Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market to Reach USD 16.0 Billion by 2032 at 7.7% CAGR

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Overview

The Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is expanding as demand increases for gene therapies, advanced therapeutics, vaccines, and personalized medicine. Rising investment in biotechnology research, advances in vector design and manufacturing technologies, and growing adoption of outsourced production are supporting the development of scalable and specialized manufacturing capabilities.

According to the WiseGuyReports report, the global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2023 and USD 8.84 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2025–2032. North America dominated the regional market with a value of USD 4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2032. Gene Therapy was the leading application segment at USD 3.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2032, while Oncology is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion.

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Key players in the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market include:

Celerion

Charles River Laboratories

Genomatica

Lonza

Wuxi AppTec

Emergent BioSolutions

Catalent

NantKwest

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

GenScript

University of Pennsylvania

Brammer Bio

VivaBiotech

Sartorius

Market dynamics are being shaped by growing demand for gene therapy applications, increasing adoption of advanced therapeutics such as CAR-T therapies, supportive regulatory frameworks, and rising investment in biopharmaceutical research. Manufacturing companies are also expanding production capabilities and adopting advanced technologies to improve scalability, efficiency, quality, and supply-chain reliability.

The market is segmented by Application into Gene Therapy, Oncology, Vaccines, Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Diseases; by Type of Vector into Adenoviral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors, Retroviral Vectors, and Herpes Simplex Virus Vectors; by Scale of Production into Preclinical, Clinical, and Commercial; by End User into Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutions, and Contract Manufacturing Organizations; and by Region into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Growth opportunities are emerging from increased R&D funding, expanding gene therapy adoption, growing demand for vaccines, advances in manufacturing technologies, and the expansion of personalized medicine. Increasing outsourcing of viral vector and plasmid DNA production is also creating opportunities for contract manufacturing organizations and specialized service providers.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Celerion, Charles River Laboratories, and Lonza continue to expand their viral vector production capabilities to address growing demand from gene therapy applications.

Emergent BioSolutions and Catalent are enhancing manufacturing processes and capacity to support advanced therapeutic development.

Genomatica and GenScript are strengthening their plasmid DNA offerings for next-generation therapeutic applications.

Wuxi AppTec completed an acquisition of a facility intended to strengthen its viral vector production capabilities and service offerings.

Collaborations between academic institutions and biotechnology companies are supporting innovation in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Outsourcing of manufacturing activities is gaining traction as biotechnology companies seek specialized expertise, scalable production, and improved cost efficiency.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Gain detailed insights into the global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market size, growth outlook, and competitive landscape.

Understand the major market drivers, trends, opportunities, and manufacturing challenges shaping the industry.

Assess market performance across application, vector type, production scale, end user, and regional segments.

Identify leading companies and evaluate their strategic positioning within the competitive landscape.

Understand emerging opportunities created by gene therapy adoption, personalized medicine, vaccine development, and manufacturing outsourcing.

Future Outlook:

The Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2032, supported by expanding gene therapy pipelines, increasing adoption of advanced therapeutics, rising biotechnology investment, and improvements in manufacturing technologies. Gene Therapy is expected to remain the dominant application, increasing from USD 3.45 billion in 2024 to USD 6.4 billion by 2032, while Oncology is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion. North America is expected to retain regional leadership, growing from USD 4.0 billion in 2024 to USD 7.2 billion by 2032, while Asia Pacific is projected to expand from USD 1.7 billion to USD 3.0 billion. Overall, the global market is forecast to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2025–2032.

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