Blood Screening Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2035

Blood Screening Market Overview

The Blood Screening Market covers the technologies, products, and services used to test donated blood and blood components for infectious diseases and other potential risks before transfusion. Blood screening plays an essential role in maintaining the safety of the global blood supply by identifying pathogens such as HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. The market is also evolving with the adoption of molecular testing, automation, multiplex screening, and next-generation sequencing technologies. According to Market Research Future, the market was valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.19 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2026–2035.

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Market Drivers

Growing Number of Blood Donations:

The increasing demand for blood and blood components is creating a greater need for reliable screening systems. Every donated blood unit must undergo appropriate testing before it can be released for transfusion, making growth in donation volumes directly relevant to demand for screening reagents, kits, and instruments. Global blood collection has continued to increase, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases:

The continued presence of transfusion-transmissible infections is encouraging blood banks and healthcare organizations to strengthen screening procedures. Testing for infections such as HIV, HBV, and HCV remains a fundamental part of blood safety programs, while concerns about emerging pathogens are encouraging broader and more sensitive screening panels.

Advancement in Molecular Screening Technologies:

Technologies such as nucleic acid amplification testing (NAT) are becoming increasingly important because they can identify infections earlier than some conventional testing methods. Multiplex molecular platforms are also allowing multiple pathogens to be assessed within a single testing workflow, improving efficiency and supporting faster blood-product release. NAT accounted for approximately 45% of market revenue in 2025, according to MRFR.

Increasing Automation in Blood Banks:

Blood centers are increasingly adopting automated platforms to handle sample preparation, testing, result interpretation, and reporting. Automation can reduce manual workload, improve consistency, and help high-volume facilities process large numbers of samples more efficiently.

Stronger Focus on Blood Safety Regulations:

Governments and healthcare authorities continue to strengthen standards surrounding blood collection and transfusion safety. More rigorous screening requirements are encouraging blood banks and laboratories to upgrade their testing capabilities and adopt technologies capable of detecting a wider range of infectious threats.

Market Challenges

High Cost of Screening Equipment:

Advanced molecular and automated screening platforms require significant upfront investment. The cost of analyzers, laboratory infrastructure, software integration, maintenance, and specialized reagents can be particularly challenging for smaller blood centers and healthcare facilities in developing markets.

Complexity of Advanced Testing Systems:

Modern screening platforms require trained laboratory professionals who understand molecular diagnostics, quality control, instrument operation, and result interpretation. A shortage of skilled personnel can limit the adoption of sophisticated technologies in regions where specialized healthcare expertise is scarce.

Reagent and Supply Chain Constraints:

Blood screening depends heavily on a consistent supply of reagents, test kits, and other consumables. Disruptions in manufacturing, transportation, or cold-chain logistics can affect testing capacity and create operational challenges for blood banks.

Budget Constraints in Emerging Economies:

Many developing countries continue to face limitations in healthcare funding and laboratory infrastructure. Although the need for safe blood screening is substantial, limited budgets can make it difficult for healthcare organizations to invest in high-end molecular screening systems.

Regulatory and Validation Requirements:

Blood screening technologies must satisfy strict regulatory, quality, and validation requirements before they can be used routinely. These processes can increase development costs and lengthen the time required to introduce new technologies into clinical and blood-bank settings.

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Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT):

NAT detects genetic material from infectious pathogens and is widely used to improve the early identification of transfusion-transmissible infections. Its ability to reduce the diagnostic window period makes it an important technology in modern blood screening.

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA):

ELISA-based testing remains an established approach for identifying antibodies and antigens associated with infectious diseases. Its established laboratory workflow and broad availability continue to support its use in blood screening.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS):

NGS is an emerging technology with potential applications in pathogen surveillance and the identification of unusual or previously unrecognized infectious agents. MRFR expects the NGS segment to record strong growth through 2035.

Other Technologies:

The market also includes additional testing approaches and supporting technologies used to improve the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of blood screening workflows.

By Product and Services:

Reagents and Kits:

Reagents and test kits represent a major part of the blood screening market because they are consumed routinely during testing. MRFR estimates that reagents and kits accounted for approximately 51% of the market in 2025.

Instruments:

Automated analyzers, molecular testing systems, and other laboratory instruments are essential for processing blood samples at scale. Demand for newer automated equipment is expected to remain strong as blood centers replace aging systems.

