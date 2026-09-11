Laparoscopic Insufflator Market to Reach USD 1.25 Billion by 2035 at 5.9% CAGR

Laparoscopic Insufflator Market Overview

The Laparoscopic Insufflator Market is expanding as the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries increases worldwide. Rising demand for advanced surgical technologies, the growing prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases, and continuous improvements in insufflation systems are supporting market growth. Digital and smart insufflators with enhanced pressure monitoring, automation, and connectivity are also gaining traction among healthcare providers.

According to the WiseGuyReports report, the Laparoscopic Insufflator Market was valued at USD 666 million in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 705.3 million in 2025 to USD 1.25 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 to 2035. North America is expected to remain the leading regional market, valued at USD 280 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 500 million by 2035. General Surgery was valued at USD 280 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 490 million by 2035.

Unlock Exclusive Insights – Request Your Free Sample Report Now!

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/laparoscopic-insufflator-market

Key players in the Laparoscopic Insufflator Market include:

Hoya Corporation

Fujifilm

ISHAM Medical Systems

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ethicon

Stryker

Leica Biosystems

Karl Storz

Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument

Smith & Nephew

CONMED

Wemyss Medical

Medtronic

PENTAX Medical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Olympus

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of obesity, increasing numbers of minimally invasive surgical procedures, higher healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in medical devices. Smart insufflators featuring automated pressure control, real-time monitoring, digital displays, and improved safety mechanisms are enhancing surgical precision and efficiency.

The Laparoscopic Insufflator Market is segmented by Application into General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Obesity Surgery, and Pediatric Surgery; by Type into Digital Insufflators and Analog Insufflators; by End Use into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics; by Functionality into Standard Insufflation, Auto-Insufflation, and Pressure Controlled Insufflation; and by Region into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Significant opportunities are emerging from technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries, rising healthcare expenditure, growing demand in emerging markets, and increasing patient awareness and preference for less invasive procedures. The expansion of robotic-assisted and single-port surgeries, along with improvements in outpatient surgical care, is creating additional demand for advanced insufflation systems.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Olympus Corporation completed the acquisition of ISHAM Medical Systems in December 2024 to expand its laparoscopic insufflation and visualization portfolio.

Stryker announced a strategic collaboration with Karl Storz in March 2025 to co-develop integrated laparoscopic imaging and insufflation technology.

PENTAX Medical unveiled its next-generation LaparAssist Pro laparoscopic insufflation platform in January 2025.

Digital insufflators are gaining traction because of precise pressure control, integrated visualization capabilities, and enhanced safety features.

Single-use insufflators are gaining attention because of their cost-effectiveness and lower risk of cross-contamination.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size and projected growth trajectory of the global Laparoscopic Insufflator Market.

Identify key opportunities across application, product type, end use, functionality, and regional segments.

Assess North America’s leadership and the growth potential of Asia Pacific and other emerging markets.

Analyze major companies, competitive positioning, technological developments, and strategic collaborations.

Evaluate market opportunities created by increasing minimally invasive procedures, healthcare expenditure, and demand for advanced surgical equipment.

Future Outlook:

The Laparoscopic Insufflator Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035 as minimally invasive surgical procedures become increasingly prevalent and healthcare providers adopt more advanced surgical technologies. North America is projected to remain the dominant regional market, increasing from USD 280 million in 2024 to USD 500 million by 2035, while General Surgery is expected to remain the leading application, growing from USD 280 million to USD 490 million over the same period. Continued adoption of digital insufflators, automated pressure-control systems, robotic-assisted surgery, and advanced outpatient procedures is expected to support the market’s progression to USD 1.25 billion by 2035 at a 5.9% CAGR.

➤➤Explore Our Latest Related Reports: