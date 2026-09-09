Self-Driving Bus Market to Reach US$35.32 Billion by 2034, Growing at 23.65% CAGR

The global self-driving bus market is experiencing strong growth as advancements in connectivity, autonomous driving, and smart city infrastructure create new opportunities for public transportation. The market was valued at US$ 5.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 35.32 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 23.65% from 2026 to 2034. The market analysis covers different levels of automation and components, providing insights into the development of autonomous public transportation.

The market is segmented by Level of Automation, including Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5. It is also segmented by Component, covering hardware, software, and services. The market analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

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Connectivity and Technology Driving Growth

Improvement in connectivity technologies is an important factor supporting market expansion. Developments in 4G, LTE, and emerging 5G networks enable vehicles to communicate with other vehicles and surrounding infrastructure. These capabilities support navigation, safety, and improved driving experiences.

Growing demand for connected transportation is also contributing to the adoption of advanced technologies. Consumers increasingly expect connectivity-enabled features related to navigation, entertainment, and safety that depend on real-time information and internet connectivity.

Government support and regulations represent another significant growth factor. Governments worldwide are investing in smart city initiatives and introducing favorable policies for autonomous vehicle technologies. Such initiatives can create a supportive environment for autonomous transportation while encouraging infrastructure development.

Emerging Opportunities in Smart Mobility

The integration of connected vehicle technologies with autonomous driving systems is expected to create additional opportunities. As transportation systems move toward higher levels of automation, reliable connectivity solutions will become increasingly important for secure and efficient travel.

Smart city infrastructure is another area offering growth potential. Connected buses can interact with traffic management systems, parking solutions, and public transportation networks. Greater cooperation between automotive manufacturers and city planners may contribute to mobility solutions designed to improve urban transportation and reduce congestion.

Enhanced safety features are also becoming an important opportunity. Collision avoidance systems, real-time traffic information, and emergency response capabilities can address safety requirements and support wider adoption of connected and autonomous transportation technologies.

Regional Market Development

The market analysis covers major regions and countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing region, supported by rapid urbanization and government support for autonomous mobility, particularly in China.

The United States represents a key market, supported by improvements in connectivity technologies, growing demand for connectivity, government support and regulations, and evolving industry dynamics.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes technology providers, automotive manufacturers, and companies involved in autonomous transportation solutions. Major companies include:

AB Volvo

LILEE Systems

Daimler AG

Hino Motors, Ltd.

EasyMile

Navya

Proterra

Volkswagen Group

Rivian

New Flyer (NFI Group Inc.)

These companies are involved in developing technologies and solutions that support the advancement of autonomous and connected transportation.

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Future Outlook

The future outlook for the market remains positive as autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity, enhanced safety technologies, and smart city infrastructure continue to develop. The market’s projected growth from US$ 5.22 billion in 2025 to US$ 35.32 billion by 2034 highlights substantial expansion potential. Collaboration between technology companies, automotive manufacturers, and city planners is expected to support the development and deployment of increasingly advanced autonomous bus solutions. At the same time, challenges such as high initial sensor hardware costs, the need for standardized regulations, and public acceptance of driverless vehicles will remain important considerations as the industry advances.

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