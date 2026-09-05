Dengue Testing Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035 at 5.8% CAGR

Dengue Testing Market Overview

The global Dengue Testing Market is expanding as the prevalence of dengue infections continues to create demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Increasing awareness of dengue, investments in healthcare infrastructure, improvements in diagnostic technologies, and the growing need for early detection are supporting the adoption of dengue testing solutions across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and other healthcare settings.

The market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2025 to USD 2.5 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during 2026–2035. North America represents a significant regional market, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth due to the high dengue disease burden and increasing investments in diagnostic infrastructure. Among testing methods, NS1 Antigen Testing represents a major segment, supported by its importance in early-stage dengue diagnosis.

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Key Companies in the Dengue Testing Market

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DiaSorin

bioMérieux

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QuidelOrtho

InBios International

SD Biosensor

Standard Diagnostics

CTK Biotech

Meril Life Sciences

Panbio

Hologic

The rising incidence of dengue infections in tropical and subtropical regions is a major factor driving demand for diagnostic testing. Increasing government initiatives for disease surveillance and vector-borne disease control are further supporting market development. Technological advances in molecular diagnostics, antigen detection, and rapid diagnostic tests are improving testing speed and accuracy. Growing healthcare access and the expansion of diagnostic laboratories in emerging economies are also creating opportunities for market participants.

The market is segmented by Test Type into NS1 Antigen Tests, IgM/IgG Antibody Tests, Molecular Tests, and Other Tests; by Sample Type into Blood, Serum, Plasma, and Other Samples; by End User into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Clinics, Research Institutes, and Other Healthcare Facilities; and by Technology into ELISA, PCR, Immunochromatography, and Other Technologies. Regional segmentation covers North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Rapid diagnostic tests are gaining adoption because they can provide timely results in settings where laboratory infrastructure is limited.

Molecular diagnostic technologies are improving the sensitivity and specificity of dengue detection.

NS1 antigen testing is supporting earlier identification of dengue infections during the acute stage of disease.

Growing investments in disease surveillance are increasing demand for reliable dengue testing solutions.

Portable and point-of-care diagnostic systems are expanding access to dengue testing in decentralized healthcare settings.

Digital connectivity and automated laboratory systems are improving diagnostic workflow and data management.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the market size, growth trajectory, and forecast through 2035.

Analyze key test type, sample type, technology, end-user, and regional segments.

Identify major market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and emerging diagnostic trends.

Evaluate the competitive landscape and strategies of leading dengue testing companies.

Assess growth opportunities across regions with high dengue prevalence and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Future Outlook:

The Dengue Testing Market is expected to continue growing through 2035 as dengue remains a significant public health concern in many regions and healthcare systems place greater emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis. Advances in molecular testing, antigen detection, rapid diagnostics, and point-of-care technologies are expected to improve accessibility and testing efficiency. Asia Pacific and other dengue-endemic regions are likely to remain important growth markets, while continued investment in surveillance, laboratory infrastructure, and diagnostic innovation will support long-term market expansion.

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