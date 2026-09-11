Colorectal Cancer Screening Market to Reach USD 12 Billion by 2035 at 5.6% CAGR

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Overview

The global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2024 and reached USD 6.9 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 12 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

North America is expected to remain the dominant regional market, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, widespread screening programs, and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. The region was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2024. Among test types, colonoscopy represented the leading segment at USD 3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5 billion by 2035. Rising colorectal cancer prevalence, increasing awareness of early detection, government screening initiatives, technological advancements, and the growing aging population are supporting market growth.

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Key Companies in the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

CureMetrix

Diagnostic Grifols

Abbott Laboratories

Exact Sciences Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

OncoOne

Medtronic plc

Prometheus Biosciences

Cologuard

Guardant Health

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

The rising prevalence of colorectal cancer and growing emphasis on early diagnosis are major factors driving demand for screening solutions. Technological advancements in non-invasive tests, stool-based DNA testing, imaging technologies, and AI-assisted diagnostics are improving accessibility and screening efficiency. Growing acceptance of home-based testing is also helping overcome barriers to participation, while government initiatives, insurance coverage, and public awareness campaigns are encouraging more individuals to undergo regular screening.

Market Segmentation

The Colorectal Cancer Screening Market is segmented by Test Type into Fecal Immunochemical Test, Colonoscopy, CT Colonography, and Stool DNA Test. By End User, the market includes Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Clinics, and Home Care Settings. Based on Age Group, it is divided into 45-54 Years, 55-64 Years, and 65 Years and Above. By Screening Method, the market covers Non-Invasive and Invasive methods. Regionally, the market includes North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Siemens Healthineers announced a partnership with CureMetrix in January 2025 to integrate AI-powered colorectal cancer screening tools into colonoscopy workflows.

Abbott Laboratories announced the launch of a new at-home colorectal cancer screening test in March 2025, combining FIT technology with risk stratification.

Exact Sciences Corporation secured a major contract in June 2024 to supply Cologuard stool DNA tests to a national health program.

AI-driven screening tools are gaining importance as healthcare providers seek improved diagnostic accuracy and faster identification of colorectal abnormalities.

Home-based screening tests are becoming increasingly popular because they offer greater convenience and can improve participation in preventive screening programs.

Stool DNA tests and other non-invasive technologies are gaining acceptance as convenient alternatives to traditional screening approaches.

Telehealth and digital health technologies are expanding access to screening consultations and follow-up services, particularly in underserved regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market size, growth rate, and forecast through 2035.

Analyze opportunities across test types, end users, age groups, screening methods, and major geographic regions.

Evaluate North America’s dominant position and the growth potential of Asia Pacific.

Identify key companies and assess the competitive landscape of the colorectal cancer screening industry.

Examine major market drivers, including cancer prevalence, screening awareness, government initiatives, and technological advancements.

Gain insights into AI-assisted diagnostics, home-based testing, stool DNA technologies, telehealth, and emerging screening opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The Colorectal Cancer Screening Market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2035 as governments, healthcare providers, and patients place greater emphasis on early cancer detection and preventive care. Continued advances in non-invasive screening, AI-powered diagnostics, stool DNA testing, and home-based solutions are expected to improve screening accessibility and participation. North America is likely to retain its leadership, while Asia Pacific is positioned for significant expansion as healthcare investments, awareness, and screening infrastructure continue to improve.

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