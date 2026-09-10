Connected Medical Devices Security Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2035

Connected Medical Devices Security Market Overview

The Connected Medical Devices Security Market focuses on cybersecurity technologies and solutions designed to protect connected medical devices, healthcare networks, patient information, and digital healthcare infrastructure from cyber threats. The increasing adoption of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technologies, remote monitoring devices, wearable medical devices, connected imaging equipment, and surgical robots is expanding the need for specialized security solutions. According to WiseGuyReports, the market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 12.9% during 2026–2035.

Market Drivers

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats in Healthcare

The growing connectivity of medical devices is increasing the potential attack surface for healthcare organizations. Connected devices can transmit sensitive patient information and interact with critical clinical systems, making them potential targets for ransomware, malware, unauthorized access, and data breaches. The rising frequency and sophistication of cyber threats are therefore driving healthcare providers to strengthen medical device security.

Growing Adoption of IoT-Enabled Medical Devices

The expansion of IoT technologies across healthcare is creating strong demand for security solutions. Remote monitoring devices, wearable medical technologies, imaging systems, and surgical robots increasingly rely on connected networks and digital platforms. Protecting these devices from unauthorized access and malicious activity is becoming an important component of healthcare cybersecurity strategies.

Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring

Remote patient monitoring and telehealth services have become increasingly important components of modern healthcare delivery. These services depend on connected medical devices that collect and transmit patient information outside traditional healthcare facilities. The need to protect these communications and devices is creating additional demand for endpoint, network, application, and data security solutions.

Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements

Healthcare organizations and medical device manufacturers face growing requirements related to patient privacy, cybersecurity, and data protection. Regulations and cybersecurity frameworks are encouraging organizations to incorporate security measures throughout the medical device lifecycle. Compliance requirements are therefore becoming an important factor supporting market adoption.

Advancements in AI-Based Security Technologies

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are creating new opportunities in connected medical device cybersecurity. AI-enabled systems can support anomaly detection, continuous monitoring, threat identification, and automated responses. The use of advanced analytics may help healthcare organizations identify suspicious device behavior and respond to threats more rapidly.

Market Challenges

Complexity of Connected Healthcare Environments

Healthcare organizations operate large and diverse ecosystems containing devices, applications, networks, and systems from multiple manufacturers. Integrating cybersecurity technologies across these environments can be complex and may require specialized infrastructure and interoperability capabilities.

Vulnerabilities in Legacy Medical Devices

Many healthcare facilities continue to operate older medical devices that were not originally designed with modern cybersecurity requirements. Legacy operating systems, limited update capabilities, and outdated security mechanisms can create vulnerabilities that are difficult and costly to address.

High Implementation Costs

Implementing comprehensive connected medical device security requires investment in cybersecurity software, monitoring systems, network infrastructure, professional expertise, and ongoing maintenance. High costs may be a challenge for smaller hospitals, laboratories, and healthcare providers with limited technology budgets.

Shortage of Specialized Cybersecurity Professionals

The healthcare sector requires professionals who understand both cybersecurity and medical technology. A shortage of specialists with expertise in connected medical devices can make it difficult for healthcare organizations to monitor systems, identify vulnerabilities, and maintain effective security programs.

Balancing Security With Clinical Requirements

Security controls must be implemented without interfering with essential medical operations. Healthcare organizations need to ensure that authentication, access controls, software updates, and network security measures do not negatively affect device availability or clinical workflows.

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Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Remote Monitoring Devices: Connected monitoring devices transmit patient information to healthcare professionals and require protection against unauthorized access and data interception.

Wearable Medical Devices: Wearable devices collect continuous health information and require secure data transmission, authentication, and storage.

Imaging Devices: Connected imaging equipment handles valuable diagnostic information and requires strong security controls to protect devices, networks, and imaging data.

Surgical Robots: Connected robotic systems require advanced cybersecurity measures to protect their communications, software, and operational integrity.

By Security Solutions

Network Security: Protects communication networks connecting medical devices, healthcare systems, and external platforms.

