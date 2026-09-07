Parathyroid Disorders Market to Reach USD 3.70 Billion by 2035 at 5.81% CAGR

Parathyroid Disorders Market Overview

The Parathyroid Disorders Market is witnessing steady expansion as improved diagnostic technologies, rising disease awareness, and advances in treatment options strengthen the management of parathyroid conditions. The growing prevalence of parathyroid disorders, particularly hyperparathyroidism, along with increasing healthcare investment and a shift toward personalized medicine, is supporting market development.

According to the Market Research Future report updated May 15, 2026, the global Parathyroid Disorders Market was valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 2.11 billion in 2025 to USD 3.70 billion by 2035, registering a 5.81% CAGR from 2025 to 2035. North America remains the largest regional market, valued at USD 0.90 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2035. By disorder type, Primary Hyperparathyroidism dominates the market, while Secondary Hyperparathyroidism is the fastest-growing segment. Medications lead the treatment segment, blood tests dominate diagnosis methods, and adults represent the largest patient age group.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Parathyroid Disorders market include:

Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, AbbVie, and Mylan.

The market is being driven by the rising incidence of parathyroid disorders, increasing awareness and screening initiatives, and technological advancements in treatment and diagnosis. Improvements in imaging technologies and laboratory testing are enabling earlier and more accurate detection, while minimally invasive surgical techniques and pharmacological treatments such as calcimimetics are expanding therapeutic options. Growing research and development investment is also encouraging the development of targeted therapies and advanced diagnostic tools.

Segmentation

The Parathyroid Disorders Market is segmented by Type of Disorder, Treatment Type, Diagnosis Method, Patient Age Group, and Region. By disorder type, the market includes Primary Hyperparathyroidism, Secondary Hyperparathyroidism, and Tertiary Hyperparathyroidism. Treatment types comprise Medications, Surgery, Radiation Therapy, and Observation. Diagnosis methods include Blood Tests, Imaging Tests, and Biopsies, while patient age groups consist of Children, Adults, and Elderly. Regionally, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Opportunities

Significant opportunities are emerging from the development of targeted therapies, minimally invasive surgical techniques, AI-driven diagnostic tools, and expanded telemedicine services. Regulatory support for new therapies and orphan-drug development can encourage innovation, while rising screening initiatives and growing awareness are increasing the number of diagnosed patients. The Asia-Pacific region also offers substantial expansion potential as healthcare expenditure and access to specialized care increase.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Advancements in imaging and laboratory diagnostics are supporting earlier and more accurate detection.

Personalized medicine is gaining importance as research into the genetic and molecular basis of parathyroid disorders advances.

Telemedicine is increasingly being integrated into patient consultation and remote monitoring.

Minimally invasive parathyroid surgery is improving treatment accessibility and recovery outcomes.

Growing chronic kidney disease prevalence is contributing to demand for secondary hyperparathyroidism treatments.

Research and development investment is increasing interest in targeted therapies and novel treatment approaches.

AI-driven diagnostic technologies represent an emerging opportunity for earlier disease identification.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the global Parathyroid Disorders Market size and growth outlook through 2035.

Analyze the market across disorder type, treatment, diagnosis method, and patient age group.

Evaluate North America’s market leadership and Asia-Pacific’s growth potential.

Assess key companies and competitive strategies.

Identify opportunities in personalized medicine, minimally invasive surgery, telemedicine, and advanced diagnostics.

Examine major market drivers, trends, opportunities, and future growth prospects.

Future Outlook

The global Parathyroid Disorders Market is projected to grow from USD 2.11 billion in 2025 to USD 3.70 billion by 2035, reflecting a 5.81% CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to maintain its leading position, increasing from USD 0.90 billion in 2024 to USD 1.70 billion by 2035. Europe is projected to grow from USD 0.60 billion to USD 1.10 billion, while Asia-Pacific is expected to expand from USD 0.25 billion in 2024 to USD 0.55 billion by 2035. South America is forecast to reach USD 0.20 billion, while the Middle East and Africa market is projected to reach USD 0.25 billion by 2035.

By disorder type, Primary Hyperparathyroidism remains the dominant segment and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.50 billion by 2035, while Secondary Hyperparathyroidism is expected to reach up to USD 1.20 billion. By treatment type, Medications remain the largest segment and are projected to generate approximately USD 1.50 billion by 2035. Blood Tests are expected to remain the leading diagnosis method, reaching up to USD 1.50 billion, while Adults are projected to contribute approximately USD 2.00 billion by 2035. Continued advances in diagnosis, treatment innovation, personalized care, and healthcare access are expected to support sustained market expansion through 2035.

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