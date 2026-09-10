Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast Analysis 2035

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market represents the industry involved in producing short, customized DNA and RNA sequences for use across molecular biology, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, and therapeutic development. Oligonucleotides can be designed with specific sequences and chemical modifications, making them valuable tools for applications ranging from PCR and sequencing to antisense therapies, gene editing, and molecular diagnostics.

The market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase their focus on nucleic acid-based medicines and precision biological research. According to Market Research Future, the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market was valued at USD 4.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.60 billion in 2026 to USD 12.68 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period. North America accounted for approximately 39% of the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market.

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Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid Therapeutics:

One of the strongest factors supporting market expansion is the increasing development of nucleic acid-based medicines. Antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNAs, and other RNA-based approaches are moving through clinical development for rare diseases, metabolic disorders, neurological conditions, and cancer. The expanding therapeutic pipeline is creating sustained demand for high-quality, clinical-grade oligonucleotide manufacturing.

Expansion of Genomic Research:

Genomic research laboratories require customized DNA and RNA sequences for sequencing, amplification, gene expression analysis, molecular cloning, and other experiments. The continuing expansion of genomics and synthetic biology is therefore increasing the need for reliable oligonucleotide synthesis services and products.

Increasing Use of CRISPR Technology:

CRISPR-based research and gene-editing programs require guide RNAs and other custom nucleic acid components. As more academic and commercial research groups investigate gene-editing applications, demand for specialized oligonucleotide sequences is expected to increase.

Rising Pharmaceutical Outsourcing:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing complex oligonucleotide manufacturing to specialized suppliers and contract development and manufacturing organizations. This approach enables companies to access specialized chemistry, quality-control capabilities, and GMP manufacturing infrastructure without building all production capacity internally. Services accounted for approximately 38% of market revenue in 2025.

Advancements in Synthesis Technology:

Traditional phosphoramidite chemistry continues to play an important role in oligonucleotide production, while enzymatic synthesis is emerging as an alternative for selected applications. Improvements in automation, purification, sequence design, and synthesis efficiency are helping manufacturers improve production speed and quality.

Growing Molecular Diagnostics:

Oligonucleotides are widely used as primers, probes, controls, and other components in molecular diagnostic tests. Increasing adoption of PCR, sequencing, infectious-disease testing, and genetic diagnostics is creating additional demand for customized DNA and RNA sequences.

Market Challenges

High Cost of Therapeutic-Grade Manufacturing:

Producing pharmaceutical-grade oligonucleotides requires specialized facilities, purification systems, analytical testing, and stringent quality controls. These requirements can make GMP-grade production considerably more expensive than research-grade synthesis, potentially limiting access for smaller biotechnology companies.

Complex Manufacturing Processes:

Longer sequences and highly modified oligonucleotides can present technical difficulties during synthesis. Maintaining consistent purity and yield becomes increasingly challenging as sequence length and chemical complexity increase.

Shortage of Skilled Professionals:

The industry requires specialists with knowledge of nucleic acid chemistry, analytical science, process development, quality assurance, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. A shortage of experienced professionals can make capacity expansion more difficult.

Regulatory Complexity:

Therapeutic oligonucleotides must meet strict quality and regulatory requirements. Novel chemical modifications and delivery technologies may also require additional regulatory evaluation, increasing development timelines and costs.

Intellectual Property Constraints:

Patents covering specific nucleotide modifications, conjugation strategies, and delivery technologies can create barriers for manufacturers and developers seeking to commercialize competing products.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Services: Oligonucleotide synthesis services represented approximately 38% of market revenue in 2025. Outsourcing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is supporting continued expansion of this segment.

Synthesized Oligonucleotide Products: Custom and ready-to-use oligonucleotide products are increasingly required for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. This category is expected to record strong growth as demand for specialized sequences increases.

Reagents and Consumables: Phosphoramidites, solid supports, purification materials, and other consumables are essential components of oligonucleotide production. The segment generated approximately USD 0.72 billion in 2025.

By Chemistry:

DNA Oligonucleotides: DNA dominated the market with approximately 40% share in 2025. Strong demand for PCR primers, sequencing adapters, probes, and research reagents supports this segment.

RNA Oligonucleotides: RNA synthesis is gaining momentum due to growing interest in RNA therapeutics, mRNA technologies, siRNA, and CRISPR guide RNA production.

Modified Oligonucleotides: Chemical modifications can improve stability, specificity, cellular uptake, or therapeutic performance. Growing development of advanced nucleic acid medicines is supporting this category.

