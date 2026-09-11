C C Chemokine Receptor Market to Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2035 at 5.4% CAGR

C C Chemokine Receptor Market Overview

The C C Chemokine Receptor Market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase research into immune-related diseases, targeted therapies, and novel drug discovery approaches. Rising chronic disease prevalence, advances in molecular biology and immunology, growing investment in personalized medicine, and increasing interest in cancer immunotherapy are supporting the development of therapies targeting CC chemokine receptor pathways.

According to the WiseGuyReports report, the global C C Chemokine Receptor Market was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2024 and USD 2.1 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2025–2035. North America held the largest regional valuation at USD 900 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2035. Cancer Immunotherapy was valued at USD 900 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2035, making it the leading application segment. The APAC market is expected to reach USD 700 million by 2035.

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Key players in the C C Chemokine Receptor Market include:

BristolMyers Squibb Company

Merck & Co.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amgen Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

Roche Holding AG

Market dynamics are being shaped by the increasing prevalence of diseases, growing investment in drug discovery, advancements in biotechnology, rising demand for targeted therapies, and expanding pharmaceutical research partnerships. Advances in drug delivery, personalized medicine, gene editing, and molecular biology are also creating new opportunities for therapies targeting CC chemokine receptors.

The market is segmented by Application into Cancer Immunotherapy, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Inflammatory Diseases; by Molecular Target into CCR1, CCR2, CCR3, CCR4, and CCR5; by Drug Type into Small Molecule Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Therapeutic Vaccines; by End Use into Hospitals, Research Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical Companies; and by Region into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Growth opportunities are emerging from increasing demand for targeted therapies, rising research investments in immunotherapy, growing chronic disease prevalence, expanding applications in regenerative medicine, and advancements in drug discovery technologies. Stakeholders can also benefit from collaborations with biotechnology companies, AI-driven patient-data analysis, and expanding research into CC chemokine receptors in immuno-oncology.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic partnership with ChemoCentryx in March 2025 to co-develop and potentially commercialize CCR2/CCR5 pathway inhibitors for inflammatory diseases.

Merck & Co. disclosed a collaboration in June 2025 to advance a CCR4-targeted antibody for oncology indications.

Pfizer initiated a major contract in January 2025 to supply a CCR9 antagonist for autoimmune diseases.

Research into CCR1, CCR2, CCR3, CCR4, and CCR5 is expanding as pharmaceutical companies explore their roles in cancer, autoimmune, infectious, and inflammatory diseases.

Advancements in targeted therapies, drug delivery systems, and personalized medicine are supporting the development of more precise treatments.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Gain detailed insights into the global C C Chemokine Receptor Market size, growth outlook, and competitive landscape.

Understand the major market drivers, trends, opportunities, and technological developments shaping the industry.

Assess market performance across application, molecular target, drug type, end use, and regional segments.

Identify leading companies and evaluate their strategic positioning within the competitive landscape.

Understand emerging opportunities created by immunotherapy research, targeted therapies, and advances in drug discovery.

Future Outlook:

The C C Chemokine Receptor Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035, supported by increasing demand for targeted therapies, rising investment in immunotherapy, advances in biotechnology, and growing chronic disease prevalence. Cancer Immunotherapy is projected to remain the leading application segment, reaching USD 1.5 billion by 2035, while North America is expected to retain regional leadership at USD 1.5 billion. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record strong expansion and reach USD 700 million by 2035 as healthcare expenditure and access to novel therapies increase. Overall, the global market is forecast to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2025–2035.

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