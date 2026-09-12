BRICS Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Set to Reach US$3,407.8 Million by 2031

The BRICS Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is expanding as healthcare systems increase investments in advanced diagnostic imaging technologies. Growing demand for accurate, non-invasive diagnosis is supporting wider adoption of MRI systems across BRICS countries.

The BRICS Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market size was valued at US$ 1,969.8 Mn in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 3,407.8 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2025 – 2031.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is an important factor driving demand for MRI systems across BRICS healthcare markets. Neurological disorders, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal conditions, and other complex health conditions often require detailed diagnostic imaging. MRI provides high-resolution visualization of soft tissues and internal structures without using ionizing radiation, making it an important tool for diagnosis and treatment planning. Increasing awareness of early disease detection is further supporting utilization.

Healthcare infrastructure development is also creating favorable conditions for market growth. Hospitals and diagnostic centers across emerging healthcare economies are increasingly investing in modern imaging equipment to improve diagnostic capacity. Expansion of specialty hospitals, outpatient diagnostic facilities, and advanced medical centers is increasing the availability of MRI examinations. Government healthcare initiatives and private-sector investments in medical infrastructure are also supporting the gradual modernization of diagnostic services.

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Technological advancements in MRI systems are further influencing purchasing decisions. Newer systems offer improvements in image quality, scanning speed, patient positioning, workflow management, and software capabilities. Artificial intelligence-assisted reconstruction and automated image processing can help radiology departments improve efficiency while managing growing examination volumes. These innovations are encouraging healthcare providers to replace older systems and expand their diagnostic imaging capabilities.

The BRICS Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2025 – 2031, increasing from US$ 1,969.8 Mn in 2024 to US$ 3,407.8 Mn by 2031. The strong growth outlook is supported by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing diagnostic imaging requirements, improving medical infrastructure, and broader access to advanced healthcare services. These factors are expected to create sustained opportunities for MRI system adoption throughout the forecast period.

The growing use of MRI in oncology is another important market opportunity. MRI can provide detailed visualization of tumors and surrounding tissues, supporting diagnosis, staging, treatment planning, and follow-up in selected cancer applications. As cancer screening and specialized oncology services expand across BRICS healthcare systems, demand for advanced imaging technologies is expected to increase. Improvements in MRI protocols can further support specialized oncology applications.

Neurological imaging is also a significant area of MRI utilization. Brain and spinal imaging can assist physicians in evaluating various neurological conditions and structural abnormalities. The increasing burden of neurological disorders, combined with greater availability of specialist healthcare services, is supporting demand for advanced imaging. MRI’s ability to provide detailed soft-tissue contrast makes it particularly valuable for many neurological examinations.

Orthopedic applications represent another major growth area. MRI systems are widely used to evaluate joints, muscles, ligaments, cartilage, and other soft tissues. Rising sports-related injuries, age-associated musculoskeletal conditions, and demand for accurate orthopedic diagnosis can contribute to examination volumes. Healthcare providers are increasingly seeking imaging systems capable of delivering detailed results while supporting efficient patient workflows.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of MRI technology. AI-based tools can assist with image reconstruction, noise reduction, examination planning, segmentation, and image interpretation. These capabilities can potentially reduce scanning and processing times while supporting radiologists in managing complex imaging workloads. As healthcare institutions pursue digital transformation, integration of AI with MRI systems is expected to become increasingly relevant.

Patient comfort is another area receiving greater attention. Conventional MRI examinations may be challenging for patients who experience anxiety or difficulty remaining still. Manufacturers are therefore focusing on wider bore configurations, reduced acoustic noise, improved patient positioning, and more comfortable examination environments. Faster scanning technologies may further improve the patient experience while helping healthcare facilities increase equipment utilization.

The expansion of outpatient diagnostic services is also expected to support market development. Dedicated imaging centers can provide greater access to specialized examinations while helping healthcare systems manage demand for diagnostic services. As healthcare delivery becomes more decentralized, investments in MRI infrastructure outside large tertiary hospitals may create additional opportunities for market expansion.

However, high equipment acquisition costs, maintenance requirements, infrastructure needs, and shortages of trained imaging professionals can limit adoption in some areas. MRI installations require specialized facilities, appropriate safety measures, and reliable operational support. Healthcare institutions must therefore consider total ownership costs and clinical requirements when investing in imaging equipment. Cost-efficient systems and improved training programs could help address some of these barriers.

Increasing healthcare awareness and improved access to medical services are expected to create further opportunities across BRICS economies. Earlier diagnosis can improve the management of many chronic and complex conditions, increasing the importance of advanced imaging. Expansion of healthcare insurance and public medical programs may also improve patient access to diagnostic procedures in selected markets.

Looking ahead, technological innovation will remain central to the evolution of the BRICS MRI systems landscape. Developments in high-field imaging, AI-assisted diagnostics, faster acquisition methods, digital workflow integration, and patient-centered scanner design are expected to create new opportunities. Healthcare providers are likely to prioritize systems that combine diagnostic performance, operational efficiency, and improved patient experience.

Overall, the BRICS Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is positioned for significant growth through 2031. Increasing disease burden, healthcare infrastructure modernization, rising diagnostic requirements, technological innovation, and expanding access to specialized care are expected to remain key growth factors. With the market projected to reach US$ 3,407.8 Mn by 2031, MRI systems are expected to play an increasingly important role in strengthening advanced diagnostic imaging capabilities across BRICS healthcare systems.

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