The Gabon Power Market: Hydropower Dominance and a Renewable Future

According to recent industry analysis by Market Research Future, the Gabon Power Market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by increasing energy demand, significant foreign investment, and a strategic shift toward renewable energy. Valued at USD 0.91 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.32%. Gabon’s power sector is undergoing a transformation, aiming to enhance energy access and reduce reliance on electricity imports.

The primary driver for the Gabon power market is the rising energy demand fueled by population growth and urbanization . The government is focusing on expanding its generation capacity, particularly through hydropower, to achieve energy self-sufficiency. As of 2021, Gabon imported 550 GWh of electricity to meet its needs, highlighting the opportunity for domestic generation growth . The hydropower sector is expected to dominate the market, with the government planning to increase capacities to cut down imports. Several new hydropower projects, such as the Kinguélé Aval (35 MW) and Ngoulmendjim (73 MW) plants, are under development with backing from international financiers like the African Development Bank and private equity firms like Meridiam . Hydropower is the largest source of energy in Gabon, capitalizing on the country’s rich water resources.

Foreign investment is a key driver of market growth, with companies from China, France, and other nations funding new power plants . The Gabonese government is inviting investment to increase installed capacity, particularly to fulfill electricity requirements in rural areas. While hydropower dominates, there is also a growing interest in solar energy. In 2019, a French company won a tender to build eight solar power plants, signaling a shift towards diversification . The market is characterized by a shift towards renewable energy and infrastructure development. The market appears moderately fragmented, with key players including state-owned entities like SEEG and Energie Gabon, alongside international companies such as Engie . As the country pursues its energy transition goals, the Gabon power market is poised for continued expansion.

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