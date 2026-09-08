Aerospace & Defense mmWave Radars Market to Reach US$55.96B by 2034 at 14.80% CAGR

The Aerospace & Defense mmWave Radars Market is witnessing strong growth as aerospace and defense organizations increasingly require sophisticated radar systems operating at high frequencies and bandwidths. The market size is expected to reach US$ 55.96 Billion by 2034 from US$ 18.55 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 14.80% from 2026 to 2034.

mmWave radar technology supports important capabilities such as surveillance, target detection, and tracking. Advancements in the technology are creating opportunities for its implementation across defense and commercial applications. The United States represents a key market, supported by demand for sophisticated radar systems and advancements in mmWave radar technology.

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Growing Demand for Sophisticated Radar Systems

The increasing requirement for advanced radar capabilities is a major factor supporting market expansion. Aerospace and defense applications increasingly depend on high-frequency and high-bandwidth radar systems to improve surveillance, target detection, and tracking capabilities. These functionalities are particularly important for modern military operations that require accurate and efficient situational awareness.

Advancements in mmWave radar technology are further broadening its potential applications. The development of increasingly advanced radar systems is supporting opportunities across defense as well as commercial industries. This technological progress is contributing to the growing adoption of mmWave radar solutions.

Market Segmentation and Applications

The market is segmented by type into Long-Range Radars (LRR) and Short-Range Radars (SRR). By application, the market includes Military Fire Control Radar, Airport Security Scanners, Short Range Wireless Networks, Military Countermeasures, and Others.

The diverse application landscape highlights the importance of mmWave radar technology in areas requiring advanced detection, tracking, security, navigation, and situational awareness capabilities. The market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Emerging Opportunities and Future Trends

The entrance of new technology companies into the radar systems field is contributing to continued development of advanced mmWave radar technologies. Growing defense expenditure in emerging nations, particularly across Asia, is also creating expansion opportunities for manufacturers. Military capability modernization in these regions is supporting the adoption of sophisticated radar technologies.

Another important opportunity comes from integrating machine learning and artificial intelligence with mmWave radar systems. These technologies can enhance the classification and detection of objects with improved accuracy, which is particularly valuable for modern military operations. The shift toward autonomous systems is also increasing dependence on advanced radar technologies for navigation and situational awareness, including applications involving UAVs and other autonomous platforms.

Key Players

Analog Devices, Inc.

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Texas Instruments

Keysight Technologies

Virginia Diodes Inc.

Honeywell International

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Filtronic plc

Arralis

Virginia Diodes

These companies form part of the competitive landscape of the market, with competition driven by technological developments, product innovation, and advancements in radar solutions.

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Future Outlook

The Aerospace & Defense mmWave Radars Market is positioned for substantial expansion through 2034, supported by increasing demand for sophisticated radar systems, technological advancements, rising defense expenditure in emerging nations, and the adoption of autonomous systems. The integration of AI and machine learning is expected to create further opportunities by improving radar-based object detection and classification. As aerospace and defense organizations continue modernizing their capabilities, demand for advanced mmWave radar technologies is expected to remain strong during the forecast period.

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