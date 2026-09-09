Automotive Forging Market to Reach US$61.21 Billion by 2034, Growing at 5.33% CAGR

The global automotive forging market is witnessing steady expansion as automakers increasingly demand strong, lightweight, reliable, and efficient components. The market was valued at US$ 38.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 61.21 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.33% from 2026 to 2034. Forged components are widely used in weight-sensitive automotive applications because they can offer high strength with comparatively lower weight than casting counterparts.

The market covers passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, agriculture machinery, construction equipment, and other vehicle types. By material, the market is segmented into steel and aluminum. Key applications include gears, crankshafts, pistons, axles, bearings, and connecting rods.

Download Sample Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT00002714

Key Growth Drivers

The growing demand for lightweight components is a major factor supporting market expansion. Forged parts are important in weight-sensitive areas such as engines, chassis, and suspension systems. Their strength and performance characteristics make them suitable for automotive manufacturers seeking improved efficiency and performance.

Technological advancements in forging processes are also creating growth opportunities. High-precision forging, advanced materials, improved design flexibility, enhanced mechanical properties, and lower production costs are supporting the adoption of advanced forging technologies. These developments are helping manufacturers improve production efficiency and expand the range of automotive applications.

Sustainability and manufacturing efficiency are additional factors influencing the industry. Forging can generate less waste and consume less energy compared with other metal-forming processes, encouraging manufacturers to adopt more efficient and environmentally responsible production methods.

Segmentation and Regional Landscape

The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. The United States represents a key market, supported by demand for lightweight components, technological advancements in forging processes, and growing emphasis on sustainability and efficiency.

Asia-Pacific presents important expansion opportunities as automotive production and demand for high-quality automotive components continue to grow. Increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is also expected to support demand for forged automotive components across emerging markets in the region.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes major manufacturers and suppliers operating across different automotive forging applications and regions. Key companies profiled in the report include:

BHARAT FORGE LIMITED

MERITOR INC.

NTN CORPORATION

NANJIN AUTOMOBILE FORGING CO., LTD.

AMERICAN AXEL & MANUFACTURING, INC.

DANA INC.

THYSSENKRUPP AG

CIE AUTOMOTIVE, S.A.

KOVARNA VIVA

AICHI FORGE USA, INC.

These companies are evaluated in the competitive landscape, including their strategies and innovation developments.

Emerging Opportunities

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is creating new opportunities for forged component manufacturers. Electric vehicles include drivetrain components that can experience high torque and stress levels, creating demand for components with strength and hardness characteristics. Manufacturers can capitalize on this trend by developing forging solutions specifically suited to electric vehicle applications.

Automation and smart manufacturing are also expected to transform forging operations. Robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things can improve precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Real-time data analytics can optimize operations, while predictive maintenance can reduce downtime, extend equipment life, and support consistent production quality.

Get Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAT00002714

Future Outlook

The automotive forging market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2034 as demand for lightweight components, advanced forging technologies, electric vehicle components, and sustainable manufacturing increases. Sustainability and eco-friendly manufacturing are identified as key future trends, while geographical expansion, particularly in Asia-Pacific, can provide additional opportunities. The combination of technological innovation, automation, lightweighting requirements, and changing vehicle technologies is expected to strengthen the industry’s long-term growth prospects.

Related Reports:

Swing Shutter Window Market Trends, Size & Forecast by 2034

Hearth Market Share, Demand & Growth by 2034

About Us

The Insight Partners is a leading global market research and consulting firm specializing in delivering actionable insights across various industries. Our research reports combine extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate market intelligence, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. The company provides detailed analysis on emerging technologies, market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities across sectors including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Email: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876