Endpoint Security: Secures individual connected medical devices against malware, unauthorized access, and other endpoint-level threats.

Application Security: Protects software applications that operate or interact with connected medical devices.

Data Security: Focuses on protecting sensitive patient and medical information during collection, transmission, processing, and storage.

By End User

Hospitals: Hospitals represent a major market segment because of their extensive use of connected medical devices and healthcare IT systems.

Clinical Laboratories: Connected laboratory equipment and diagnostic systems require security measures to protect patient information and laboratory data.

Home Healthcare: The growing use of connected devices in home-based care is increasing demand for secure remote monitoring and communication technologies.

Pharmaceuticals: Pharmaceutical organizations use connected technologies for healthcare applications, monitoring, research, and digital operations, creating additional cybersecurity requirements.

By Deployment

Cloud-Based: Cloud-based security solutions enable centralized monitoring, remote management, scalable security infrastructure, and rapid deployment.

On-Premises: On-premises solutions provide organizations with greater direct control over security infrastructure and sensitive information.

Hybrid: Hybrid deployment combines cloud and on-premises capabilities, offering flexibility for healthcare organizations with complex security requirements.

By Region

North America: Strong healthcare infrastructure, advanced digital health adoption, and stringent cybersecurity requirements support market development.

Europe: Regulatory emphasis on patient data protection and cybersecurity is supporting demand for connected medical device security.

Asia-Pacific: Increasing healthcare investments, digital transformation, and IoT adoption are expected to create significant growth opportunities.

South America: Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of cybersecurity are supporting gradual market expansion.

Middle East & Africa: Investments in healthcare modernization and digital technologies are expected to increase demand for medical device security solutions.

Regional Insights

North America: North America is expected to maintain a leading position in the Connected Medical Devices Security Market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of connected technologies, and increasing cybersecurity requirements. WiseGuyReports estimates the North American market at approximately USD 1.053 billion in 2024 and projects it to reach approximately USD 3.864 billion by 2035.

Europe: Europe is expected to experience steady growth as healthcare organizations increase their focus on regulatory compliance, patient data protection, and connected medical technology security.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to be among the fastest-growing regions as healthcare providers increase investments in digital healthcare, smart hospitals, IoT-enabled devices, and remote patient monitoring.

South America: Increasing healthcare digitization and improvements in medical infrastructure are expected to create new opportunities for cybersecurity providers.

Middle East & Africa: Growing investments in healthcare technology and digital infrastructure are expected to gradually increase demand for connected medical device security.

Key Players

Boston Scientific

McAfee

Palo Alto Networks

Philips

Cisco

Roche Diagnostics

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Check Point Software Technologies

Cardinal Health

Fortinet

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

IBM

Symantec

These companies represent medical device manufacturers, healthcare technology providers, and cybersecurity specialists participating in the connected medical device security ecosystem.

Future Outlook

The Connected Medical Devices Security Market is expected to experience substantial growth as healthcare systems become increasingly connected and dependent on digital medical technologies. The market is projected to grow from USD 3 billion in 2025 to USD 12.5 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Future market development is expected to be supported by increasing cyberattacks against healthcare organizations, the continued adoption of IoT-enabled medical devices, stricter cybersecurity requirements, and growing demand for patient data protection. Remote monitoring and telehealth are also expected to remain important areas of opportunity as healthcare delivery becomes increasingly decentralized.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain-based security approaches, automated threat detection, and advanced device-management platforms may further transform the market. Healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking unified security frameworks capable of protecting devices, applications, networks, and patient data within a single connected ecosystem.

As hospitals, laboratories, pharmaceutical organizations, and home healthcare providers continue to adopt connected technologies, the Connected Medical Devices Security Market is expected to create new opportunities for cybersecurity providers and medical technology companies. The growing emphasis on secure-by-design medical devices, continuous monitoring, regulatory compliance, and protection of critical healthcare infrastructure is expected to remain central to market development through 2035.

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