Compostable Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Set for Strong Growth Through 2035

The global compostable biodegradable refuse bags market is entering a period of significant expansion as consumers, businesses, municipalities, and policymakers increasingly prioritize sustainable waste-management solutions. According to Market Research Future, the market was valued at approximately USD 3.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.82 billion by 2035, expanding at a 12.09% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

The rising adoption of sustainable waste management solutions is reshaping demand for refuse bags across residential, commercial, institutional, retail, food-service, industrial, and agricultural applications. The market is being supported by growing awareness of plastic pollution, stricter policies targeting conventional single-use plastics, corporate sustainability commitments, and advances in biodegradable and compostable materials.

Sustainability Drives Demand for Compostable Refuse Bags

Consumers are increasingly evaluating everyday products based on their environmental impact. Refuse bags have become an important category within this transition because traditional plastic bags can persist in the environment for extended periods. Compostable and biodegradable alternatives are therefore attracting attention from households, retailers, restaurants, institutions, and waste-management organizations seeking to reduce dependence on conventional plastics.

The distinction between biodegradable and compostable products is also becoming increasingly important. Biodegradable materials are designed to break down through biological processes, while compostable products are generally designed to decompose under specified composting conditions and, where standards are met, contribute to composting systems. This distinction is particularly important because compostable bags may require appropriate industrial or home-composting conditions rather than simply breaking down anywhere in the environment.

Market participants are consequently focusing not only on environmental claims but also on product certification, material performance, durability, leak resistance, and compatibility with local waste-management infrastructure.

Market Size and Growth Outlook

Market Research Future estimates that the market will increase from USD 3.773 billion in 2025 to USD 11.82 billion by 2035, representing a 12.09% compound annual growth rate.

Market Indicator Value 2024 Market Size USD 3.37 Billion 2025 Market Size USD 3.77 Billion 2035 Market Size USD 11.82 Billion CAGR, 2025–2035 12.09% Forecast Period 2025–2035

This expansion reflects the convergence of environmental awareness, regulatory initiatives, technological innovation, and changing purchasing behavior.

Material Innovation Creates New Opportunities

The market includes materials such as polylactic acid (PLA), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), starch-based materials, polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), and other formulations. PLA currently represents a major material category, while PBAT is gaining attention because of its flexibility and biodegradation characteristics.

Manufacturers are investing in material science to improve the balance between sustainability and functionality. Refuse bags must withstand handling, moisture, food waste, transportation, and storage requirements while maintaining environmental credentials.

Starch-based formulations are also gaining attention because they can incorporate renewable feedstocks. Meanwhile, polymer blends can be engineered to improve flexibility, strength, and processing characteristics.

Future innovation is likely to focus on reducing production costs, improving barrier properties, increasing durability, and developing materials compatible with specific composting and waste-collection systems.

Retail and Food Service Applications Gain Momentum

Retail represents a significant application area as businesses seek packaging and waste-management products that align with sustainability objectives. Retailers can use compostable or biodegradable refuse bags as part of broader efforts to reduce conventional plastic consumption and respond to environmentally conscious consumers.

The food-service sector is another important growth opportunity. Restaurants, cafeterias, catering businesses, hotels, and institutional kitchens generate substantial volumes of organic waste, creating potential synergies between compostable liners and food-waste collection programs.

The broader adoption of source-separated organic waste collection could further support demand. However, successful deployment depends on local composting infrastructure and clear guidance about which bags are accepted by individual facilities.

Residential Adoption Supports Long-Term Market Expansion

Residential use remains an important end-use segment as households become more conscious of waste generation and environmental responsibility. Compostable bags can be used for kitchen waste, food scraps, household refuse, and other applications where suitable disposal infrastructure exists.

At the same time, consumers are becoming more informed about claims surrounding biodegradability and compostability. This is encouraging manufacturers to provide clearer labeling and certification while emphasizing appropriate disposal methods.

Recent reporting also highlights a practical challenge: compostable bags can create processing difficulties at some composting facilities if they are not compatible with local systems. This makes infrastructure, certification, and consumer education increasingly important to the industry’s long-term development.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Presents Growth Potential

North America is identified by Market Research Future as the largest regional market, supported by environmental awareness, sustainability initiatives, and demand for alternatives to conventional plastic products. Europe also represents a significant market, benefiting from environmental regulations and strong consumer interest in sustainable products.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as an important growth opportunity. Urbanization, expanding consumer markets, increasing environmental awareness, and government initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste are creating opportunities for biodegradable and compostable refuse-bag manufacturers.

Developing waste-collection and composting infrastructure will remain an important factor in determining how quickly these products can be adopted across emerging markets.

Competitive Landscape

The compostable biodegradable refuse bags market features established packaging companies as well as specialized sustainable-material manufacturers. Key companies identified by Market Research Future include Novolex, BioBag International AS, Bags of Ethics, Earth Rated, Green City Solutions, Revolution Bags, Pactiv Evergreen, Smurfit Kappa, and PackTech.

Competition is increasingly centered on material innovation, product performance, certifications, manufacturing capacity, geographic expansion, and sustainable sourcing. Companies that can deliver cost-effective products without compromising functionality are positioned to benefit from the industry’s growth.

Strategic partnerships with retailers, municipalities, food-service businesses, waste-management providers, and composting facilities may also become increasingly important.

Regulatory Pressure and Corporate Sustainability

Government policies targeting plastic pollution are expected to remain a major market catalyst. Restrictions on certain single-use plastic products are encouraging businesses to investigate alternative materials and packaging formats.

Corporate sustainability commitments are providing another source of demand. Businesses are increasingly incorporating measurable environmental targets into procurement decisions, creating opportunities for refuse-bag suppliers that can demonstrate credible sustainability characteristics.

However, regulatory requirements and composting standards differ between jurisdictions. Manufacturers therefore need to ensure that product claims, certifications, labeling, and disposal instructions correspond to applicable local requirements.

Future Outlook

The outlook for the compostable biodegradable refuse bags market remains positive as sustainability becomes increasingly integrated into consumer purchasing, corporate procurement, and public waste-management strategies. According to Market Research Future, the market is expected to reach USD 11.82 billion by 2035.

Future growth is expected to be shaped by advances in plant-based polymers, starch-based materials, PBAT formulations, improved manufacturing processes, and greater integration with organic-waste collection systems.

The next stage of market development will likely depend not only on producing bags that can biodegrade or compost but also on creating products that work effectively within real-world waste-management systems. Certification, infrastructure compatibility, transparent environmental claims, affordability, and performance will therefore remain critical competitive factors.

As governments, companies, and consumers continue to seek practical ways to reduce plastic waste, compostable biodegradable refuse bags are positioned to become an increasingly important component of sustainable waste-management strategies worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is driving the compostable biodegradable refuse bags market?

Key drivers include rising environmental awareness, government initiatives to reduce plastic waste, corporate sustainability programs, technological advances in biodegradable materials, and growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

2. What are the latest trends in compostable biodegradable refuse bags?

Major trends include increased use of PLA, PBAT and starch-based materials, stronger demand from food-service and retail applications, improved product performance, greater emphasis on certification, and the integration of compostable bags with organic-waste collection systems.

3. How large will the compostable biodegradable refuse bags market become by 2035?

Market Research Future projects that the global market will reach approximately USD 11.82 billion by 2035, growing at a 12.09% CAGR between 2025 and 2035.

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