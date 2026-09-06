Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Forecast 2025-2035

The tire pressure monitoring system market is experiencing significant growth, driven by stringent safety regulations and the increasing awareness of tire safety. According to Market Research Future, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market was valued at USD 8.05 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to grow from USD 8.57 billion in 2025 to USD 15.02 billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for TPMS that monitor tire pressure and temperature to prevent accidents and improve fuel efficiency. The market is witnessing a shift towards direct TPMS that offer real-time pressure readings and alerts. The integration of TPMS with vehicle telematics and fleet management systems is enabling proactive tire maintenance and cost savings. As safety regulations continue to evolve and the demand for vehicle safety grows, the TPMS market will remain a critical component of vehicle safety systems.

The competitive landscape of the tire pressure monitoring system market includes major players such as Schrader, Continental, Denso, and Pacific Industrial. The market is witnessing a trend towards the development of advanced TPMS sensors with longer battery life and improved accuracy. The integration of wireless communication technologies is enabling seamless data transmission to the vehicle’s dashboard. The growing emphasis on sustainability is driving the adoption of TPMS that reduce tire wear and improve fuel efficiency. The market is also seeing increased collaboration between TPMS manufacturers and automakers to develop integrated safety solutions. As vehicle safety standards continue to evolve and the demand for reliable tire monitoring grows, the TPMS market will remain a key area of innovation.

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