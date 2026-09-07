Connected Device Market Growth, Trends and Forecast Analysis Through 2031

The global connected device landscape is entering a new phase as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and other digitally enabled products become increasingly integrated with high-speed networks, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, and smart ecosystems. Rising internet penetration, broader 5G availability, consumer demand for intelligent products, and the growing adoption of connected solutions across commercial environments are creating new opportunities for technology providers and businesses.

According to The Insight Partners, the Connected Device Market is expected to experience significant expansion through 2031, supported by stronger digital connectivity, smart-home adoption, AI-enabled experiences, and the increasing need for devices capable of exchanging data seamlessly. The research covers device types including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and personal computers, along with applications spanning hospitality, retail, healthcare, education, and other sectors.

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Connected Device Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Through 2031

Market Size: The industry is expected to expand considerably through 2031 as connected electronics become more deeply embedded in consumer and enterprise environments.

The industry is expected to expand considerably through 2031 as connected electronics become more deeply embedded in consumer and enterprise environments. Market Share: Smartphones remain a major part of the connected-device ecosystem, while laptops, tablets, and personal computers continue to contribute to the broader connected technology landscape.

Smartphones remain a major part of the connected-device ecosystem, while laptops, tablets, and personal computers continue to contribute to the broader connected technology landscape. Market Trends: AI integration, 5G connectivity, edge intelligence, smart-home ecosystems, wearable technologies, and increasingly seamless device interoperability are shaping future demand.

AI integration, 5G connectivity, edge intelligence, smart-home ecosystems, wearable technologies, and increasingly seamless device interoperability are shaping future demand. Market Analysis: Growth is being influenced by increasing internet connectivity, demand for personalization, digital transformation, automation, and the need for real-time information exchange.

Growth is being influenced by increasing internet connectivity, demand for personalization, digital transformation, automation, and the need for real-time information exchange. Forecast to 2031: Continued technology development and expanding use cases across healthcare, retail, hospitality, education, and digitally connected environments are expected to support sustained industry growth.

AI and 5G Become Central to Connected Device Innovation

Artificial intelligence is increasingly changing the role of connected hardware. Devices are moving beyond simple data collection and communication toward real-time interpretation, personalization, automation, and decision support. Edge AI is also gaining attention because processing information closer to the device can reduce latency and limit the amount of data that needs to be transmitted to centralized cloud infrastructure.

Recent industry developments reinforce this transition. Counterpoint Research’s 2026 Edge AI and IoT tracking highlights developments spanning chipsets, edge AI platforms, 5G and satellite connectivity, eSIM solutions, and applications across healthcare, retail, industrial, automotive, and smart infrastructure environments.

Connectivity infrastructure is evolving alongside these device capabilities. Recent industry developments include new 5G RedCap modules designed to support mid-tier IoT deployments, reflecting the industry’s effort to provide more flexible connectivity options for connected products.

Smart Homes and Interoperability Create New Opportunities

The expansion of connected homes is another important growth factor. Consumers increasingly expect lighting, security systems, appliances, entertainment products, and other devices to communicate with each other and respond to changing preferences.

Interoperability is therefore becoming an important competitive consideration. The Connectivity Standards Alliance released Matter 1.6 in June 2026, introducing improvements designed to support more intuitive device setup, ecosystem coordination, and context-driven control. Such developments can help reduce friction between connected products from different manufacturers and encourage broader smart-home adoption.

The trend is also visible at major technology events. Recent IFA 2026 showcases highlighted AI wearables, smart-home technologies, connected entertainment products, health-oriented devices, and other intelligent consumer electronics, demonstrating how connectivity is becoming embedded across increasingly diverse product categories.

Regional Analysis

North America continues to represent an important region because of its mature digital infrastructure, strong consumer electronics ecosystem, enterprise technology adoption, and early deployment of advanced connectivity solutions. Demand for intelligent computing, connected homes, healthcare technologies, and enterprise applications is expected to contribute to regional opportunities through 2031.

Europe is experiencing growing demand for connected technologies across smart homes, industrial environments, healthcare, retail, and energy-related applications. Greater attention to cybersecurity, privacy, interoperability, and responsible technology deployment is also influencing product development.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain a highly dynamic region, supported by expanding connectivity infrastructure, a large consumer electronics manufacturing base, increasing smartphone adoption, and rapid digitalization. Countries including China, India, Japan, and Australia are important markets covered within the regional assessment.

South and Central America are witnessing expanding digital connectivity and increasing adoption of smartphones and other connected electronics. Improving infrastructure and growing consumer access to digital services are creating additional opportunities.

Middle East and Africa are also progressing toward more connected environments as governments, enterprises, and consumers invest in digital infrastructure, smart services, and technology-enabled applications.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes established electronics and computing companies developing and expanding connected-device portfolios. Key companies profiled in the research include:

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Company

HTC Corporation

LG Corporation

Micromax Mobile

Motorola Inc.

These companies are competing through hardware innovation, connectivity capabilities, ecosystem development, product differentiation, software integration, and investments in emerging technologies.

Industry Analysis and Emerging Trends

The evolution of connected devices is increasingly moving toward intelligent ecosystems rather than isolated products. Consumers and enterprises are looking for devices that can communicate, learn from usage patterns, deliver personalized experiences, and interact with other digital platforms.

At the same time, security and privacy are becoming increasingly important. A larger connected-device footprint creates a broader digital attack surface, making secure hardware, software updates, identity management, encryption, and network protection essential components of future product strategies.

The emergence of satellite IoT, eSIM technologies, private 5G networks, Wi-Fi advancements, and edge computing is further broadening connectivity beyond traditional consumer electronics. Recent IoT developments have included multi-operator eSIM initiatives, private 5G applications, long-range Wi-Fi solutions, and new connectivity approaches for industrial and remote environments.

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Future Outlook

The future of the Connected Device Market will be shaped by the convergence of AI, advanced connectivity, cloud computing, edge intelligence, and interoperable digital ecosystems. Through 2031, connected products are expected to become increasingly intelligent, context-aware, energy-efficient, and capable of operating across multiple environments. Growth opportunities are likely to emerge not only from traditional smartphones and computing products but also from smart homes, healthcare technologies, industrial automation, connected infrastructure, and emerging AI-enabled devices. Businesses that combine reliable connectivity with strong security, intuitive user experiences, and intelligent software capabilities are positioned to capture new opportunities as connected technology becomes an increasingly fundamental part of everyday digital life.

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