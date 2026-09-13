Coffee Grounds Market Growth, Share & Trends by 2034
The global Coffee Grounds Market is witnessing steady expansion as coffee consumption remains deeply embedded in consumer lifestyles and businesses increasingly explore sustainable applications for used and ground coffee. The market is projected to reach US$ 36.58 billion by 2034, rising from US$ 27.11 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.82% during 2026–2034. Growing specialty coffee consumption, evolving brewing preferences, sustainability initiatives, and increasing interest in converting coffee grounds into value-added products are contributing to market development.
The market encompasses different ground coffee varieties and serves multiple consumption environments, including restaurants, coffeehouses, homes, offices, and supermarkets. Alongside conventional coffee consumption, sustainability has become an increasingly important factor, with businesses and consumers exploring innovative ways to reuse coffee grounds and minimize waste. This combination of established coffee demand and emerging circular-economy applications is creating new opportunities across the value chain.
Key Market Highlights
- 2025 Market Size: US$ 27.11 billion
- 2034 Projected Market Size: US$ 36.58 billion
- Forecast CAGR: 3.82% during 2026–2034
- Total Addressable Market: Approximately US$ 295.67 billion during 2026–2034
- Major Types: Drip Ground Coffee, Classic Roast Ground Coffee, and Sumatra Ground Coffee
- Key Applications: Restaurant Service, Coffeehouse Service, Personal Use, Office Use, and Supermarkets Service
- Major Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa
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Coffee Grounds Market Growth Drivers
Increasing Specialty Coffee Consumption
Growing consumer interest in specialty coffee is a significant factor supporting the market. Consumers, particularly younger generations, are increasingly interested in premium coffee experiences, distinctive roasting profiles, brewing techniques, and high-quality beans. This trend is encouraging coffee companies to expand their ground coffee portfolios and introduce products designed around specific flavor preferences and brewing methods.
Millennials and Gen Z consumers are particularly influential in shaping specialty coffee trends. Their interest in quality, authenticity, sustainability, and innovative preparation methods is creating opportunities for brands to differentiate products through roast profiles, origin stories, packaging, and brewing compatibility.
Growing Focus on Sustainable Coffee Practices
Sustainability is emerging as an important theme in the Coffee Grounds Market. Coffee grounds are increasingly being viewed not simply as waste but as a potential resource for value-added applications. Businesses and sustainability-focused organizations are exploring opportunities to reuse coffee grounds in areas such as composting, agriculture, consumer products, and other circular-economy applications.
The increasing emphasis on waste reduction and resource efficiency can encourage coffee producers, cafés, and other stakeholders to develop systems for collecting, processing, and repurposing used coffee grounds.
Brewing Innovation and Consumer Convenience
Innovation in coffee preparation is also influencing demand. Consumers are adopting different brewing methods and seeking products that deliver consistent flavor and convenience. Ground coffee remains suitable for numerous preparation techniques, allowing manufacturers to serve consumers with different preferences.
Innovative brewing methods can also increase consumer engagement with coffee and encourage experimentation with roast types, grind sizes, origins, and preparation techniques.
Emerging Market Trends
Several trends are expected to influence the Coffee Grounds Market during the forecast period:
- Sustainable packaging: Environmentally conscious packaging is becoming increasingly important as coffee brands seek to reduce their environmental footprint.
- Specialty coffee growth: Premium and specialty coffee demand is expanding, particularly among younger consumers.
- Eco-friendly upcycling: Coffee grounds are increasingly being explored for innovative reuse and upcycling applications.
- Waste-to-value initiatives: Businesses are investigating ways to transform spent coffee grounds into useful products and materials.
- Innovative brewing methods: New preparation techniques are attracting consumers interested in customized and premium coffee experiences.
- Community-oriented sourcing: Greater attention to coffee supply chains can create opportunities for initiatives that support local farmers and strengthen producer-consumer relationships.
Coffee Grounds Market Segmentation Analysis
The Coffee Grounds Market is segmented by type and application.
By Type
- Drip Ground Coffee
- Classic Roast Ground Coffee
- Sumatra Ground Coffee
Drip ground coffee addresses consumers seeking convenient preparation methods, while classic roast ground coffee continues to appeal to consumers seeking familiar and traditional coffee profiles. Sumatra ground coffee represents an origin-specific offering that can attract consumers interested in distinctive flavor characteristics and specialty coffee experiences.
By Application
- Restaurant Service
- Coffeehouse Service
- Personal Use
- Office Use
- Supermarkets Service
Personal use represents an important consumption environment as households continue to prepare coffee at home. Coffeehouses and restaurants also generate demand through commercial beverage preparation, while offices and supermarkets contribute through workplace consumption and retail distribution.
Regional Market Analysis
The global market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa, with country-level coverage including the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
The United States represents a key market, supported by specialty coffee demand, sustainability initiatives, brewing innovation, and increasing interest in the reuse of coffee grounds. The country’s established coffee culture and broad availability of coffee products provide a strong foundation for continued market development.
Europe presents opportunities driven by sustainability awareness, premium coffee consumption, and interest in environmentally responsible packaging and waste-reduction practices. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer significant opportunities as coffee consumption expands, urbanization increases, and consumers become more exposed to specialty coffee products and modern brewing techniques.
Competitive Landscape and Top Players
The competitive landscape includes established coffee companies and brands competing through product innovation, specialty offerings, brand positioning, distribution expansion, and sustainability initiatives.
Top players in the Coffee Grounds Market include:
- Death Wish Coffee Company
- Folgers Coffee
- Hills Bros. Coffee
- Kicking Horse Coffee
- Peet’s Coffee
- Red Thread
- Royal Kona
- Starbucks Corporation
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- UCC
Companies are increasingly focusing on specialty coffee products, sustainable practices, innovative packaging, and differentiated product portfolios to strengthen their market positions.
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Future Outlook
The Coffee Grounds Market is expected to maintain moderate growth through 2034, supported by expanding specialty coffee consumption, brewing innovation, sustainability initiatives, and emerging opportunities to repurpose coffee grounds. The projected increase from US$ 27.11 billion in 2025 to US$ 36.58 billion by 2034, at a 3.82% CAGR during 2026–2034, reflects continued opportunities across consumer, commercial, and sustainability-oriented applications.
Future market development is likely to be influenced by the rise of eco-friendly upcycling, sustainable coffee practices, innovative uses for coffee grounds, premium coffee consumption, and environmentally responsible packaging. Companies that successfully combine product quality with sustainability, innovation, and consumer convenience are likely to gain stronger competitive advantages.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is the projected size of the Coffee Grounds Market by 2034?
The global Coffee Grounds Market is projected to reach US$ 36.58 billion by 2034, compared with US$ 27.11 billion in 2025.
- What is the expected CAGR of the Coffee Grounds Market?
The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.82% during 2026–2034.
- What are the major segments of the Coffee Grounds Market?
The market is segmented by type into Drip Ground Coffee, Classic Roast Ground Coffee, and Sumatra Ground Coffee. Applications include Restaurant Service, Coffeehouse Service, Personal Use, Office Use, and Supermarkets Service.
- Who are the key players in the Coffee Grounds Market?
Major players include Death Wish Coffee Company, Folgers Coffee, Hills Bros. Coffee, Kicking Horse Coffee, Peet’s Coffee, Red Thread, Royal Kona, Starbucks Corporation, The Kraft Heinz Company, and UCC.
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