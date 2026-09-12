Latin America MRI Systems Market Growth to Reach US$ 1,106.8 Million by 2031 at 4.7% CAGR

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a medical imaging technology that uses powerful magnetic fields and radio waves to generate detailed images of organs, tissues, and other internal structures of the body. Unlike X-ray-based imaging technologies, MRI does not use ionizing radiation, making it particularly valuable for repeated examinations and soft-tissue imaging.

MRI systems are widely used in neurology, oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, and gynecology. Technological developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), improved image reconstruction, high-field systems, digital workflows, and helium-efficient or helium-free technologies are further enhancing MRI performance and operational efficiency.

Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market was valued at US$ 803.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 1,106.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during 2025–2031.

The Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is witnessing steady growth as healthcare providers across the region expand access to advanced diagnostic imaging technologies. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and orthopedic conditions is generating greater demand for accurate and non-invasive diagnostic solutions. At the same time, investments in healthcare infrastructure, modernization of hospitals, and the expansion of private diagnostic imaging networks are supporting the adoption of MRI systems across major Latin American countries.

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Latin America MRI Systems Market Growth Drivers

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases across Latin America is one of the major factors supporting MRI adoption. Increasing cases of cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal conditions are creating a greater need for sophisticated diagnostic imaging.

MRI is particularly important in neurological and oncology applications because of its ability to provide high-resolution visualization of soft tissues. As healthcare providers focus increasingly on early diagnosis and disease monitoring, demand for MRI-based examinations is expected to increase.

Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization

Healthcare systems in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru are gradually investing in modern diagnostic infrastructure. Hospitals and imaging centers are replacing older systems and adding advanced scanners to improve diagnostic capabilities.

Private healthcare networks are also playing an important role in expanding access to MRI services, particularly in major metropolitan areas. The development of specialized imaging centers is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced MRI Technologies

Technological innovation is transforming MRI systems in Latin America. AI-assisted image reconstruction, automated workflow tools, improved coils, higher image quality, faster scanning, and advanced visualization capabilities can help healthcare providers improve efficiency and diagnostic confidence.

The adoption of high-field and advanced digital MRI systems is particularly relevant among major hospitals and specialized diagnostic centers seeking enhanced capabilities for complex neurological, oncological, and cardiac examinations.

Challenges in the Latin America MRI Systems Market

Despite positive growth prospects, the market faces several challenges. High equipment costs, maintenance expenses, limited healthcare budgets, reimbursement constraints, and shortages of trained imaging professionals can restrict MRI deployment.

Access also varies considerably between urban and rural areas. Large metropolitan centers generally have greater access to advanced imaging equipment, while smaller cities and underserved regions may face limited availability.

Refurbished equipment and cost-efficient MRI systems therefore continue to represent important options for healthcare providers operating in price-sensitive markets.

Opportunities in the Latin America MRI Systems Market

The increasing use of AI-enabled MRI systems, portable imaging technologies, teleradiology, refurbished equipment, and advanced low- and mid-field MRI platforms presents significant opportunities for market participants.

Teleradiology can help connect imaging centers in underserved locations with radiologists in larger healthcare hubs. Meanwhile, AI-based technologies can support workflow optimization, image reconstruction, and radiologist productivity.

The expansion of private diagnostic networks and medical tourism in countries such as Mexico also creates additional opportunities for MRI equipment manufacturers and service providers.

Latin America MRI Systems Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on type, field strength, mobility, application, and end user.

By Type

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Closed MRI systems dominated the market in 2024, supported by their broad clinical use and ability to deliver high-quality diagnostic imaging.

By Field Strength

Low-field MRI Systems

Mid-field MRI Systems

High and Ultra-High Field MRI Systems

The mid-field MRI systems segment dominated the market in 2024. These systems can offer a balance between imaging performance, cost, and operational requirements, making them relevant in cost-sensitive healthcare environments.

By Mobility

Fixed

Portable

The fixed segment held the largest market share in 2024, reflecting the widespread deployment of MRI systems in hospitals and dedicated diagnostic imaging centers.

By Application

Neurology

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

The neurology segment dominated the market in 2024, driven by the extensive use of MRI for brain and spinal imaging and the growing burden of neurological disorders.

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Hospitals accounted for the largest share in 2024, owing to their broad patient volumes and need for advanced diagnostic capabilities.

Country-Level Outlook

The Latin America MRI systems market covers Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru.

Mexico held the largest market share in 2024. The country’s MRI market is supported by its expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for diagnostic imaging, rising chronic disease burden, and development of private healthcare facilities.

Mexico’s position as a medical tourism destination also contributes to demand for diagnostic services. Healthcare providers in major cities are increasingly investing in advanced imaging equipment, including AI-enabled and high-field MRI systems.

Brazil represents another important market because of its large population, extensive healthcare system, and increasing demand for advanced diagnostic procedures. Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru are also expected to contribute to regional market expansion as healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic capabilities continue to develop.

Competitive Landscape

The Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market includes several global and specialized medical imaging companies. Key players include:

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers AG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Canon Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

HYPERFINE, INC.

Esaote SPA

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., LTD

FONAR Corp.

Neusoft Medical Systems

These companies are focusing on product innovation, technological development, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

Future Outlook

The Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2031. The combination of increasing healthcare expenditure, growing chronic disease prevalence, modernization of diagnostic facilities, and technological advances is likely to support continued demand for MRI systems.

The growing adoption of AI-enabled imaging, teleradiology, cost-efficient MRI technologies, and advanced high-field systems could further transform diagnostic imaging across the region. However, addressing equipment affordability, workforce shortages, reimbursement limitations, and unequal access to imaging services will remain essential for achieving broader market penetration.

With the market projected to increase from US$ 803.8 million in 2024 to US$ 1,106.8 million by 2031, the Latin America MRI systems market presents opportunities for manufacturers, healthcare providers, technology companies, investors, and other industry stakeholders.

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