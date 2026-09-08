Close-In Weapon Systems Market to Reach US$17.51 Billion by 2034, Growing at 9.70% CAGR

The global close-in weapon systems market is witnessing strong growth as defense forces increasingly focus on protecting military platforms from rapidly evolving short-range threats. The market size is projected to reach US$ 17.51 billion by 2034, increasing from US$ 7.61 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.70% from 2026 to 2034.

Close-in weapon systems are important defensive solutions deployed across land-based and naval platforms. The market is segmented by type into gun-based systems and missile-based systems. By platform, the market covers land-based and naval-based systems. Armament categories include 20 mm, 30 mm, 35 mm, 40 mm, and others. Technology segments include radar, active homing, passive homing, infrared, and other technologies.

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Key Growth Drivers

The growing threat of missile attacks is a major factor supporting market expansion. The rise in missile and rocket artillery procurements across different regions is increasing the requirement for effective close-range defense capabilities. The deployment of next-generation combat and support aircraft is another factor supporting the adoption of these systems across land and naval platforms.

The increasing threat of asymmetric warfare is also contributing to demand. Military forces are facing unconventional threats and rapidly changing combat environments, creating greater requirements for effective close-range defense solutions. This is encouraging armed forces worldwide to increase investments in advanced defensive technologies.

Technology and Market Opportunities

Technological advancements are creating new opportunities across the industry. The adoption of directed energy weapons, including laser-based systems, is expected to create opportunities for market participants. Advancements in sensors, automation, and artificial intelligence are also supporting the development of systems with improved situational awareness, precision, and response capabilities.

Naval modernization represents another important opportunity. Growing demand for fleet modernization is supporting the deployment of close-in weapon systems across frigates, corvettes, destroyers, aircraft carriers, and other naval platforms. The development of next-generation systems with enhanced targeting, faster response times, and greater accuracy is expected to further influence market growth.

Regional Market Insights

The market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. The United States represents a key market, supported by the growing threat of missiles, advanced aircraft threats, increasing asymmetric warfare concerns, and evolving defense requirements.

Across regions, the modernization of military capabilities and increasing focus on integrated defense solutions are expected to influence demand. The integration of close-in weapon systems with existing defense infrastructure can enhance overall effectiveness against multifaceted threats.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes major companies involved in the development and supply of close-in weapon systems. Key players include:

BAE Systems

Denel Land Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Leonardo SpA

MBDA, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

ASELSAN A.

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Future Outlook

The close-in weapon systems market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2034, supported by rising missile threats, advanced aircraft deployment, naval modernization, and increasing asymmetric warfare concerns. The development of next-generation technologies, directed energy weapons, advanced sensors, automation, artificial intelligence, and integrated defense solutions is expected to create additional opportunities for industry participants. With the market projected to grow from US$ 7.61 billion in 2025 to US$ 17.51 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.70%, technological innovation and modernization initiatives are likely to remain central to future market development.

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