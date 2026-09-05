HER2 Assay Kit Market to Reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2035 at 6.3% CAGR

HER2 Assay Kit Market Overview

The global HER2 Assay Kit Market is witnessing significant growth as the prevalence of HER2-positive cancers increases and healthcare providers place greater emphasis on personalized medicine and targeted therapies. HER2 assay kits play an important role in identifying HER2 status and supporting treatment decisions, while advances in diagnostic technologies are improving testing accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility.

The HER2 Assay Kit Market was valued at approximately USD 2.31 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 2.45 billion in 2025 to USD 4.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2025–2035. North America is expected to maintain its dominant position, with the regional market valued at approximately USD 970 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2035. Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth as cancer awareness, healthcare expenditure, diagnostic capabilities, and access to advanced testing technologies increase.

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Key Companies in the HER2 Assay Kit Market

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Cell Signaling Technology

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Genentech

Roche

Invitrogen

Bristol Myers Squibb

Myriad Genetics

PerkinElmer

Merck & Co.

Dako

Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of HER2-positive breast cancer and rising demand for personalized treatment approaches. Growing research funding and advances in diagnostic technologies are encouraging healthcare providers to adopt more accurate HER2 testing methods. The increasing use of companion diagnostics, liquid biopsy technologies, digital pathology, and artificial intelligence is also creating new opportunities for market expansion.

The market is segmented by Application, including Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, and Drug Development; by Product Type, including Single Test Kits, Multiplex Test Kits, Instruments, and Reagents; by End Use, including Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutions, and Pharmaceutical Companies; and by Technology, including Immunohistochemistry, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization, and Polymerase Chain Reaction. Single Test Kits are expected to dominate the product type segment due to their simplicity and widespread diagnostic use. Breast Cancer Diagnosis represented the leading application segment, valued at approximately USD 980 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2035.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Roche launched the VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH v9 kit in March 2025 to improve HER2 testing concordance and workflow automation in breast cancer diagnostics.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a strategic partnership with Abbott Laboratories in November 2024 to develop integrated HER2 testing workflows combining immunohistochemistry and molecular testing.

Abbott Laboratories secured a major contract in June 2024 to supply HER2 assay kits to a national network of cancer centers.

Digital pathology and automated analysis systems are improving the accuracy, consistency, and efficiency of HER2 testing.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into diagnostic workflows to enhance assay interpretation and improve clinical decision-making.

Liquid biopsy technologies are creating opportunities for less invasive HER2 detection and monitoring.

Companion diagnostics are gaining importance as pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies increasingly collaborate to align testing with targeted cancer therapies.

The expansion of HER2 testing in emerging markets is creating new opportunities as healthcare infrastructure and awareness of personalized oncology improve.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Gain comprehensive insights into the HER2 Assay Kit Market size, growth trajectory, and forecast through 2035.

Understand the key drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges shaping the global HER2 assay kit industry.

Evaluate market opportunities across application, product type, end use, technology, and regional segments.

Identify leading companies and assess the competitive landscape of the global HER2 Assay Kit Market.

Analyze regional opportunities, including North America’s market leadership and Asia Pacific’s growth potential.

Understand the impact of digital pathology, artificial intelligence, liquid biopsies, and companion diagnostics on market development.

Assess opportunities arising from increasing cancer prevalence and the growing adoption of personalized medicine.

Support strategic planning, investment decisions, and business development with detailed market forecasts and industry insights.

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the HER2 Assay Kit Market remains positive as the prevalence of HER2-positive cancers, demand for personalized medicine, and adoption of targeted therapies continue to increase. Advances in immunohistochemistry, molecular diagnostics, digital pathology, artificial intelligence, and liquid biopsy technologies are expected to create further opportunities. Companion diagnostics and collaborations between pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies will continue to strengthen the market, while emerging economies offer additional expansion potential. North America is projected to remain the leading regional market, while Asia Pacific is expected to experience strong growth. Overall, the market is projected to increase from USD 2.45 billion in 2025 to USD 4.5 billion by 2035 at a 6.3% CAGR.

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