Software and Supporting Services:

Laboratory information systems, workflow-management software, maintenance, technical support, and other associated services help blood centers manage testing operations and maintain regulatory compliance.

By Screening Target:

Infectious Disease Screening:

Infectious disease testing is the largest screening-target category and includes testing for major transfusion-transmissible pathogens. This segment represented approximately 53% of the market in 2025.

Blood Group and Immunohematology Screening:

Testing related to blood groups, antibodies, and compatibility is important for reducing transfusion reactions and ensuring that blood products are appropriately matched with recipients.

Emerging Pathogen Screening:

Growing concern about newly emerging and regionally prevalent pathogens is encouraging the development of broader screening panels and more flexible molecular technologies.

By End User:

Blood Banks:

Blood banks are the primary users of blood screening technologies because they are responsible for testing donated units before distribution. They accounted for approximately 63% of end-user demand in 2025.

Clinical Laboratories:

Clinical and diagnostic laboratories perform a range of infectious disease and molecular testing services and are increasingly adopting advanced screening technologies. This segment is expected to record strong growth during the forecast period.

Hospitals and Clinics:

Hospitals and clinics use blood screening technologies and related testing services as part of transfusion medicine, diagnostic care, and patient management.

Research and Academic Institutions:

Research organizations and academic institutions contribute to demand for advanced molecular and sequencing technologies, particularly for pathogen surveillance and development of new screening approaches.

By Region:

North America:

North America is a leading regional market for blood screening, supported by advanced laboratory infrastructure, established blood donation networks, strict safety standards, and high adoption of automated and molecular testing platforms. The region accounted for approximately 38% of the market in 2025.

Europe:

Europe represents another important market, supported by well-developed healthcare systems, established blood safety frameworks, and continued investment in advanced diagnostic technologies. Demand for automated and high-throughput screening systems is expected to remain strong.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, supported by increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding blood donation programs, improving laboratory infrastructure, and greater awareness of transfusion safety. MRFR projects a CAGR of approximately 10.7% for the region through 2035.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa:

These regions offer significant growth potential as governments and healthcare organizations work to improve blood collection, testing infrastructure, and access to safe transfusion services. Increasing investment in national blood programs is expected to create opportunities for screening equipment, reagents, and molecular testing technologies.

Regional Insights

North America:

The U.S. remains a major contributor to the North American blood screening market. Strong regulatory oversight, advanced blood-bank infrastructure, high adoption of automation, and continuous investment in molecular diagnostics support market development. Increasing attention to emerging pathogens and donor-risk assessment is also encouraging improvements in screening systems.

Europe:

Countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain have established blood safety systems and advanced diagnostic capabilities. The region is likely to benefit from modernization of laboratory equipment, increased automation, and the continued expansion of infectious-disease screening panels.

Asia-Pacific:

China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other countries in the region are experiencing rising demand for blood screening technologies. Growing healthcare investment and efforts to centralize and modernize blood-bank operations are supporting market expansion. India and China, in particular, offer substantial opportunities because of their large populations and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Rest of the World:

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to experience gradual market development as blood donation programs expand and healthcare systems invest in safer transfusion practices. Improving access to diagnostic technologies and strengthening national blood-management programs will remain important growth factors.

Key Players

Grifols

Roche

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Immucor

Hologic

Quotient

Beckman Coulter

Siemens Healthineers

Future Outlook

The Blood Screening Market is expected to maintain strong growth as healthcare systems place greater emphasis on transfusion safety, infectious disease detection, and the modernization of blood-bank infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from USD 3.77 billion in 2026 to USD 8.19 billion by 2035, representing a 9.0% CAGR over the forecast period.

The next phase of market development is likely to be shaped by greater use of automated screening platforms, multiplex molecular testing, artificial intelligence, and next-generation sequencing. These technologies can help laboratories handle growing testing volumes while improving workflow efficiency and supporting faster identification of potentially dangerous pathogens.

Emerging markets are also expected to provide considerable opportunities as governments expand voluntary blood donation programs and invest in modern screening infrastructure. At the same time, portable molecular systems could make advanced testing more accessible at remote collection sites.

Overall, the future of the blood screening industry will be driven by the need for faster, more sensitive, and increasingly automated testing solutions. Companies that combine reliable diagnostic performance with cost-effective systems, scalable workflows, and strong support services are likely to remain well positioned as blood safety requirements continue to evolve.

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