pricing power and limit revenue growth for branded pharmaceutical companies.

Antibiotic Resistance

The increasing resistance of H. pylori to commonly used antibiotics can reduce the effectiveness of traditional eradication regimens. Treatment failures may require alternative combinations, additional diagnostic testing, or more complex therapies, increasing treatment costs and clinical challenges.

Safety Concerns Associated With Long-Term Acid Suppression

Long-term use of acid-suppressing medications has generated continued attention regarding potential safety concerns. Greater regulatory and clinical emphasis on appropriate prescribing and periodic treatment review may moderate demand for prolonged acid-suppression therapy.

Limited Healthcare Access in Emerging Economies

Patients in low- and middle-income countries may face limited access to diagnostic services, physicians, prescription medicines, and specialized gastrointestinal care. These healthcare-access challenges can restrict market penetration despite significant unmet medical needs.

Competition Among Alternative Treatment Options

Peptic ulcer treatment includes several drug classes and combination approaches. Competition between PPIs, PCABs, H2-receptor antagonists, antacids, mucosal protective agents, and combination therapies creates a highly competitive pharmaceutical environment.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report on Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/peptic-ulcer-drugs-market-2445

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class:

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs): PPIs reduce gastric acid production and remain the leading drug class in the market due to their established clinical use, broad availability, and extensive generic penetration.

Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers (PCABs): PCABs represent an emerging class of acid-suppression therapies offering rapid and sustained acid control. They are expected to record the fastest growth as regulatory approvals and clinical adoption expand.

H2-Receptor Antagonists: These medications reduce gastric acid secretion and continue to be used for certain acid-related gastrointestinal conditions and as adjunctive therapies.

Antacids and Mucosal Protective Agents: Antacids provide rapid symptomatic relief by neutralizing gastric acid, while mucosal protective agents help protect the gastrointestinal lining.

Others: This category includes additional therapies and combination treatments used for ulcer management and H. pylori eradication.

By Disease Indication:

Gastric Ulcer: Gastric ulcers represent a major application area and are associated with factors including H. pylori infection, NSAID use, and other gastrointestinal risk factors.

Duodenal Ulcer: Duodenal ulcers are commonly associated with H. pylori infection and excessive gastric acid exposure and require appropriate acid suppression and eradication therapy.

Stress-Related Mucosal Damage: This indication is particularly relevant among critically ill and hospitalized patients where preventive acid-suppression therapy may be required.

NSAID-Induced Ulcer: Increasing use of NSAIDs among aging populations is supporting demand for preventive and therapeutic treatments for NSAID-associated gastrointestinal damage.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies: Hospital pharmacies are an important distribution channel because ulcer treatment, ICU prophylaxis, and post-procedure prescribing frequently originate in hospital settings.

Retail/Drug Stores: Retail pharmacies provide broad access to prescription and over-the-counter gastrointestinal medications and support recurring purchases.

Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce: Online pharmacy channels are expanding rapidly due to increasing digital healthcare adoption, telemedicine, home delivery, and convenient prescription fulfillment.

By Region:

North America: The region represents a major market due to high healthcare expenditure, widespread use of acid-suppression therapies, advanced pharmaceutical infrastructure, and growing adoption of newer treatment options.

Europe: The European market benefits from established healthcare systems, high generic penetration, and increasing demand for effective gastrointestinal therapies.

Asia-Pacific: The region is expected to experience strong growth due to a large patient population, H. pylori prevalence, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing access to pharmaceutical treatments.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa: These emerging markets offer growth opportunities due to improving healthcare access, rising awareness, expanding pharmaceutical distribution, and increasing diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders.

Regional Insights

North America:

North America is a significant market for peptic ulcer drugs, accounting for approximately 32.3% of market revenue. High healthcare expenditure, established pharmaceutical distribution networks, widespread PPI use, and increasing interest in next-generation therapies support regional growth.

Europe:

Europe holds a substantial share of the market, supported by developed healthcare systems, high availability of generic medicines, and established treatment protocols for H. pylori and acid-related disorders. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and other European countries contribute significantly to regional demand.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with Market Research Future estimating a CAGR of 5.58%. Increasing H. pylori screening, expanding healthcare coverage, growing pharmaceutical access, and rising adoption of newer therapies are supporting market development across China, Japan, South Korea, India, and other countries.

Rest of the World:

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa represent emerging opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. Improving healthcare infrastructure, government healthcare programs, increasing diagnosis rates, and greater availability of generic medications are expected to support future market expansion.

Key Players

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Future Outlook

The Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market is expected to experience steady growth through 2035, supported by the continuing burden of H. pylori infection, increasing NSAID use, aging populations, improved diagnosis, and expanding access to gastrointestinal therapies.

The transition from conventional PPIs toward newer potassium-competitive acid blockers is expected to be one of the most important developments shaping the competitive landscape. PCABs are gaining attention because of their rapid and consistent acid suppression, while combination therapies designed to improve H. pylori eradication are creating additional opportunities for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Digital pharmacies, telemedicine, prescription delivery, medication-adherence platforms, and personalized treatment approaches are also expected to influence the future distribution and treatment landscape. At the same time, increasing antibiotic resistance and pressure to optimize long-term acid-suppression therapy will encourage pharmaceutical companies to develop more effective, targeted, and patient-friendly treatment options.

Overall, continued innovation in acid-suppression therapies, H. pylori eradication regimens, combination treatments, and digital healthcare services is expected to create new growth opportunities in the Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market through 2035.

Access detailed findings to navigate market complexities:

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Volume

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Forecast

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Outlook

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Distribution

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which helps answer important business questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com