Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market to Reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2035 at 6.8% CAGR

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market Overview

The Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market is expanding as awareness of opioid dependence increases and access to treatment facilities improves worldwide. Growing adoption of medication-assisted treatment, advances in telemedicine and digital health applications, and increasing emphasis on personalized and integrated care are supporting market growth.

According to the WiseGuyReports report, the global Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and USD 4.2 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2026–2035. North America held the largest regional market valuation at USD 1.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2035. Pharmacological Treatment was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2035, making it the dominant treatment type. Asia Pacific is also expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 1.6 billion by 2035.

Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Free Sample Report Now!

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/opioid-withdrawal-treatment-market

Key players in the Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market include:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Camber Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Par Pharmaceutical

Mylan

Sandoz

Alkermes

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

AptarGroup

Impax Laboratories

Purdue Pharma

Lannett Company

NantKwest

Horizon Therapeutics

Indivior

Market dynamics are being shaped by the increasing prevalence of opioid addiction, government regulations and treatment initiatives, growing availability of treatment options, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness and education. Technological advancements, including telehealth and digital health solutions, are improving patient engagement and expanding access to withdrawal management services, particularly in underserved areas.

The market is segmented by Treatment Type into Pharmacological Treatment, Therapeutic Treatment, and Psychosocial Support; by Drug Class into Buprenorphine, Methadone, Naltrexone, and Clonidine; by Administration Route into Oral, Intravenous, Transdermal, and Intranasal; by Patient Age Group into Adolescents, Adults, and Elderly; and by Region into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Growth opportunities are emerging from increasing demand for telehealth solutions, development of personalized medicine approaches, expansion of buprenorphine treatment programs, rising awareness and education initiatives, and integration of behavioral therapies. Digital therapeutic platforms using AI and telehealth technologies can further expand access and personalize withdrawal management programs.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Indivior expanded its collaboration with Camurus to broaden global commercialization rights for Buvidal, a long-acting buprenorphine formulation.

Sandoz completed the acquisition of U.S. rights to a portfolio of generic buprenorphine-naloxone products.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries secured a major contract to supply generic methadone tablets to a national health system.

Telemedicine and digital health applications are gaining traction as tools for improving patient engagement and treatment adherence.

Medication-assisted treatments, particularly buprenorphine and methadone, are increasingly shaping the treatment landscape.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Gain detailed insights into the global Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market size, growth outlook, and competitive landscape.

Understand the major market drivers, trends, opportunities, and treatment developments shaping the industry.

Assess market performance across treatment type, drug class, administration route, patient age group, and regional segments.

Identify leading companies and evaluate their strategic positioning within the competitive landscape.

Understand emerging opportunities created by telehealth, personalized medicine, buprenorphine treatment programs, and behavioral therapies.

Future Outlook:

The Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2035, supported by increasing opioid dependence, greater treatment awareness, expanding healthcare access, and advances in medication-assisted and digital treatment solutions. Pharmacological Treatment is expected to remain the dominant treatment type, increasing from USD 1.8 billion in 2024 to USD 3.5 billion by 2035, while Therapeutic Treatment is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion and Psychosocial Support USD 1.7 billion. North America is expected to retain regional leadership, growing from USD 1.8 billion in 2024 to USD 3.4 billion by 2035, while Asia Pacific is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion. Overall, the global market is forecast to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2026–2035.

➤➤Explore Our Latest Related Reports: