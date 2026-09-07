The Double Diaphragm Pumps Market: Versatile Fluid Handling for Industry

Research suggests that the Double Diaphragm Pumps Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by its versatility in handling a wide range of fluids, increasing demand from water and wastewater treatment, and expansion in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The market was valued at approximately USD 5.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% . Double diaphragm pumps are positive displacement pumps prized for their ability to handle viscous, abrasive, and shear-sensitive fluids safely and efficiently.

A primary driver for the double diaphragm pumps market is the growing global demand for wastewater treatment . Rapid urbanization and industrialization are increasing the need for effective water management, as governments implement stringent regulations on the treatment of industrial and domestic wastewater. The wastewater and water segment is the largest application, driving significant demand for these pumps . The chemical and pharmaceutical industries also represent a major market segment, as the pumps are essential for the safe and precise transfer of corrosive chemicals, slurries, and sensitive pharmaceutical products . The growing industrial sector and increasing investments in power and fuel resources to ensure energy security are further expected to propel market growth .

The air-operated segment currently holds the largest market share compared to electrically operated pumps, a trend expected to continue due to their intrinsic safety and ability to operate in hazardous environments . The Asia-Pacific region is a key growth area, driven by rapid industrialization, chemical and pharmaceutical sector growth, and a surging awareness regarding clean drinking water . Key players include PSG Dover, IDEX Corporation, and Graco Inc. . With its broad application base and critical role in industrial fluid management, the double diaphragm pumps market is set for continued growth.

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