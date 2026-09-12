Dental Surgery Instruments Market Growth Accelerates with Increasing Dental Procedures Through 2031

The global Dental Surgery Instruments Market is experiencing steady growth as the prevalence of dental diseases increases and the demand for dental treatment and surgical procedures expands across developed and developing countries. Oral diseases affect approximately 3.5 billion people globally, creating a significant health burden and increasing the need for dental treatment and surgery. The global market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America has dominated the Dental Surgery Instruments Market, with the US holding the largest market share followed by Canada. Increasing dental disease prevalence, government initiatives supporting dental treatment, growing awareness, and demand for dental instruments in cosmetic dentistry are supporting regional market growth.

According to The Insight Partners, the Dental Surgery Instruments Market size is projected to reach US$ 9.57 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.10 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. Increasing prevalence of dental infections, technological advancements in the dental industry, and the rising number of dental procedures are identified as key trends supporting the growth of the Dental Surgery Instruments Market during the forecast period.

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Dental Surgery Instruments Market Size and Growth:

The Dental Surgery Instruments Market is positioned for continued expansion during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow from US$ 6.10 billion in 2023 to US$ 9.57 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth reflects increasing demand for dental surgical procedures and greater adoption of dental instruments across hospitals and clinics. The growing burden of dental conditions such as tooth decay, periodontal disease, oral cancer, halitosis, and dental caries is an important factor contributing to market expansion. The increasing prevalence of these conditions creates a sustained requirement for diagnosis, treatment, and surgical procedures, supporting demand for dental surgery instruments globally.

Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders Supports Market Growth:

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is one of the major factors driving the Dental Surgery Instruments Market. Severe periodontal disease, which can result in tooth loss, affects almost 14% of the global population. The large number of people affected by oral diseases is increasing the need for dental care and surgical treatment. Government initiatives aimed at improving access to dental care are also supporting market development. For example, the Government of Spain allocated EUR 49 million in February 2021 to expand dental care coverage. Such initiatives can contribute to greater access to dental services and increased demand for dental treatment.

Technological Advancements Create New Opportunities:

Technological advancements are creating opportunities for the Dental Surgery Instruments Market. Dental manufacturers and professionals are increasingly using 3-D printing for clinical applications and research. Additive layer manufacturing enables the fabrication of custom designed medical devices, including disposable and reusable surgical devices.

3-D printing also supports customized dental implants such as clear aligners, crowns, bridges, and retainers. Three-dimensional scans of a patient’s mouth can support precision and customization, improving implant fit, comfort, and the simplicity of surgical procedures. The adoption of these technologies is expected to contribute to the growth of the Dental Surgery Instruments Market.

Dental Surgery Instruments Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables. The instruments segment held the larger market share in 2023, supported by increasing adoption of instruments for dental surgical procedures. By therapeutic area, the market is divided into restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and other therapeutic areas. Restorative dentistry held the largest market share in 2023. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics. Clinics held the major market share in 2023. Increasing acceptance of advanced surgical instruments and the growing number of dental clinics in emerging and developed countries are supporting demand for dental surgery instruments in clinics.

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Top Key Players in the Dental Surgery Instruments Market:

The key companies profiled in the Dental Surgery Instruments Market include:

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Danaher

Coltene Holdings AG

Brasseler USA

Integra Lifesciences

Biolase, Inc.

These companies are part of the competitive landscape analyzed in the market report.

Recent Trends in the Dental Surgery Instruments Market:

Recent developments in the market include business acquisitions and technological advancements. J. Morita Corp. acquired the business of the Dentsply Sirona Nasu plant in Japan, which manufactures orthodontic and other dental related products. Henry Schein, Inc. also completed the acquisition of Condor Dental Research Company SA, a dental distribution company serving dental practitioners, specialists, and laboratories in Switzerland.

Future Outlook:

The Dental Surgery Instruments Market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory through 2031. The increase from US$ 6.10 billion in 2023 to US$ 9.57 billion by 2031 highlights the expanding demand for dental surgical instruments. A CAGR of 5.8% during 2023 to 2031 reflects the market’s expected steady development. Rising dental disease prevalence, increasing dental procedures, growing acceptance of advanced surgical instruments, technological developments such as 3-D printing, and increasing demand across clinics and hospitals are expected to remain important factors shaping the future of the market. North America is expected to remain an important regional market, while demand across other regions will continue to contribute to overall market development.

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