Antisense Oligonucleotides: Antisense oligonucleotides are increasingly used in therapeutic development, particularly for genetic and rare diseases. Their growing clinical pipeline is contributing to demand for specialized manufacturing.

By Application:

Research and Development: Research applications accounted for approximately 49% of market volume in 2025. Academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical researchers use oligonucleotides in a wide range of molecular biology applications.

Diagnostics: Oligonucleotides serve as essential components in molecular diagnostic assays, including primers and probes used for detecting genetic and infectious diseases.

Therapeutics: Therapeutic applications are expected to experience strong growth as antisense, siRNA, and other nucleic acid-based medicines progress through clinical development and commercialization.

Gene Synthesis: Oligonucleotides provide the building blocks for synthetic genes and engineered DNA constructs used in biotechnology, synthetic biology, and research.

By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies: Pharmaceutical companies use oligonucleotides in drug discovery, clinical development, therapeutic manufacturing, and biomarker research. They also generate significant demand for GMP-grade products.

Biotechnology Companies: Biotechnology firms rely on custom DNA and RNA sequences for gene editing, synthetic biology, diagnostics, and therapeutic development.

Academic Research Institutions: Academic institutions generated approximately 68% of order volume in 2025, reflecting the extensive use of oligonucleotides in laboratory research.

Contract Research Organizations: CROs use oligonucleotides across drug-development studies, assay development, genomics, and molecular testing programs.

By Technology:

Solid-Phase Synthesis: Solid-phase synthesis remains a widely established method for producing oligonucleotides and supports both research and commercial manufacturing.

Liquid-Phase Synthesis: Liquid-phase methods can provide advantages for selected large-scale production applications and continue to develop alongside conventional approaches.

Microarray Technology: Microarray-based synthesis allows numerous sequences to be produced simultaneously and is valuable for high-throughput genomic and synthetic biology applications.

Regional Insights

North America:

North America held approximately 39% of the global market in 2025. The region benefits from strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology investment, advanced genomic research, established CDMO infrastructure, and significant demand for therapeutic-grade oligonucleotides.

Europe:

Europe represents another important market, supported by established pharmaceutical research, genomic initiatives, regulatory infrastructure, and increasing interest in nucleic acid therapeutics. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Switzerland contribute significantly to regional demand.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is expected to demonstrate the fastest expansion during the forecast period. Increasing biotechnology investment, pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, expanding research infrastructure, and growing demand from China and India are supporting the regional market.

South America:

South America is gradually developing its biotechnology and molecular diagnostics infrastructure. Growing research activity and improvements in healthcare access are expected to create opportunities for oligonucleotide suppliers.

Middle East & Africa:

Investment in biotechnology, genomics, and advanced healthcare services is creating emerging opportunities across the Middle East and Africa. Adoption remains comparatively smaller than in developed markets but is expected to improve as research infrastructure develops.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Integrated DNA Technologies

Eurofins Genomics

GenScript Biotech

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Twist Bioscience

Ajinomoto

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Nitto Denko Avecia

Future Outlook

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is expected to maintain strong momentum as nucleic acid therapeutics, gene-editing research, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology continue to advance. The market is projected to reach USD 12.68 billion by 2035 from USD 4.10 billion in 2025, representing an 11.32% CAGR.

One of the most important developments will be the continued evolution of enzymatic synthesis. Unlike conventional chemical approaches, enzymatic methods can potentially reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and improve the production of longer DNA and RNA sequences. As the technology matures, it could become increasingly important for decentralized and high-throughput synthesis applications.

Artificial intelligence is also expected to influence the industry by helping researchers design sequences, predict molecular behavior, optimize synthesis conditions, and identify suitable chemical modifications. Automated platforms that connect sequence design, synthesis, quality testing, and ordering could further improve turnaround times.

The therapeutic segment offers another major opportunity. As more antisense and RNA-based medicines move toward commercialization, manufacturers will need to expand GMP production capabilities and develop processes that can consistently deliver larger quantities of highly purified oligonucleotides.

Sustainability will also become increasingly important. Environmental concerns associated with conventional synthesis reagents and solvent consumption are encouraging manufacturers to investigate greener chemistry, enzymatic platforms, waste-reduction systems, and more efficient production workflows.

Overall, expanding nucleic acid therapeutics, CRISPR research, molecular diagnostics, genomic applications, pharmaceutical outsourcing, and advances in synthesis technology are expected to support the long-term Growth of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market.

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