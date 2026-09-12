How Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Treatments Are Strengthening the North America Market

Across North America, the growing burden of vascular diseases and an aging population are increasing attention toward the early diagnosis and treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm. Improvements in imaging technologies, expanded healthcare infrastructure, and greater awareness of aneurysm-related complications are encouraging timely clinical intervention.

Market Size and Growth Outlook

The abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market size is projected to grow from US$ 2.26 Billion in 2025 to US$ 3.89 Billion by 2034; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during 2026–2034. This expansion reflects rising demand for advanced endovascular and surgical repair technologies, increasing diagnosis of abdominal aortic aneurysms, and continued investments in vascular healthcare infrastructure. The shift toward less invasive treatment approaches is expected to remain a major contributor to revenue growth.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004723

Increasing Preference for Endovascular Aneurysm Repair

A major trend influencing adoption is the increasing preference for endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) over conventional open surgical procedures when clinically appropriate. EVAR allows physicians to place a stent graft through vascular access points to reinforce the weakened arterial wall. The minimally invasive nature of the procedure can support shorter hospital stays, reduced postoperative recovery time, and lower procedural burden, making advanced endovascular devices increasingly attractive.

Technological Advancements in Stent Grafts

Device innovation is strengthening the competitive landscape as manufacturers develop stent grafts with improved flexibility, durability, deployment accuracy, and anatomical adaptability. Next-generation graft systems are being designed to address challenging vascular anatomies and improve positioning within the aorta. Advances in delivery systems and graft materials are also supporting more precise interventions. These developments are encouraging healthcare facilities to upgrade their vascular device portfolios.

Role of Advanced Imaging and Diagnosis

Improvements in computed tomography angiography, ultrasound, and other diagnostic technologies are contributing to better aneurysm detection, anatomical assessment, and treatment planning. Accurate visualization of aneurysm size, location, and vascular anatomy enables clinicians to determine appropriate intervention strategies and select suitable devices. The increasing integration of advanced imaging into vascular care is therefore supporting earlier diagnosis and facilitating the use of sophisticated repair technologies.

Get Full Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004723

Regional Growth Opportunities

North America is expected to remain an important region due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative vascular technologies, and the presence of established medical device manufacturers. Europe is also benefiting from increasing healthcare expenditure and improvements in vascular treatment capabilities. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to present attractive growth opportunities as healthcare infrastructure expands, awareness of vascular diseases increases, and access to advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies improves.

Competitive Landscape and Top Players

Artivion, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cardiatis SA

Cook Medical LLC

Endologix LLC

Getinge AB

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Future Trends

Future developments are likely to focus on personalized endovascular treatment, improved graft durability, enhanced delivery systems, and technologies capable of addressing increasingly complex aneurysm anatomies. Manufacturers are also expected to emphasize ease of deployment and improved procedural precision. Growing utilization of imaging-guided interventions and increasing clinical experience with minimally invasive repair are likely to influence product development strategies and adoption patterns during the coming years.

About US

The Insight Partners provides comprehensive syndicated and tailored market research services in the healthcare, technology, and industrial domains. Renowned for delivering strategic intelligence and practical insights, the firm empowers businesses to remain competitive in ever-evolving global markets.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail:ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean German Japanese French Chinese Italian Spanish