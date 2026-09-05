EPS Sensors Improve Electric Power Steering Performance

The Electric Power Steering (Eps) Sensor Market is benefiting from the automotive industry’s transition toward electronically controlled steering systems. Electric power steering eliminates the need for conventional hydraulic assistance in many vehicles and uses electronic components and sensors to provide appropriate steering support.

EPS sensors measure parameters such as steering angle, steering torque, and rotational movement. This information is transmitted to electronic control systems, which determine the appropriate level of motor assistance. Accurate sensing is therefore essential for maintaining steering responsiveness, efficiency, and safety.

The growth of electric vehicles is an important market driver. EV manufacturers increasingly favor electronic systems because they can reduce mechanical complexity and support energy efficiency. Since electric power steering consumes energy only when assistance is required, it can contribute to overall vehicle efficiency.

Advanced driver-assistance systems are creating additional demand. Technologies such as lane keeping, parking assistance, and automated driving require precise steering control. EPS systems can interact with electronic control units to execute steering commands, increasing the importance of accurate sensors.

Automakers are also emphasizing vehicle weight reduction and energy efficiency. Removing hydraulic pumps, hoses, and associated components can reduce system complexity and potentially improve efficiency. Sensor technologies must therefore deliver reliable measurements under varying temperatures, vibration levels, and operating conditions.

Manufacturers are investing in improved sensor accuracy, redundancy, durability, and communication capabilities. Hall-effect, magnetic, torque, and angle sensing technologies can be used depending on system architecture. Advanced vehicles may also require multiple sensing channels to improve system reliability.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain a major market because of its large automotive production base and expanding EV industry. North America and Europe are also important because of vehicle electrification and advanced driver-assistance adoption.

Future development will be closely linked to automated driving. Higher levels of vehicle automation require steering systems capable of precise electronic control and robust fault detection. This could increase demand for advanced EPS sensor architectures.

Overall, EPS sensors are becoming increasingly important as automotive steering moves from mechanical-hydraulic systems toward electronically controlled architectures. Electrification, automation, and vehicle efficiency requirements should continue supporting long-term market development.

➤➤➤Explore WiseGuy’s Related Ongoing Coverage In Semiconductor Industry:

Screen Bia Driver Ic Market

Screw In Platinum Probe Temperature Sensor Market

Screw Terminal Block Market

Sd Card For Camera Market

Sdd Detector Market

Sdi Camera Market

Sealed Feedthrough Market

Sealed Sub Miniature Pushbutton Switch Market

Sealing Glass For Battery Market

Search Camera Market